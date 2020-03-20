By Ted Ackley
Noteworthy
• 300 game - Matt Mahon
• 270 games – Bobby Hamlet 279, John Gualtieri 279, Derek Frink 279, Dave Babbitt 279, Mickey Lincoln 279, Aaron Zeigler 278
• From the scoresheets – Ken Adams, Jr. was 159 pins over his average with a 678 series in the Brighton Construction League. Jordan Plaskett was 158 pins above his average with 692 in the Youth 20 - 12 League. Bowling in the Wacky Wednesday League, Richard Geiger was 150 pins over his average with a 672 series. Dave Babbitt was 135 pins above average with 717 series in the Coca Cola Classic League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 24) Vince Mantone 627, Al Wellman 594, Bruce Fratino 523
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 29) Matt Mahon 300-780, Paul Zevgolis 736, John Gualtieri 279-727, Sean Harrelson 720, Nate Roberts 718, Jason Plaskett 710, Derek Frink 279-701, Mike Snider 690, Aaron Zeigler 278-680, Ken Adams Jr 678, Bobby Hamlet 299-673, Stan Hunter 669, Kevin Dix 646, Ben Smith 642, James Ivey 544
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 26) Bill Fox 628, Al Wellman 614, Tracy Rhodes 601, Curt Walden 569, Julie Smith 517, Katie Brooks 508, Erich Schulze 502
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 27) Jason Plaskett 741, Barry Barthelman 734, Dave Babbitt 279-717, Gary Kennedy 709, Arthur Dionisio 706, Vance Langston 703, Doug Williams 696, Harold Haycraft 673, Tom Flinchbaugh 661, Edward Hernandes 648, Mickey Lincoln 279-640, Kimberlee Anderson 597, Beth Bailey 548, Irene Hanley 452
HAPPY ROLLERS (Week 5) Gene Miller 571, Nick Miller 447
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 22) Ed Flory 599, Steve Gecan 546, Joyce Graziola 543, Glen Benham 536, George Bates 490
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 25) Tom Pennington 670, Steven Richardson 628, Marie Stevens 622, Joe Cifelli 621, Brandon Gaumond 605, Billie Richardson 589, Mike Leigh 574, David Stephens 574, Edward Hernandes 561, Carol Feltmate 549, Mike Bach 526, Dawn Mascorro 522, Robert Rice 492, Marg Karas 475, Rachel Lercari 471, Linda Beavers 461, Jacquie Grimes 418
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 24) Brett Taylor 684, Richard Geiger 672, Ron MacLeod 634, Brian Stout, Jr. 623, George Smith 592, Kris Kelly 582, Cindy Farmer 577, Angie Holland 576, Rodney Jewitt 573, John Miller 539, Susan Lyons 481, Chris Atkinson 478, Stephanie Southworth 475
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 25) Tom Flinchbaugh 571, Al Wellman 568, George Thompson 527, Ted Ackley 507, Wayne Southworth 505, Bob Kirk 464, Millie Van Slaars 434, Janet McGrady 418
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 26) Vince Mantone 626, Myron Shumate 601, Bill Funk 594, Eva Diekmann 576, John Montague 567, Charles Smith 565, Fred Boros 562, Paula Richardson 561, Larry Simmons 560, Edward Wagner 545, Katie Brooks 533, Ed Buonocore 520, Carl McNeil 517
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 26) Mike Filuta 700, David Lloyd 615, Stu Rovin 609, Billie Richardson 578, Ray Langlois 576, Tracie Collins 570, Dakota Cotten 562, Joan Reisinger 535, Barbara Watton 504, Tony Tyler 504, Nina Taquino 457, Kaysey Little 417
ARROWHEAD LEAGUE (Week 9) C J Parente 562, Joe Sparks 554, John Saladyga 490, Bill Sheehan 459, Kathy Sparks 448, Barbara Rhodes 437
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 26) Darby Jones 616, Matt Arrowood 597, James Donali 539, Kevin English 536, Debbie Vitale 477, Joy Jones 435
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 11) George Stephenson 516, Tom Wallace 511, Neil Ambercrombie 482, Lisa Couch 436, Margaret Walton 434, Robin Rein 416
YOUTH 12 - 20 (Week 5) Jordan Plaskett 692, Vincent Dozier 631, Jamie Funk 618, Joseph Hair 577, Vanessa Palisin 530, Jacob Peterson 519
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 5) Max Vongsavanh 154-452, Subee Vongsavanh 159-438, Arianna Williams 147-372, Emily Huestis 147-343, Judith Mauldin 333
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 14) Jay Hillman 639, Isaiah Lawrence 568, Pat McKeegan 566, Juanita Eagles 551, Bill Murray 537, Robert McKeegan 529, Tina Poly 450, Molly Bridgeman 429
