By Ted Ackley
Noteworthy
• Ladies 700 series – Kelly Daunno 278-245-215-738
• 290 games – David Ridenour 299, (youth) Jordan Plaskett 298
• 280 game – Augie Schuyler 287
• 270 games – Anthony Todd 279, Alex Shand 279, Harry Watton 279, Sean Dugan 278, Arthur Dionisio 278, Steve Mills 278, Stephen Shaffer 277, Dylan Knapp 277, Kelly Daunno 277, Ryan Copeland 276, Mike Filuta 275
•From the scoresheets – Arthur Dionisio was 148 pins above his average with 793 in the Brighton Construction League. Bowling in the same league, Mark Parise was 138 pins over average with a 684 series. In the Nothing But FunCoca Cola Classic League, Mike Filuta was 146 pins over average with a 734 series. Ryan Copeland was 134 pins above average with his 680 series in the Marie’s Odd Couples League.
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 18) Alex Shand 735, Jason Plaskett 729, Sean Dugan 278-726, Arthur Dionisio 721, Augie Schuyler 287-719, Stephen Shaffer 702, Michael Anderson 701, Kelly Daunno 693, Dylan Knapp 687, Anthony Todd 279-685, Tom Schwind 683, Phil Belisle 680, Jesse Wilson 680, Tyler Null 676 (Week 19) Arthur Dionisio 278-793, David Ridenour 299-779, Robert Cournoyer 739, Kelly Daunno 278-738, Stephen Shaffer 277-722, Alex Shand 279-721, Paul Johnson Jr. 715, Rick Moyer 705, Steve Mills 278-687, Mark Parise 684, Dylan Knapp 277-681, Derek Frink 674, Teresa Holmes 670, Al Barnett 653, Jay Smith 642, Myong Sulich 617, Anne Decker 568
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 16) Earl Langkam 699, Tom Flinchbaugh 589, Jerry Arnold 579, Ed Taczala 570, Myron Shumate 566, Larry Byrd 555, Bob Wood 555, Fred Boros 544, Ed Buonocore 535, Ron Ferri 535, Carl McNeil 503, Silas Eisenback 503
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 16) Mike Filuta 275-734, Paul Wilcox 655, Harry Watton 279-637, Justin Watton 623, Billie Richardson 596, Jaime Davis 575, Brad Horrigan 547, Sonja Davis 538, Ed Strittmatter 534, Grace Jones 531, Susie Kinney 494, Brian Christmas 449
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 16) Ryan Copeland 276-680, Jimmy Hyatt 626, Phil Cooper 614, Rod Taquino 589, James Donali 480, April Holiday 475, Linda Anama 441, Nina Taquino 408
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 1) Charles Havens 594, Larry Tarlton 519, Neil Ambercrombie 502, Bob Simmons 471, Tom Hadfield 450, Lisa Couch 447, Jennifer Ross 414
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 14) Jordan Plaskett 298-672, Bryce Howard 639, Andrew Elswick 631, T J Goodermote 580, Brendon Howard 579, Jayden Williams 556, Nolan Alexander 535, Jamie Funk 528, Vanessa Palisin 527
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 14) Max Vongsavanh 148-427, Arthur Dionisio 144-423, Banks Alexander 152-410, Subee Vongsavanh 163-390, Henry Dionisio 378, Brayden Rosacker 352, Jonathan Cyranowicz 310, Danny Poland 301
BUMPERS (2 GAMES) (Week 14) Stella Mauldin 102-172
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 9) Tom Bridgeman 579, Viola Lawrence 523, Byron Gause 520, Pat McKeegan 519, Marshall Hursey 493, Rob Holt 449, Tina Poly 434, Sue Reynolds 409
