Noteworthy
• Woman’s 700 series – Kelly Daunno 230-279-278-787, Teresa Holmes 231-226-266-723
• Youth 700 series – Andrew Elswick 223-225-267-715
• 300 game – Bill Fox
• 290 game – David Ridenour 290
• 280 games – Steven Shaffer 280, Rod Gonzalez 280
• 270 games – Sean Harrelson 279, Kelly Daunno 279, Jammie Dalton 279, Tom Pennington 279, Jason Plaskett 279, Robert Cournoyer 278, Jamie Holiday 278, Steve Reed 277, Ben Smith 277, Phil Belisle 277, Noah Jacobs 277
• From the scoresheets – In the It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere League, Jeri Brophy was 153 pins above average with a 642 series. In the Wacky Wednesday League, Joe Canibano was 149 pins over his average with a 536 series. In the Brighton Construction League, Bob Foltz was 154 pins over average with 589, Dominic Sandella was 140 pins above with his 689 series and Fred Hall was 127 pins over with 694. Stu Sirois was 138 pins above his average with a 570 series in the Double Nickels League. Cheryl Trudeau was 134 pins over average with 581 in the Tuesday Trios League. Andrew Elswick was 130 pins above his average with 715 in the Youth 12-20 League and Jayden Williams was 130 pins over with a 571 series. In the Coca Cola Classic League, Jim Levenson was 131 pins above average with his 710 series.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 11) Bill Hanafy 560, Tom Flinchbaugh 541, Silas Eisenback 486 (Week 12) Bill Hanafy 633, Fred Boros 548, Tom Flinchbaugh 545, John Montague 501, Julie Smith 458
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 13) Kelly Daunno 279-787, Jesse Wilson 739, Jimmy Keeler 728, Darryl Reed 722, Steven Shaffer 280-720, Dylan Knapp 717, Ken Shealy 705, Jason Plaskett 701, Paul Zevgolis 695, Fred Hall 694, Dominic Sandella 689, Robert Cournoyer 676, Robby Sciascia 662, Teresa Holmes 646, Joe Foltz 636, Sean Harrelson 279-630, Ben Smith 605, Anthony Hansen 602, Jim Mayhew 566, Myong Sulich 554, Deb Krevolin 543, Chris Clardy 541, Regina Glazer 530 (Week 14) Jason Plaskett 279-793, David Ridenour 290-742, Ken Shealy 732, Teresa Holmes 266-723, Darryl Reed 707, Matt Mahon 698, Mikey Anderson 696, Jesse Wilson 692, Derek Frink 691, Paul Johnson Jr. 681, Stephanie Feagin 277-679, Dennis Riebesell 667, Patrick Christenson 665, Scott Hair 665, Noah Jacobs 277-656, Phil Belisle 277-656, Bobby Hamlet 651, Ben Smith 277-648, Justin Bell 562, Michelle Banks 488
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 12) Bill Fox 606, Pete Cooke 603, Cheryl Trudeau 581, Lenny Budd 539, Julie Smith 537, Ted Ackley 513, Bob Wood 507, Vern Bender 497, Frank Rocco 497, Pete Pallassino 481, Rick Fantini 476, Doris Sawyers 457, Melinda Walker 447, Glinda Walker 444,Lana Walden 420 (Week 13) Bill Fox 300-687, Al Wellman 606, Curt Walden 577, Bob Wood 542, Gary Butler 530, Fred Boros 528, Erich Schulze 511, Katie Brooks 505, Wayne Southworth 497, Donna Bandura 490, Cheryl Trudeau 490, Stu Sirois 490, Sue Wehner 455, Kathy Hertling 448, Dianne Cooke 436, Norma Marshall 422, Rose Pallassino 420
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 13) Brandon Gaumond 761, Jammie Dalton 279-733, Arthur Dionisio 706, Jason Plaskett 683, Tom Pennington 681, Teresa Holmes 668, Rod Gonzalez 280-664, Sylvester McCoy 663, D K Smith 655, Tyler Lewis 647, Austin Hockey 643, Lee Bennett 614, Steve Paulsen 607, John Quade 551, Margie McIver 537, Grace Jones 522, Karen Mitchell 511, Kathryn Vogel 507, Kimberly Williams 439 (Week 14) Jason Plaskett 748, Bob Cournoyer 278-739, Scott Mann 722, Mickey Lincoln 719, Jim Levenson 710, Tom Pennington 279-707, Harold Haycraft 673, Stu Rovin 668, Tom Flinchbaugh 657, Jerry Goodman 653, Teresa Holmes 643, Michael Murray 636, John Quade 553, Dawn Curran 522, Beth Bailey 502, Karen Mitchell 497, Kimberly Williams 435
