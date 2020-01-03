MYRTLE TRACE (Week 14) Tom Flinchbaugh 603, Skip Bennett 599, Al Wellman 543, Ted Ackley 502, George Thompson 498, Ed McCorkindale 498, Susan Lyons 473, Annette Krapf 432, Janet McGrady 423
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 15) Tommy Cochran 657, Earl Langkam 631, Bill Funk 624, Vince Mantone 618, Jim Thomas 588, Marge McIver 576, Lee Sonnhalter 573, Jerry Arnold 573, Skip Bennett 560, Dennis Moore 557, Paula Richardson 532, Cheryl Trudeau 514, Barbara Prescop 498, Irene Hanley 495, Faye Floyd 481, Stu Sirois 477, Paula Eisenback 465
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 15) Bob Middleton 654, Louis Tourloukis 645, Paul Wilcox 642, Jessica Reidell 609, Justin Watton 585, Mike Lewis 584, Bernie Strauss 514, Belinda Wideman 501, Mike Seibert 498, Tony Tyler 494, Susie Kinney 493, Brad Horrigan 482, Barbara Watton 462, Lori Tyler 432
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 15) Rod Taquino 558, Michelle Utermark 555, Russ Sanders 551, Kevin English 524, Phil Ammons 463, Debbie Vitale 458, Maureen Strittmatter 434, John Johansen 429, Lauren Lichatz 411, Bonnie Bonura 404
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 12) Andrew Elswick 685, Joseph Hair 646, Vincent Dozier 637, Brendon Howard 597, Anthony Gray 564, Amber Ferrara 528, Nolan Alexander 526, Braden Shealy 433
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 12) Max Vongsavanh 189-479, Subee Vongsavanh 154-424, Banks Alexander 152-395, Logan Escalante 169-387, Henry Dionisio 361, Brayden Rosacker 313, William Lees 300, Annabella Parsons 287, Judith Mauldin 267, Gaige Elliott 239
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 8) Darby Jones 583, Robert McKeegan 514, Tom Bridgeman 512, Georgene Fontana 498, Bill Murray 495, Dee Hadjuk 480, Sharon Murray 438, Molly Bridgeman 424, Allen Holloway 410
