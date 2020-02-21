Noteworthy
• 800 series - Arthur Dionisio 267-276-259-802
• 700 series (women) - Kelly Daunno 224-238-258-720
• 300 game - Brandon Gaumond
• 290 games - David Ridenour 299, Nate Roberts 290
• 280 games - Tyler Null 285, Pat Conlogue 280
• 270 games – Al Barnett 279, Matt Mahon 279, Romel Batistil 277, Arthur Dionisio 276, Pete Cooke 270
• From the scoresheets – Tim Youngquist was 181 pins above his average with 712 in the Wednesday Fun League. In the same league, Brandon Gaumond was 134 pins above his average with a 737 series. Kevin English was 156 pins over average with a 654 series in the Marie’s Odd Couples League. Arthur Dionisio was 154 pins above his average with 802 in the Brighton Construction League. In the Coca Cola Classic League, Louis Brown was 153 pins over average with 705 and Irene Hanley was 139 pins above her average with a 505 series. Al Oikowitz was 131 pins over average with a 401 series.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 20) Tom Flinchbaugh 566, Al Wellman 564, Fred Boros 514, Kirk Nelson 478, Peggy Staley 437
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 24) Arthur Dionisio 276-802, Nate Roberts 290-776, David Ridenour 299-740, Kelly Daunno 720, Tyler Null 285-706, Scottie Burk 694, David Stoddard 694, Les Couper 693, Barry Barthelman 692, Andy Kemp 681, Stephanie Feagin 677, John Perritt 676, Van McAteer 671, Dwayne Phillips 654, Royce Parrish 572, Michelle Willis 560
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 21) Bill Fox 681, Pete Cooke 270-626, Nelson Fisher 539, Joan Harbaugh 532, Lena Brown 505, Julie Smith 494, Erich Schulze 480, Sue Wehner 474, Glinda Walker 446, Mary Ellen Cannella 428, Linda Nolin 423
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 22) Stan Hunter 729, Matt Mahon 279-718, Scott Mann 718, Pat Conlogue 280-718, Louis Brown 705, Jason Plaskett 700, Mickey Lincoln 697, Sean Dugan 695, Bob Cournoyer 689, Brian Zipay 681, Barry Barthelman 680, Noah White 679, Solomon Eagles 675, Romel Batistil 277-659, Jerry Goodman 639, Charlie Thornton 632, Edward Hernandes 627, Justin Watton 619, Irene Hanley 505
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 17) John Raines 549, Ed Flory 544, Beverly Flory 525, John Simonson 493, Jim Beam 429, Al Oikowitz 401
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 220) Brandon Gaumond 300-737, Tim Youngquist 712, Chris Campanelli 685, Tom Pennington 648, Rudy Mascorro 639, Skip Bennett 618, Rob Thorpe 611, Steven Richardson 605, Myron Shumate 601, Vance Langston 597, Chris Mulligan 590, Ricky Norris 542, Marg Karas 472
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 19) Chad Gill 700, Brian Gaffney 629, Rodney Jewitt 613, Eric Yunker 609, Brett Taylor 604, Matthew Marks 558, Tim Tomsen 530, Joe Canibano 505, John Miller 498, Trent Yarrison 451, Stephanie Southworth 449
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 20) Skip Bennett 574, Tom Flinchbaugh 563, Robert Bird 508, Susan Lyons 501, Mike Reinhart 482, Jane Gardner 481, Annette Krapf 472, Joyce Hayes 441, Pat Fisher 411
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 21) Joe Harper 677, Jim Thomas 643, Bill Funk 609, Ed Taczala 607, Myron Shumate 600, Lee Sonnhalter 583, Skip Bennett 578, Peanut Crist 571, Fred Boros 560, Gail Addenbrooke 542, Horace Jones 510, Janet MacKenzie 449, Joan Silbaugh 444
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 21) Lou Tourloukis 698, Paul Wilcox 649, Tracie Collins 621, Bob Taylor 620, Jessica Reidell 606, Joe Harper 598, Harry Watton 591, Bernie Strauss 571, Mike Lewis 565, Dennis Kinney 562, Barbara Watton 511, Susie Kinney 476, Nina Taquino 440
ARROWHEAD (Week 4) Mike Pisano 660, Bill Gavin 633, Joe Sparks 539, Joan Harbaugh 521, Bill Loomis 478, Ted Straub 462, Barbara Rhodes 433, Peggy Staley 426
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 21) Kevin English 654, Phil Cooper 628, Ralph Utermark 610, Darrell Kicklighter 549, April Holiday 483, Nina Taquino 481, Maureen Strittmatter 455, Debbie Kicklighter 448
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 6) John Kish 599, Donna Tarlton 516, Mary Hannah Wallace 486, Brandon Freitas 464
