Noteworthy
• Women’s 700 series – Stephanie Feagin 235-221-279-735
• 290 games – Mike Hysner 298, Matt Arrowood 297
• 280 game – Mike Pisano 288
• 270 games – Darryl Reed 279, Stephanie Feagin 279, Jason Plaskett 279, John Perritt 278, Chris Campanelli 275
From the scoresheets – In the Monday Coffee Break, Bill Hanafy was 197 pins above average with a 743 series. In the Double Nickels League. Charlie Adams was 175 pins over average with a 658 series. Dave Farmer was 166 pins above his average with 703 in the Wacky Wednesday League and Chris Atkinson was 140 pins above average with his 494 series. In the Nothing But Fun League, Jaime Davis was 146 pins over with a 656 series. In the Brighton Construction League, Noah Jacobs was 131 pins above average with his 710 series. Viola Lawrence was 131 pins above her average with a 551 series in the It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 13) Bill Hanafy 743, John Montague 497
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 15) Jason Plaskett 279-770, Steve Reed 747, Nate Roberts 740, Stephanie Feagin 279-735, Mike Hysner 298-718, Dennis Riebesell 718, Steve Mills 711, Ken Shealy 709, Noah Jacobs 707, John Perritt 278-705, Tyler Null 704, Justin Essary 702, Darryl Reed 279-701, David Ridenour 701, Jesse Wilson 701, Chris Campanelli 275-697, Michael Pisano 288-695, Ken Adams 660, Anthony Hansen 623, Anne Decker 527, Regina Glazier 512, Deb Krevolin 510, Emily Ellison 467
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 14) Pete Cooke 688, Al Wellman 602, Curt Walden 592, Lenny Budd 577, Sheryl Peed 566, Bob Wood 559, Barbara Mediate 545, Gail Addenbrooke 512, Annette Krapf 511, Cheryl Trudeau 498, Bob Kirk 495, Priscilla Shelton 483, Chris Arnold 480, Joyce Lockwood 474, Reggie Cox 471
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 15) Scott Mann 743, Jammie Dalton 729, Jason Plaskett 717, Jim Levenson 702, Arthur Dionisio 697, D K Smith 687, Jimmy Hyatt 680, Mickey Lincoln 669, Tom Pennington 664, Mike Filuta 656, Ron Pascocello 645, Louis Brown 617, Artie Dionisio 604, Kimberlee Anderson 592, Margie McIver 569, Jessica Reidell 566, Carol Feltmate 533, Connie Manigo 529, Beth Bailey 516, Grace Jones 506, Deb Whitmer 443
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 11) Ed Flory 562, John Simonson 484, Sue McCumiskey 436, Beverly Flory 424, Jim Beam 417, Rose Miklitsch 410
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 13) Chris Campanelli 731, Steven Richardson 637, Marie Stevens 627, Romel Batistil 619, Bill Funk Sr. 616, Jim Thomas 605, Bruce Jones 572, Chris Mulligan 561, Mike Leigh 554, Jimmy English 536, Sam Lauria 533, Carol Feltmate 508, Grace Jones 498, Rachel Lercari 468, Susie Kinney 450, Carol Jones 427, Jaenell Ditsious 426, Lucy Strittmatter 417, Brittany Broderick 416
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 12) Dave Farmer 703, Brett Taylor 655, Ron MacLeod 653, Chad Gill 646, Brian Stout Jr. 632, Angie Holland 602, Jim Threlkel 598, Dawn MacLeod 565, Justin Brown 548, Cindy Farmer 545, Dave D’Argento 517, Chris Atkinson 494, Susan Adams 451, Stephanie Southworth 450
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 12) Al Wellman 586, Bob Bastian 523, Nelson Fisher 505, Ted Ackley 485, Annette Krapf 479, Bill Mose 444, Jeanne Niziol 429, Tom Gayer 417, Bob Kirk 407, Mary Connors 400
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 13) Charlie Adams 658, Myron Shumate 617, Earl Langkam 595, Michael Murray 595, Jim Thomas 592, Karen Mitchell 551, Marge McIver 547, Lynn Galle 529, Gail Addenbrooke 528, Ed Buonocore 506, Charlene Balding 500, Charles Smith 487, Horace Jones 474, Carl McNeil 471, Dom Galle 460,
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 13) Lou Tourloukis 705, Jaime Davis 656, Chris Watton 646, Harry Watton 641, Stu Rovin 630, Billie Richardson 618, Bob Middleton 599, Jessica Reidell 588, Al Ferrara 563, Ed Strittmatter 561, Dakota Cotton 546, Mike Flanigan 539, Brad Horrigan 502, Laurie Travis 473, Susie Kinney 429
ARROWHEAD (Week 11) Mike Pisano 665, Bill Gavin 644, Tracy Rhodes 588, Mike Perras 587, C J Parente 545, Ron Cockrum 538, Joan Harbaugh 527, Fred Staley 525, David Martin 476, Doug Harbaugh 433, Donna O’Donnell 432
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 13) Matt Arrowood 297-647, Darby Jones 605, Kimberlee Anderson 595, Phil Cooper 594, Ralph Utermark 588, Rod Taquino 512, Barbara Ammons 476, Tina Brown 470, Debbie Vitale 445, Maureen Strittmatter 424
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 10) Andrew Elswick 655, Bryce Howard 635, Jordan Plaskett 607, Vincent Dozier 573, Brendon Howard 544, Jamie Funk 530, Mason Hursey 522, Amber Ferrara 499, Ashley Gray 454
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 10) Max Vongsavanh 184-471, Banks Alexander 138-410, Henry Dionisio 379, Arianna Williams 343, Brayden Rosacker 303, Elijah Gray 302, William Lees 300
BUMPERS (2 games) Stella Mauldin 176, Andrea Lees 152, Jaxson Lees 101,
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 7) Juanita Eagles 555, Viola Lawrence 551, Robert McKeegan 522, Byron Gause 519, Tom Bridgeman 516, Georgene Fontana 479
