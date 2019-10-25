Noteworthy
• 290 game – Dennis Riebesell 299
• 280 game – Darryl Reed 289
• 270 games – Jeremy Mendenhall 279, John Coons 277, Noah Jacobs 277, Carter Reid 276, Lou Tourloukis 276, Jan Dobr 270
From the scoresheets – Justin Watton was 181 pins above average in the Coca Cola Classic League with a 694 series. Bowling in the Brighton Construction League, Noah Jacobs was 149 pins over average with a 692 series.
In the same league, Jimmy Hyatt was 138 pins above average with 717 and Jeremy Mendenhall was 137 over with 683. In the Myrtle Trace League, Dan Hayes was 139 pins above with his 478 series. Helen Tillman was 137 pins above her average with a 566 series in the Double Nickels League. Finally, Craig Tappen was 136 pins over average with 658 in the Wacky Wednesday League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 6) Myron Shumate 619, Al Wellman 588, Bill Hanafy 557, Bob Kirk 474
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 8) Jesse Wilson 733, Jason Plaskett 726, Jimmy Hyatt 717, Dennis Riebesell 299-717, Carter Reid 276-709, Ken Shealy 703, Jimmy Nichols 701, Darryl Reed 289-698, John Coons 277-694, Phil Belisle 693, Noah Jacobs 277-692, Chris Campanelli 689, Patrick Christenson 688, Kelly Daunno 685, Jeremy Mendenhall 279-683, Stephanie Feagin 667, Myong Sulich 659, Paul Ramsey 652, Jim Mayhew 624, Teresa Holmes 612, Luke West 602, Deb Krevolin 598, Anne Decker 589
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 7) Jan Dobr 270-649, Al Wellman 599, Bob Wood 595, Curt Walden 557, Tony Barba 550, Gary Butler 533, Ted Ackley 525, Cheryl Trudeau 523, Dawn Mascorro 507, Lenny Budd 496, Karen Mitchell 496, Rick Fantini 488, Wayne Southworth 488, Erich Schulze 484, Julie Smith 476, Lena Brown 463, Judy Melton 442, Jewell Bryant 437, Sue Wehner 427, Kathy Hertling 410
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 8) Jason Plaskett 783, Tom Pennington 730, Matt Mahon 716, Scott Mann 703, Justin Watton 694, Sean Dugan 687, Charles Becker 686, Teresa Holmes 685, Jim Levenson 655, Derrick Young 653, Austin Hockey 628, Dennis Milligan 592, Artie Dionisio 588, Karen Mitchell 567, Marge McIver 541, Connie Manigo 516, Mike Vila 458, Rick Kostanek 467
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 5) Ed Flory 550, Paul Doucette 526, George Bates 478, Sue McCumiskey 414, William Slocki 407, Amy Baysa 405
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 6) Chuck Dickert 684, Mike Paulsen 664, Tom Pennington 638, Louis Brown 608, Garry Rackley 606, Edward Hernandez 603, Chris Mulligan 600, Hank Chambliss 594, Bill Funk Sr. 579, Marie Stevens 569, Butch Minnick 550, Rob Thorpe 548, Shane Fissel 540, Kelly Williams 435, Marge Karas 411, Rachel Lercari 408
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 6) Brian Stout, Jr. 679, Craig Tappen 658, Chad Gill 647, Ron MacLeod 636, Brian Gaffney 620, Ben Shaw 588, Dawn MacLeod 552, Cindy Farmer 546, Kyle Krzyk 539, Brian Stout Sr. 529, Dave D’Argento 527, Mickey Drankoski 520, Sheryle Rosier 487, Susan Adams 486, Paul Latella 474, Stephanie Southworth 408
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 6) Tom Flinchbaugh 585, Al Wellman 564, Karen Mitchell 505, Susan Lyons 478, Dan Hayes 478, Bob Kirk 476, Wayne Southworth 460, Bill Mose 437, Gabor Janosi 433, Mike ?Reinhart 422, Dave Smyth 417, Jean Bastian 402
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 7) Vince Mantone 654, Michael Murray 626, Tom Flinchbaugh 603, Skip Bennett 585, Jimmy Thomas 578, Larry Simmons 570, Helen Tillman 566, Eva Diekmann 563, Peanut Crist 557, Bill Hanafy 555, John Billey 546, Fred Boros 540, Myron Shumate 524, Katie Brooks 500, Mike Corrow 495, Silas Eisenback 476, Jean Massicotte 465, Maurice Pollard 451, Janice Shumate 449, Pat Powers 436, Joan Silbaugh 416
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 7) Paul Wilcox 667, David Lloyd 643, Louie Tourloukis 276-636, Stu Rovin 619, Scott Reidell 618, Chris Watton 611, Mike Filuta 606, Bob Taylor 594, Tracie Collins 560, Jaime Davis 558, Jerri McKee 521, Greg Suggs 517, Barbara Watton 516, Don Ullmann 500, Joan Reisinger 466, Jo Ann Alford 451, Susie Kinney 446, Bobby Hagan 414, Grace Ferrara 411
ARROWHEAD (Week 5) Bill Gavin 654, Mike Pisano 635, Mike Perras 573, Brian O’Donnell 571, Tracy Rhodes 556, Rich Barrows 545, C J Parente 545, Ron Cockrum 519, Diane Perras 502, Kathy Sparks 502, Bill Loomis 489, Ted Straub 444, Donna O’Donnell 425, Ruth Race 422, Julie Kralich 422, Kay Hopkins 418
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.