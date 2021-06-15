Soon, we’ll move on, as the year we’ll never forget is a matter of days from flipping to the next.
The 2021-2022 academic and athletic calendar will usher in the next phase for all of us. The graduated seniors will take their next steps, weathering a ton of goodbyes and more than a few tears.
Another crop of seniors is ready to take over the mantle, while younger athletes hoping to get their first shot get their chance. Coaches across the board will do what coaches do, celebrate what they can and start positioning their teams for the next go-around.
The cycle continues, as it does at the end of every school year.
It shouldn’t without recognizing the moments that helped us overcome a year like this. Sports was never just about a return to normal, a quick-fire snap back to the pre-pandemic days. It was always about letting us focus on the good stuff.
The smell of fresh-cut grass. Fans in the stands. The post-game emotions. Breaking down talking points that matter, don’t matter or fall somewhere in between. And, from my perspective, the stories to tell.
It was all… so … moving.
The snapshots of the ones I was able to tell - and the snippets of others I didn’t get around to until now - are what I’ll remember from the most bizarre athletic year I’ve ever seen from up close.
This list didn’t start with last summer’s seemingly endless and oft-fruitless high school league meetings and COVID-19 protocol talks or the would-we or would-we-not.
No, it began at The Hank on Oct. 2.
Week 2 of the football season included North Myrtle Beach’s debut of its high-end LED lights. I was sworn to secrecy, and most of the fans in attendance and even some of the players had no clue what they were about to witness. When they cranked up in a flurry of succession, it created a buzz that would rattle through social media circles for weeks and have the rest of the state drooling.
We were, in many ways that evening, just getting started.
We saw Carolina Forest senior quarterback Kyle Watkins’ season for the ages. His numbers were ridiculous. The impact just as relatable. I hope it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.
We saw why Jaquan Dixon put himself on the Mount Rushmore of Green Sea Floyds athletics.
We saw a North Myrtle Beach defense shut down virtually everyone en route to the state championship game. T.J. Cox, Elijah Vereen, Chase Simmons, Trey Baker, Billy Barlow, Chandler McCall. Names head coach Matt Reel will never forget as a singular unit.
Ryan Burger’s determination was overlooked last fall, as the Myrtle Beach quarterback probably shouldn’t have been playing during the postseason. Instead, with a bionic wrap and brace job on his ankle, he led the Seahawks to a pair of wins and the lower state title game.
The biggest news of the winter wasn’t on the court, but about the embodiment of what it takes to make it all happen. North Myrtle Beach athletics director Joe Quigley’s retirement inched toward formality, and when it was official, it let everyone rejoice in what he helped create.
The fact that the Chiefs girls basketball team made a run to the state finals weeks later seemed fitting. Behind Daveona Hatchell, the Chiefs headed to Aiken for the championship game for the first time in forever. Hatchell herself was a story that enveloped love, the all-state forward repaying the kindness once shown to her in her own special way.
Over the following two months, the moments continued.
Loris track coach (and boys basketball coach, and football assistant coach) Adrain Grady’s enthusiasm for his kids and willingness to bend over backward to help them succeed.
Aynor softball coach Tony Mills’ passion for the game, played the right way, something you can see even from atop a roof beyond right field.
North Myrtle Beach shortstop Jomar Lugo’s comedic talents - in two languages.
St. James junior shortstop Jenny-Lynn Johnson’s brutal honesty, the only kind she knows.
Her coach, the quote machine Adam Jones, and his ability to mesh pop culture with softball via “Cobra Kai.”
And, the final lap of Jacob Koontz’s 3,200-meter runs, when the North Myrtle Beach runner became a force of nature. His strides echoed off the stands anchored to the sky by those LEDs one night in April.
I was lucky enough to see it.
I was lucky enough to see it all.