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 10) Dick Graziola 625, Ed Flory 591, Glen Benham 531, Joyce Graziola 503, Judy Lyons 446
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 11) Brandon Gaumond 668, Vance Langston 667, Chris Campanelli 659, Steven Richardson 649, Joey Brown 618, Rudy Mascorro 616, Jared Lane 610, Mike Leigh 593, Joe Cifelli 589, Will Aldridge 579, Marie Stevens 573, Sam Lauria 548, Glenn Leigh 533, Carol Feltmate 478, Susie Kinney 477, Amanda Grantham 444, Carol Jones 439, Linda Beavers 408 (Week 12) Chris Campanelli 676, Tom Pennington 648, Billie Richardson 616, Shane Fissel 612, Eric Williams 606, Jared Lane 585, Will Aldridge 568, John Lercari 566, Mac Rawls 562, Carol Feltmate 525, Karen Smackum 457
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 11) Angie Holland 264-617, Craig Tappen 606, Dave Farmer 596, Jim Threlkel 578, Lou Maracich 564, Joe Gentile 560, Joe Canibano 536, Cindy Farmer 531, Nick Lopano 519, Trent Yarrison 437, Chris Atkinson 418
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 11) Al Wellman 606, Brian Root 581, Jane Gardner 525, Skip Bennett 524, Ed McCorkindale 513, Paula Hartmann 471, Jim Costello 436, Mike Reinhart 430
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 12) Tommy Cochran 614, Eva Diekmann 589, Derrell Kicklighter 573, Bob Wood 571, Stu Sirois 570, Charlie Adams 564, Skip Bennett 549, Barbara Prescop 545, Lee Sonnhalter 544, Bert Romano 534, Faye Floyd 496, Carl McNeil 495, Priscilla Shelton 490, Kirk Nelson 484, Pat Powers 461, Chris Arnold 447
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 12) Lou Tourloukis 678, Mike Filuta 655, Paul Wilcox 635, Billie Jo Reidell 621, Billie Richardson 618, David Lloyd 571, Chris Watton 563, Mike Lewis 555, Ed Strittmatter 538, Dennis Kinney 518, Mike Seibert 515, Dakota Cotton 504, Susie Kinney 458
ARROWHEAD (Week 10) Lee Bennett 684, Tracy Rhodes 663, Mike Perras 657, Jim Harding 617, Brian O’Donnell 555, David Martin 542, Ron Cockrum 542, Doug Harbaugh 494, Sue Rohde 444, Donna O’Donnell 436, Kay Hopkins 418
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 11) Jimmy Hyatt 642, Matt Arrowood 612, Ryan Copeland 604, Michelle Utermark 592, Kevin English 564, Phil Ammons 508, April Holiday 489, Tina Brown 459, Lawrence Waters 455 (Week 12) Jimmy Hyatt 653, Jamie Holiday 278-648, Phil Cooper 648, Peanut Crist 548, Tina Brown 463, Linda Anama 452
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 10) Al Barnett 630, John Kish 591, George Stephenson 545, Neil Ambercrombie 504, Lisa Couch 455, Larry Tarlton 453, Kristy Freitas 434, Robin Rein 421
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 8) Andrew Elswick 267-715, Kolby Johnson 673, Jordan Plaskett 659, Bryce Howard 628, Vanessa Palisin 570, Jamie Funk 565, Amber Ferrara 525, Ashley Gray 487, Jayden Williams 487 (Week 9) Andrew Elswick 667, Vincent Dozier 628, Kolby Johnson 600, Logan St. Clair 597, Amber Ferrara 576, Jayden Williams 571, T J Goodermote 546, Brendon Howard 519, Sydney Brown 451, Kloe Gregory 431
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (2 games) (Week 8) Subee Vongsavanh 142-401, Max Vongsavanh 138-365, K J Johnson 132-358, Banks Alexander 140-356, Sydney Cornell 138-334, Brooklyn Mendenhall 131-326 (Week 9) Arthur Dionisio 2165-444, Max Vongsavanh 159-417, Subee Vongsavanh 147-414, Henry Dionisio 155-399, K J Johnson 151-390, Arianna Williams 345, Pierce Langston 340
BUMPERS (2 games) Stella Mauldin 161, Luke Cotton 147, Jaxson Lees 119,
IT’S 5 O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE (Week 6) Jeri Brophy 642, Isaiah Lawrence 587, Byron Gause 561, Juanita Eagles 559, Marshall Hursey 539, Dee Hadjuk 447, Sharon Murray 438, Marlene Green 420
