Noteworthy
• 290 game - Arthur Dionisio 290
• 280 game - Sean Dugan 289
• 270 games – Myong Suilich 279, Eric Yunker 279, Louis Tourloukis 279, Nate Roberts 278, Michael Pisano 278, Tom Pennington 278, Tom Karas 278, Ron MacLeod 277, Jimmy Hyatt 275
• From the scoresheets – Tom Karas was 154 pins above his average with 718 in the Wednesday Fun League. In the same league, Rob Thorpe was 143 pins over average with 656 and Kitty Alchenberger was 130 pins over with a 349 series. Tom Flinchbaugh was 144 pins over with a 729 series in the Double Nickels League. Bowling in the Coca Cola Classic League, David Hawes was 141 pins above average with a 762 series and Mike Vila was 129 pins over with his 585 series. Sue McCumiskey was 140 pins over her average in the Lakeside Crossers League with a 533 series. Finally, Anne Decker was 132 pins over her average with a 663 series in the Brighton Construction League and Arthur Dionisio was 129 pins above average with 780.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 23) Vince Mantone 623, Bob Kirk 510
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 28) Arthur Dionisio 290-780, Jason Plaskett 740, Tom Pennington 278-733, Nate Roberts 278-730, Phil Belisle 729, Dennis Riebesell 714, Paul Johnson Jr. 707, Thomas Willis 701, Michael Pisano 278-685, Anne Decker 663, Myong Sulich 279-633, Regina Glazer 588
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 25) Bill Fox 660, Harry Smith 561, Dennis Moore 536, Lenny Budd 508, Julie Smith 504, Barbara Rhodes 486, Linda Nolin 439
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 26) Matt Mahon 776, David Hawes 762, Sean Dugan 289-725, Jammie Dalton 703, Pat Conlogue 702, Charles Becker 694, Stan Hunter 693, Gabe Rawling 669, Mike Paulsen 650, Jerry Walker 647, Mike Vila 585, Grace Jones 546, Michelle Willis 530
HAPPY ROLLERS (Week 4) Mike Perras 633, Gene Miller 551
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 21) Paul Doucette 557, ED Flory 553, Sue McCumiskey 533, Steve Tokarz 448
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 24) Steven Richardson 728, Tom Karas 278-718, Brandon Gaumond 706, Tom Pennington 701, Vance Langston 680, Rob Orpe 656,
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 23) Eric Yunker 279-765, Ron MacLeod 277-691, Chad Gill 690, Brian Stout Jr. 640, Dave Farmer 635, Brian Gaffney 631
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 24) Ted Ackley 598, Skip Bennett 579, Dave Van Woert 562, Bob Bastian 547, Nelson Fisher 544, Jeanie Bastian 436
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 25) Tom Flinchbaugh 729, Bill Funk 685, Vince Mantone 678, Michael Murray 668, Joe Harper 660, Margie McIver 590, Larry Simmons 578, Bert Romano 576, John Montague 561, MJ Jones 526, Faye Floyd 524, Chris Arnold 493
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 25) Lou Tourloukis 279-661, Bob Taylor 650, Scott Reidell 626, Rod Taquino 599, Richard Wilcox 570, Randy Engels 568, Nina Taquino 477, Lucy Strittmatter 458
ARROWHEAD LEAGUE (Week 8) Bill Gavin 634, C J Parente 534, Rich Barrows 520, John Saladyga 463, Carol Jones 455, Sue Saladyga 413
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 25) Jimmy Hyatt 275-720, Darby Jones 664, Phil Cooper 611, April Holiday 506
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 10) John Kish 649, Gary Anderson 551, Rick Harris 518, Kristy Freitas 472, Tom Hadfield 443, Robin Rein 412
