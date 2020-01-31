Noteworthy
• 300 games - Steve Mills, Matt Mahon
• 290 game - Scottie Burk 290
• 280 game - Jay Smith 285
• 270 games – Nate Roberts 279, Derek Frink 279, Mike Pisano 278, Chad Gill 275, Solomon Eagles 270
From the scoresheets –
Matt Dellinger was 144 pins above his average with 621 in the Brighton Construction League.
In the same league, Andrew Zeigler was 130 pins above his average with a 736 series, Steve Mills was 129 pins over average with a 747 series and David Stoddard was 127 pins over with 709. Darby Jones was 129 pins over average with a 660 series in the Nothing But Fun League.
Mary Hannah Wallace was 128 pins above her average with 533 in the Journey Church League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 18) Vince Mantone 655, Myron Shumate 578, Ted Ackley 556, Harry Smith 547
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 22) David Ridenour 769, Nate Roberts 279-748, Steve Mills 300-747, Augie Schuyler 745, Andrew Zeigler 735, Paul Zevgolis 720, Matt Mahon 300-718, Scottie Burk 290-716, David Stoddard 709, Aaron Zeigler 703, Derek Frink 279-700, Darryl Reed 696, Noah Jacobs 684, Teresa Holmes 666, Myong Sulich 640, Tom Aulerich 630, Jay Smith 285-599
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 19) Harry Smith 601, Tony Barba 591, Curt Walden 590, Tracy Rhodes 570, Al Wellman 568, Gary Butler 539, Ted Ackley 525, Chris Arnold 492, Lana Walden 457, Melinda Walker 455, Marge Schulze 438
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 20) Barry Barthelman 740, Arthur Dionisio 736, Pat Conlogue 731, Sean Dugan 710, Jason Plaskett 708, Noah White 706, Thomas Willis 686, Teresa Holmes 647, Solomon Eagles 270-621, Trent Richardson 620, Beth Bailey 599, Ray Ghant 583, Dawn Curran 578
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 15) Dick Graziola 587, James Phelps 558, John Simonson 522, Glen Benham 521, John Raines 489, Joyce Graziola 459.
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 18) Steven Richardson 705, Chris Campanelli 692, Tom Pennington 663, Chuck Dickert 647, Dennis Campbell 603, Glenn Leigh 590, Louis Brown 588, Marie Stevens 578, Joe Cifelli 572, Dave Miller 551, Ed Strittmatter 526, Susie Kinney 507, Marg Karas 438
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 17) Chad Gill 275-702, Brett Taylor 665, Ben Shaw 662, Phil Gilberto 653, Ron MacLeod 633, Rodney Jewitt 561, Lou Maracich 561, Dawn MacLeod 539, Joe Canibano 528
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 18) Al Wellman 603, George Thompson 532, Bob Bastian 524, Tom Gayer 447, Janet McGrady 423, Jim Costello 423
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 19) Bill Funk 641, Earl Langkam 614, Joe Harper 608, Vince Mantone 608, Skip Bennett 585, Larry Bird 567, Ron Waters 563, Edward Wagner 554, Fred Boros 531, Barbara Ferri 449, Francis Waters 447
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 19) Bob Taylor 648, Lou Tourloukis 632, Gordon Cockrum 615, Justin Watton 608, Rod Taquino 578, Jeff Davis 574, Bernie Strauss 554, Myron Shumate 548, Jerri McKee 542, Joann Alford 474, Nina Taquino 451
ARROWHEAD (Week 2) Mike Pisano 278-663, Brian O’Donnell 534, Peter Hopkins 446, Carol Jones 445, Julie Kralich 431
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 19) Ryan Copeland 651, Rod Taquino 580, Kevin English 574, Tina Brown 485, John Johansen 479, Nina Taquino 438
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 4) Jared Traverson 610, Gary Anderson 572, Mary Hannah Wallace 533, Larry Simmons 522,
