Noteworthy
• 270 games – Matt Mahon 279, 277, Andrew Elswick (youth) 279, Ken Shealy 279, Jason Plaskett 279, Jamie Holliday 277
• From the scoresheets – Jordan Plaskett, bowling in the Youth 12 – 20 League, was 156 pins above average with a 636 series. In the Youth 11 & Under League, Henry Dionisio was 144 pins over average with a 447 series. In the Myrtle Trace League, Brian Root was 143 pins over average with 611. In the Nothing But Fun League, Mike Filuta was 142 pins over average with a 706 series. Kimberlee Anderson, bowling in the Marie’s Odd Couples League, was 125 pins above average with her 677 series.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 5) Tom Flinchbaugh 544, Ted Ackley 513, Bob Kirk 543
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 7) Matt Mahon 279-770, Paul Johnson, Jr. 717, Billy Hatoway 268-714, Arthur Dionisio 268-713, Jamie Holliday 277-713, Jesse Wilson 268-713, Ken Shealy 279-706, Darryl Reed 695, Nate Roberts 691, Jimmy Keeler 688, Scottie Burk 686, Sean Dugan 685, Jeremy Mendenhall 656, Michael Pisano 645, Jay Smith 639, Kelly Daunno 629, Chris Clardy 580,Chris Adams 565, Myong Sulich 562, Joe Hair 554, Jeremy Small 513, James Ivey 477, Joe Canihano 465
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 6) Pete Cooke 586, Curt Walden 581, Dennis Moore 540, Nelson Fisher 533, Fred Boros 518, Don Ullmann 507, John Petrakovitz 506, Ted Ackley 500, Tony Barba 500, Donna Bandura 481, Glinda Walker 467, Rose Pallassino, Marge Schulze 4314, Mary Ellen Cannella 414
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 7) Jason Plaskett 279-772, Matt Mahon 277-750, Arthur Dionisio 699, Charles Becker 685, Billy Hatoway 660, Thomas Willis 659, Barry Barthelman 658, Chris Watton 655, Noah White 644, Brian Lipp 640, Solomon Eagles 630, Myron Shumate 614, Mike Filuta 610, Marc Duval 594, Dave Hamner 584, Beth Bailey 570, Grace Jones 515, Lynda Jackson 464, Kimberly Williams 439
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 4) Ed Flory 566, George Bates 504, Judy Lyons 478
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 5) Tom Pennington 667, Bill Funk Sr. 636, Garry Rackley 613, Steven Richardson 610, Mike Paulsen 587, Tom Karas 586, Larry Nyers 582, Billie Richardson 578, Myron Shumate 570, Rob Thorpe 561, Jimmy English 522, Emery Skipper 516, Loman Miller 510, Steve Ditsious 492, Carol Feltmate 487, David Stephens 466, Jaenell Ditsious 438, Lucy Strittmatter 420, Marg Karas 414, Karen Smackum 401
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 5) Chad Gill 648, Ron McLeod 627, Eric Yunker 616, Phil Gilberto 614, Brian Stout Jr. 613, Brian Gaffney 590, Brett Taylor 583, Ben Shaw 561, Micheal Berberoglu 560, Angie Holland 557, Dave Farmer 544, Lou Maracich 536, Dawn McLeod 528, Brian Stout Sr. 488, Les Zurek 464, Susan Adams 446
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 5) Brian Root 611, Nelson Fisher 539, Skip Bennett 528, Ed McCorkindale 519, Robert Bird 496, Wayne Southworth 4714, Joyce Hayes 427, Pat Fisher 404
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 6) Jerry Arnold 635, Earl Langkam 620, Vince Mantone 620, Tommy Cochrane 604, Dennis Moore 601, Ed Taczala 599, Michael Murray 597, Larry Simmons 589, Tom Flinchbaugh 581, Lee Sonnhalter 567, Fred Boros 555, Marge McIver 548, Karen Mitchell 538, Mike Corrow 533, Bill Jackson 527, Jeanette Sonnhalter 516, Katie Brooks 506, Cheryl Trudeau 500, Faye Floyd 496, Mae Dell Monroe 464, Barbara Ferri 414
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 6) Mike Filuta 706, Alan Nagy 692, Bob Middleton 644, Stu Rovin 627, Billie Richardson 611, Chris Watton 598, Lou Tourloukis 586, Ray Langlois 584, Tracie Collins 551, Jaime Davis 542, Sonja Davis 512, Barbara Watton 469, Trish Tesh 406
ARROWHEAD (Week 4) Tracy Rhodes 619, Lee Bennett 604, Mike Pisano 598, Bill Gavin 576, Fred Staley 566, Ron Cockrum 528, Diane Perras 514, Frankie Zerbian 487, Lori DiLello 477, Doug Harbaugh 448, Peggy Staley 426, Juan Castro 423, Kathy Judd 421
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 6) Kimberlee Anderson 677, Darby Jones 607, Peanut Crist 582, Ralph Utermark 545, James Donali 514, Tina Brown 446, Maureen Strittmatter 437, April Holliday 433, Joy Jones 414
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 5) Gary Anderson 568, Bob LaTour 542, Donna Tarlton 529, Andrew Wallace 516, George Stephenson 509, Julio Pena 466, Lisa Couch 434
YOUTH – 12 to 20 (Week 4) Jordan Plaskett 636, Lyndsay Ennis 626, Andrew Elswick 279-611, Kolby Johnson 594, Joseph Hair 551, Brianna Holmes 534, Brendon Howard 495, Vanessa Palisin 492
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 4) Max Vongsavanh 202-492, Henry Dionisio 191-447, Arthur Dionisio 146-386, Subee Vongsavanh 137-377, K. J. Johnson 132-351, Arianna Williams 131-326, Sydney Cornell 126-326, Judith Mauldin 140-316, Pierce Langston 103-300
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 3) Darby Jones 623, Bob McKeegan 526, Juanita Eagles 519, Viola Carr 517, Billy Murray 468, Allen Holloway 446
