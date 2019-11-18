By Ted Ackley
• Ladies’ 700 series – Kelly Daunno 246-227-257-730
• 280 games – Phil Belisle 289, Jason Plaskett 289, Mike Pisano 280
• 270 games – Nate Roberts 279, Augie Schuyler 279, Jason Plaskett 279, Ken Shealy 279, Gordon Ellis 279, Louis Tourloukis 279, Bob Cournoyer 278, Paul Zevgolis 278, Scott Mann 277
• From the scoresheets – In the Brighton Construction League, Ken Adams Jr. was 138 pins above average with 642. In the same league, Justin Bell was 131 pins above with his 617 series and Joe Foltz was 126 pins above his average with a 693 series. Ben Shaw was 121 pins over average with 676 in the Wacky Wednesday League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 9) Al Wellman 609, Harry Smith 573, Bill Hanafy 551, Peggy Staley 409
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 11) Gordon Ellis 179-742, Kelly Daunno 730, Carter Reid 724, Tim Bradford 722, Phil Belisle 289-721, Robert Cournoyer 720, Jason Plaskett 279-720, Paul Zevgolis 278-712, Dylan Knapp 708, Brandon Gaumond 704, Ken Shealy 279-698, Barry Barthelman 697, David Ridenour 695, Joe Foltz 693, Nate Roberts 279-682, John Coons 663, Augie Schuyler 279-659, Ken Adams 642, Kevin Dix 633, Stephanie Feagin 263-630, Teresa Holmes 625, Justin Bell 617, Harry Watton 606, Regina Glazer 542, Deb Krevolin 526, Renee Watson 433
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 10) Pete Cooke 599, Bill Fox 597, Gary Butler 579, Dennis Moore 563, Dawn Mascorro 560, Vern Bender 548, Nelson Fisher 544, Bob Wood 516, Fred Boros 504, Cheryl Trudeau 502, Lenny Budd 498, Rick Fantini 498, Donna Bandura 494, Lena Brown 484, Doris Sawyers 469, Rose Pallassino 430
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 11) Jason Plaskett 289-748, Scott Mann 277-747, Billy Hatoway 689, Robert Cournoyer 278-679, David Hawes 676, Thomas Willis 650, Scott Lewis 649, Brandon Gaumond 646, Wesley Lewis 645, Jammie Dalton 644, Mike Filuta 644, D K Smith 619, Dwayne Holmes 589, John Archibald 589, Heidi Oliva 572, Beth Bailey 521, Rich Post 512, Kathryn Vogel 509, Lynda Jackson 446, Deb Whitmer 417
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 8) Dick Graziola 666, John McCumisky 588, Paul Doucette 568, Glen Benham 485, John Simonson 469, Judy Lyons 434, Joe Simantel 413
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 9) Tom Karas 652, Vance Langston 631, Tom Pennington 614, Hank Chambliss 606, Jimmy English 599, Eric Williams 590, Shane Fissel 588, Louis Brown 587, Mac Rawls 566, Rob Thorpe 566, John Lercari 553, Billie Richardson 552, Ricky Norris 544, Ed Strittmatter 540, Don Godwin 516, Susie Kinney 477, Dawn Mascorro 465, Amanda Grantham 443, Carol Jones 429
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 9) Ben Shaw 676, Craig Tappen 643, Phil Gilberto 628, Eric Yunker 606, Travis Cooper 565, Angie Holland 560, Gene Lisowski 554, Richard Geiger 548, Paul Latella 516, Brian Stout Sr. 508, Cindy Farmer 503, Susan Adams 470, Stephanie Southworth 434, Linda Kelly 400
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 9) Tom Flinchbaugh 629, Dave Van Woert 549, Silas Eisenback 531, Skip Bennett 514, Jane Gardner 502, Ted Ackley 499, Mike Reinhart 469, Annette Krapf 455, Jeanne Niziol 438, Bill Mose 416, Millie Van Slaars 407
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 10) Joe Harper 614, Tom Flinchbaugh 614, Jerry Arnold 601, Jimmy Thomas 585, Barbara Prescop 580, Russ Sanders 579, Lee Sonnhalter 559, Doris Sawyers 523, Phil Baghini 519, Mike Corrow 515, Cheryl Trudeau 509, Faye Floyd 509, Jeanette Sonnhalter 507, Lusonie Montague 506, Janet MacKenzie 481, Helen Weaver 461
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 10) Louis Tourloukis 279-677, Mike Filuta 648, Bob Taylor 615, Gordon Cockrum 600, Jeff Davis 579, Randy Engels 575, Tracie Collins 525, Terri McKee 522, Loman Miller 518, Grace Jones 493, Brian Christmas 462, Susie Kinney 448, Lucy Strittmatter 419
ARROWHEAD (Week 8) Mike Pisano 280-675, Lee Bennett 571, Jim Harding 555, C J Parente 539, Rich Barrows 526, Joan Harbaugh 520, Bill Loomis 509, David Martin 498, Bill Rohde 472, Kathy Sparks 459, Juan Castro 430
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 9) Louis Peisel 693, Matt Arrowood 646, Darby Jones 627, Ryan Copeland 623, Peanut Crist 596, Kimberlee Anderson 565, Phil Ammons 480, John Johansen 468, April Holliday 436
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 8) Charles Havens 603, Andrew Wallace 511, Larry Simmons 506, Neil Ambercrombie 462, Lisa Couch 421
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 6) Lyndsay Ennis 685, Andrew Elswick 655, Kolby Johnson 264-622, Anthony Gray 609, Brendon Howard 589, Vanessa Palisin 582, Amber Ferrara 522, Jamie Funk 510, Ashley Gray 467, Jayden Williams 456, Braden Shealy 453
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 6) Subee Vongsavanh 138-379, K J Johnson 127-363, Max Vongsavanh 146-355, Arthur Dionisio 126-340, Henry Dionisio 321, Arianna Williams 317, Pierce Langston 312
BUMPERS 2 GAMES (Week 6) Like Cotton 158
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 5) Darby Jones 602, Jeri Brophy 548, Byron Gause 548, Tom Bridgeman 537, Marshall Hursey 493, Georgene Fontana 447
