Noteworthy - Feb. 28
• 700 series (women) - Kelly Daunno 234-258-215-707
• 300 game - Scott Mann
• 290 game - Gordon Ellis 295
• 280 games - Jimmy Keeler 289, Brandon Gaumond 288, Brett Taylor 286, Bill Fox 280
270 GAMES – Andy Kemp 279, Ken Shealy 279, Matt Mahon 279, Augie Schuyler279, Derek Fink 279, Austin Kraft 279, Steven Richardson 279, Chuck Dickert 278, Tom Pennington 278, Brian Zipay 278, Steve Reed 277, Mike Anderson 277, Chris Campanelli 277, Jason Plaskett 277, Sylvester McCoy 276
