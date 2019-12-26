Noteworthy
• Women’s 700 series – Stephanie Feagin 249-259-216-723
• Youth 700 series – Logan St. Clair 246-192-266-704
• 290 games – Bill Fox 299, Sayeed Rashad 299
• 280 game – Carter Reid 289
• 270 games – Paul Zevgolis 279, Austin Kraft 278, Paul Johnson Jr 278
From the scoresheets – In the Wacky Wednesday League, Chris Atkinson was 181 pins above average with a 547 series. In the Youth 12-20 League. Jayden Williams was 181 pins over average with a 640 series and Jamie Funk was 176 pins above his average with 671. In the Wednesday Fun League, Sam Lauria was 149 pins over with a 632 series. In the Brighton Construction League, Austin Kraft was 139 pins above average with his 670 series. Doris Sawyers was 137 pins above her average with a 569 series in the Tuesday Trios League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 14) Tom Flinchbaugh 644, Myron Shumate 606, Al Wellman 576, Harry Smith 515
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 16) Paul Johnson Jr. 278-760, David Ridenour 732, Jimmy Nichols 730, Stephanie Feagin 259-723, Stan Hunter 716, Arthur Dionisio 707, Jesse Wilson 701, Stephen Shaffer 688, Augie Schuyler 686, Jason Herman 678, Paul Zevgolis 279-678, Dwayne Phillips 675, Andrew Zeigler 673, Austin Kraft 278-670, Carter Reid 289-648, Jeremy Mendenhall 641, Ben Smith 623, Rudy Krevolin 593, Regina Glazer 521, Deb Krevolin 519, James Ivey 498, Michelle Banks 492
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 15) Bill Fox 299-735, Curt Walden 593, Harry Smith 578, Doris Sawyers 569, Bob Wood 555, Fred Boros 515, Frank Rocco 507, Nelson Fisher 506, Annette Krapf 502, Ted Ackley 488, Don Ullmann 474, Kathy Hertling 444, Norma Marshall 443, Jewell Bryant 429, Marge
Schulze 428, Dianne Cooke 426
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 16) Jason Plaskett 728, Billy Hatoway 682, Scott Mann 668, Harold Haycraft 664, Doug Williams 658, Thomas Willis 650, Jim Levenson 648, Brian Lipp 644, Charlie Thornton 638, Derrick Young 619, James Harding 613, Sayeed Rashad 299-607, Phil Balderose 542, Carol Feltmate 529, Rick Kostanek 470
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 12) John McCumiskey 610, Glen Benham 558, Ed Flory 543, John Simonson 511, Judy Lyons 498, Beverly Flory 457, Sue McCumiskey 436, Jim Beam 416, Amy Baysa 409, Barbara Reid 401
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 14) Chris Campanelli 699, Steven Richardson 677, Brandon Gaumond 669, Jared Lane 646, Louis Brown 642, Sam Lauria 632, Tom Pennington 631, Chuck Dickert 621, Rob Thorpe 616, Billie Richardson 610, Jim Thomas 605, Tom Karas 604, Eric Williams 601, Joe Cifelli 584, Glenn Leigh 575, Dave Miller 566, Jerry Amburgey 540, Marg Karas 486, Linda Beavers 402
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 13) Chad Gill 649, Chris Atkinson 547, Cindy Farmer 541, Gene Lisowski 532, Nick Lopano 521, Justin Brown 500, Susan Adams 492, Brian Stout Sr. 487, Eric Hardisty 476, John Adams 466, Les Zurek 445
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 13) Dave Van Woert 608, Skip Bennett 545, Ed McCorkindale 520, Bob Bastian 514, Jane Gardner 506, Brian Root 501, Robert Bird 488, Wayne Southworth 452, Millie Van Slaars 448, Mike Reinhart 432, Mary Connors 414, Jane Bird 409
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 14) Michael Murray 659, James Brown 607, Vince Mantone 585, Bill Funk 584, Dennis Moore 554, Edward Wagner 536, Margie McIver 534, Jessie Harvin 526, Barbara Herrmann 523, Neet Arnold 520, Karen Mitchell 518, Stu Sirois 514, Lusonie Montague 506, Charles Smith 502, Cheryl Trudeau 489, Helen Tillman 480, M J Jones 469, Joan Silbaugh 468, Clarke Jones 411
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 14) Louis Tourloukis 661, David Lloyd 660, Bob Taylor 602, Paul Wilcox 595, Tracie Collins 593, Jessica Reidell 591, Mike Lewis 566, Larry Fisher 542, Sonja Davis 525, Jerri McKee 498, Grace Jones 497, Joan Reisinger 491, David Tesh 479, Linda Waddell 475, Joe Coruaro 464, Bill Clipper 463, Nina Taquino 432, Laura Evans 432
ARROWHEAD (Week 12) Bill Gavin 613, Mike Pisano 611, Lee Bennett 586, Tracy Rhodes 585, Joan Harbaugh 528, Bill Loomis 483, Bill Rohde 474, Shirley Tipping 425
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 14) Matt Arrowood 662, Russ Sanders 533, David Pruitt 476, April Holiday 464, Tina Brown 462, Maureen Strittmatter 435
YOUTH 12 – 20 (Week 11) Logan St. Clair 3266-704, Andrew Elswick 692, Jamie Funk 267-671, Jayden Williams 640, Kolby Johnson 629, Bryce Howard 615, Jordan Plaskett 611, Vincent Dozier 591, Vanessa Palisin 582, T J Goodermote 555
YOUTH 11 & UNDER (Week 11) Elijah Gray 125-361, K J Johnson 127-346, Brayden Rosacker 341, Brooklyn Mendenhall 123-340, Sydney Cornell 122-335, Pierce Langston 136-334
BUMPERS (2 games) (Week 11) Stella Mauldin 183
