Noteworthy
• Youth 700 series - Jordan Plaskett 260-202-267-729
• 280 game - Tom Flinchbaugh 286
• 270 games – Matt Mahon 279, Mike Bunton 279, Dylan Knapp 279, Steve Paulsen 279, Brian Stout Jr. 278, Arthur Dionisio 275
• From the scoresheets – Bill Smith was 160 pins above his average with 706 in the Coca Cola Classic League. Bowling in the Double Nickels League, Tom Flinchbaugh was 151 pins above his average with a 733 series. In the Youth 12 - 20 League, Jordan Plaskett was 150 pins over average with a 729 series. Tom Hadfield was 130 pins above average with his 496 series in the Journey Church League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 16) Al Wellman 560, Ted Ackley 518, Kirk Nelson 442
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 20) Matt Mahon 279-774, David Ridenour 752, Paul Johnson Jr. 749, Dylan Knapp 279-744, Derek Frink 743, Chris Campanelli 723, George Moran 719, Arthur Dionisio 704, Jason Plaskett 701, Mike Bunton 696, Jesse Wilson 691, Michael Anderson 689, Teresa Holmes 685, Steve Mills 679, Jimmy Hyatt 673, Matt Dellinger 589, Kimberlee Anderson 585, Robby Parrish 560, Regina Glazer 544
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 17) Curt Walden 634, Pete Cooke 586, Karen Mitchell 539, Joyce Lockwood 535, Dennis Moore 534, Gail Addenbrooke 533, Don Ullmann 519, Ted Ackley 501, Wayne Southworth 495, Pete Pallassino 494, Lena Brown 491, Judy Melton 482
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 18) Jason Plaskett 739, Mickey Lincoln 738, Arthur Dionisio 275-727, Brian Zipay 722, Bill Smith 706, Sean Dugan 699, Tom Pennington 688, Dennis Jacques 668, Steve Paulsen 654, Teresa Holmes 647, Mike Filuta 646,Mike Paulsen 601, Charlie Thornton 616, Kimberlee Anderson 600
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 13) John McCumiskey 564, James Phelps 529, George Bates 447, Judy Lyons 438, Jim Beam 423
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 16) Chris Campanelli 698, Chuck Dickert 680, Joey Brown 643, John Lercari 623, Tom Karas 614, Hank Chambliss 600, Bill Funk Sr. 597, Sam Lauria 578, Ed Strittmatter 566, Chris Mulligan 548, Bob Beavers 547, Ed Pohlman 508, Ben Watts 482, Dawn Mascorro 466, Susie Kinney 451, Marg Karas 440, Lucy Strittmatter 435
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 15) Ron MacLeod 667, Brian Stout Jr. 278-622, Brett Taylor 613, Dave Farmer 575, Richard Geiger 564, Kyle Krzyk 551, Kris Kelly 533, Brian Stout Sr. 532, Dawn MacLeod 502, Paul Latella 496
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 16) Al Wellman 601, Tom Flinchbaugh 561, Skip Bennett 556, Ted Ackley 542, Ed McCorkindale 502, Silas Eisenback 472, Annette Krapf 447, Jane Gardner 447, Gabor Janosi 436
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 16) Tom Flinchbaugh 286-733, Tommy Cochran 628, Charlie Adams 614, Bill Hanify 610, Lee
Sonnhalter 602, Joe Harper 586, Ed Taczala 569, Edward Wagner 568, Bob Wood 560, Marge McIver 553, Peanut Crist 552, Larry Simmons 536, Cheryl Trudeau 533, Katie Brooks 532, Fred Boros 527, Paula Richardson 527, Maurice Pollard 483
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 17)Lou Tourloukis 652, Billie Reidell 646, Mike Filuta 643, Scott Reidell 621, Bernie Strauss 597, Tracie Collins 587, Stu Rovin 582, Josh Adams 581, Randy Engles 574, Milton Gantt 536, Barbara Watton 520, Belinda Wideman 514
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 17) Jimmy Hyatt 651, Phil Cooper 639, Ryan Copeland 603, Russ Sanders 556, Michelle Utermark 542, Phil Ammons 502, Barb Ammons 499, April Holiday 464
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 1) Al Barnett 618, John Kish 585, Charles Havens 569, Gary Anderson 549, Larry Tarlton 521, Tom Hadfield 496, Ruth Hartwick 460, Lisa Couch 457
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 15) Jordan Plaskett 267-729, Kolby Johnson 693, Vincent Dozier 609, Vanessa Palisin 569, Brendon Howard 553, Jayden Williams 520, Amber Ferrara 511, Brianna Holmes 500
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 15) Subee Vongsavanh 186-466, Henry Dionisio 154-385, Brayden Rosacker 339, Pierce Langston 335, Arianna Williams 304
BUMPERS (2 GAMES) (Week 15) Stella Mauldin 181, Jaxson Lees 114
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.