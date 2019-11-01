Noteworthy
• 280 games – Brandon Gaumond 289, Nate Roberts 289
• 270 games – David Ridenour 279, Jesse Wilson 279, Jimmy Hyatt 279, Paul Johnson Jr. 278, Pete Cooke 278, Matt Mahon 276, Arthur Dionisio 270
• From the scoresheets – Bill Funk Sr. was 182 pins above average in the Double Nickels League with a 710 series. On the same team, Myron Shumate was 179 pins over average with a 674 series. In the same league, Lusonie Montague was 150 pins above average with 582.
In the Lakeside Crossers League, Dick Graziola was 166 pins above with his 691 series. Dave Miller was 156 pins above his average with a 654 series in the Wednesday Fun League. Trent Rabon was 152 pins over average with 632 in the Brighton Construction League. In the same league, Dominic Sandella was 134 pins over average with 674 and Regina Glazer was 125 pins above her average with 614. Bowling in the Tuesday Trios League, Pete Cooke was 145 pins over average with 691 and Erich Schulze was 138 pins above average with 573. Finally, Joe Canibano was 130 pins over with 487 in the Wacky Wednesday League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 7) Al Wellman 583, Kirk Nelson 447, Bob Kirk 433
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 9) Paul Johnson Jr. 278-770, Sean Harrelson 761, Brandon Gaumond 289-738, Stephen Shaffer 729, Tyler Null 722, Jesse Wilson 279-711, Matt Mahon 276-707, Van McAteer 706, Mike Hysner 691, Darryl Reed 691, Steve Reed 686, Augie Schuyler 686, David Ridenour 279-683, Nate Roberts 289-679, Dominic Sandella 674, Stephanie Feagin 642, Arthur Dionisio 270-641, Trent Rabon 632, Teresa Holmes 630, Regina Glazer 614, Ken Adams 611
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 8) Pete Cooke 278-691, Jan Dobr 604, Erich Schulze 576, Al Wellman 572, Tony Barba 563, Harry Smith 557, Curt Walden 541, Ted Ackley 534, Nelson Fisher 517, Lenny Budd 517, John Petrakovitz 514, Fred Boros 501, Dawn Mascorro 488, Sheryl Peed 463, Donna Bandura 455, Darlene Couper 451, Annette Krapf 445, Adrienne Noonan 442
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 9) Brian Zipay 711, Matt Mahon 693, Jimmy Hyatt 279693, Stu Rovin 681, Ron Pascocello 672, Scott Lewis 667, Pat Conlogue 663, David Hawes 652, Arthur Dionisio 651, Trent Richardson 648, Myron Shumate 629, Mike Filuta 629, Margie McIver 614, Sayeed Rashad 614, Teresa Holmes 608, James Harding 606, Beth Bailey 519, Michelle Banks 501, Kathryn Vogel 489, Jillian Westerfield 433, Irene Hanley 423
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 6) Dick Graziola 691, Paul Doucette 625, Steve Gecan 567, James Phelps 519, Glen Benham 487, Joyce Graziola 480, John Simonson 447, Diane Mitchell 375
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 7) Chuck Dickert 666, Tom Pennington 665, Dave Miller 654, Bill Funk, Sr. 654, Steven Richardson 624, Vance Langston 615, Jared Lane 595, Marie Stevens 590, Rudy Mascorro 580, Billie Richardson 577, Myron Shumate 572, Glenn Leigh 555, Mike Leigh 555, Eric Williams 549, Mac Rawls 546, Ed Strittmatter 543, Grace Jones 536, Frankie Zerbian 506, Jerry Amburgey 504, Susie Kinney 489, Lily Pohlman 471, Karen Smackum 465
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 7) Eric Yunker 651, Ron MacLeod 617, Chad Gill 601, Phil Gilberto 591, Brett Taylor 576, Angie Holland 569, Lou Maracich 540, Cindy Farmer 536, Kyle Krzyk 533, Joe Canibano 487, Sheryl Rosier 484, Susan Adams 444
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 7) Al Wellman, Brian Root 567, Ted Ackley 534, George Thompson 523, Karen Mitchell 517, Nelson Fisher 504, Bob Kirk 477, Susan Lyons 470, Jane Gardner 449, Gabor Janosi 446, Dan Hayes 434, Millie Van Slaars 430, Jeanne Niziol 423
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 8) Bill Funk Sr. 710, Myron Shumate 674, Russ Sanders 656, Tom Flinchbaugh 652, Michael Murray 626, Lusonie Montague 582, Joe Harper 568, Bob Wood 558, Peanut Crist 551, John Montague 545, MJ Jones 512, Charlene Balding 506, Katie Brooks 506, Terry Strawser 449, Paula Eisenback 428
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 8) Lou Tourloukis 675, Bob Taylor 662, Bob Middleton 593, Billie Richardson 578, Larry Fisher 571, Mike Bach 563, Tracie Collins 546, Karen Granger 540, Candi Massena 536, Mike Flanigan 527, Lenny Budd 513, Don Ullmann 506, Lori Tyler 452, Laura Evans 416
ARROWHEAD (Week 6) Mike Perras 617, Mike Pisano 597, Lee Bennett 594, Jim Race 538, C J Parente 532, Bill Rohde 528, Joe Sparks 523, Frank Lupica 484, David Martin 482, Donna O’Donnell 481, Peggy Staley 480, Kathy Sparks 478, Barbara Rhodes 432
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 7) Matt Arrowood 640, Jimmy Hyatt 622, Peanut Crist 622, Ralph Utermark 569, Ryan Copeland 559, John Hackett 552, Dale Bowers 484, John Johansen 469, Tina Brown 481, April Holiday 455, Nina Taquino 407
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 6) Gary Anderson 577, John Kish 577, Larry Simmons 576, Donna Tarlton 558, David Medicus 557, Andrew Wallace 495, Neil Ambercrombie 495, Rick Harris 445
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 4) Jeri Brophy 523, Bob McKeegan 502, Robert Holt 454, Tina Poly 451, Sue Reynolds 424
