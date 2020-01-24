Noteworthy
• 300 game - Aaron Zeigler
• 280 game - Ben Smith 289
• 270 games – Jimmy Hyatt 279, Jason Plaskett 279, Robert Parrish 278, Matt Mahon 278
• From the scoresheets – Chris Clardy was 159 pins above his average with 654 in the Brighton Construction League. In the same league, Aaron Zeigler was 152 pins above his average with a 791 series, Robert Parrish was 132 pins over average with a 621 series, Jimmy Hyatt was 129 pins above average with his 711 and Al Barnett was 123 pins over with 717.
David Milton was 144 pins over average with a 654 series in the Double Nickels League.
Tom Bridgeman was 143 pins above average with 638 in the It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere League. In the Wednesday Fun League, Garry Rackley was 122 p[ins over average with a 680 series. Finally, youth Anthony Gray was 123 pins above his average with a 681 series in the Youth 12 - 20 League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 17) Vince Mantone 620, Fred Boros 518, Bob Kirk 442
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 21) Aaron Zeigler 300-791, David Ridenour 770, Jason Plaskett 279-753, Al Barnett 717, Tyler Null 713, Jimmy Hyatt 279-711, Alex Shand 710, Billy Hatoway 707, Kelly Daunno 698, Tim Bradford 694, Myong Sulich 679, Noah Jacobs 666, Teresa Holmes 664, Chris Clardy 654, Ben Smith 289-654, Robby Parrish 278-621, Anne Decker 587
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 18) Jan Dobr 673, Pete Cooke 614, Gail Addenbrooke 538, Cheryl Trudeau 520, Wayne Southworth 511, Rick Fantini 476, Al McLaughlin 471, Stu Sirois 462, Chris Arnold 447, Jewell Bryant 443, Mary Ellen Cannella 440, Betty Gilbert 433
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 19) Matt Mahon 278-731, Jimmy Hyatt 689, Tom Pennington 688, Brandon Gaumond 678, David Hawes 672, Noah White 667, Dustin O’Brien 666, Nick Oliva 637, Lee Bennett 636, Don Pascocello 630, Wilber Small 612, Kimberlee Anderson 606, Austin Kraft 606, Margie McIver 566, Dawn Curran 519
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 14) James Phelps 551, John Raines 483, John Simonson 475, Jim Beam 457, Sue McCumiskey 414
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 17) Garry Rackley 680, Brandon Gaumond 650, Steven Richardson 635, Glenn Leigh 616, Charlie Adams 616, Tom Karas 604, Mac Rawls 603, Louis Brown 590, Will Aldridge 583, Rob Thorpe 580, Carol Feltmate 541, ED Pohlmann 518, Carol Jones 454, Jaenell Ditsious 452
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 16) Chad Gill 742, Ron MacLeod 634, Dave Farmer 624, Dawn MacLeod 582, Richard Geiger 575, Angie Holland 570, Matthew Marks 558, Cindy Farmer 519
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 17) Tom Flinchbaugh 616, Dave Van Woert 556, Ted Ackley 502, Robert Bird 490, Sue Lyons 484, Millie Van Slaars 440, Jane Bird 440, Bill Mose 415
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 18) Earl Langkam 690, David Milton 654, Michael Murray 612, Tom Flinchbaugh 592, Joe Harper 585, Fred Boros 553, Ron Waters 545, Larry Byrd 530, Jessie Harvin 506, Charles Smith 506, Lusonie Montague 499, Ron Ferri 498, Maurice Pollard 458, Jean Massicotte 441
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 18) Mike Filuta 651, Harry Watton 625, Bob Middleton 595, Tracie Collins 584, Al Ferrara 582, Jerri McKee 576, Billie Jo Reidell 573, Jessica Reidell 570, Mike Lewis 565, Justin Watton 558
ARROWHEAD (Week 1) Bill Gavin 689, Mike Pisano 648, Brian O’Donnell 540, C J Parente 531, Lori DiLello 494, Doug Harbaugh 451, Ruth Habicht 424
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 18) Darby Jones 661, Russ Sanders 630, Matt Arrowood 623, Derrell Kicklighter 593, Rod Taquino 557, Ralph Utermark 553, Tina Brown 503, Karen Mitchell 503, Debbie Vitale 459, Nina Taquino 443
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 3) Al Barnett 635, Charles Havens 589, Tom Wallace 493, Brandon Freitas 476, Neil Ambercrombie 461
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 16) Anthony Gray 681, Jamie Funk 626, Kolby Johnson 624, Vincent Dozier 570, Brendon Howard 547, Sydney Brown 465
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 16) Arthur Dionisio 168-439, Subee Vongsavanh 158-418, Banks Alexander 157-400, K J Johnson 375, Henry Dionisio 375, Brayden Rosacker 351, Arianna Williams 325, Jonathan Cyranowicz 304
BUMPERS (2 GAMES) (Week 16) Stella Mauldin 197
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 10) Jay Hillman 680, Tom Bridgeman 638, Pat McKeegan 545, Marshall Hursey 541, Robert McKeegan 516, Robert Holt 510, Sharon Murray 500, Deborah Bailey 475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.