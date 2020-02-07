Noteworthy
• 800 series - Jason Plaskett 237-268-300-805, R J Williams 256-266-279-801
• 300 games - Steve Mills, Matt Mahon, John Gualtieri, Paul Johnson Jr., Jason Plaskett
• 280 game - Ken Shealy 289
• 270 games – Sean Dugan 278, Chuck Dickert 270
• FROM THE SCORESHEETS: R J Williams was 195 pins above his average with 801 in the Coca Cola Classic League. In the Arrowhead League, Sharon Aniello was 173 pins over her average with a 518 series. Tom Bridgeman was 137 pins over average with a 647 series in the It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere League.
COFFEE BREAK (Week 19) Tom Flinchbaugh 640, Harry Smith 597, John Montague 544
BRIGHTON CONSTRUCTION (Week 23) John Gualtieri 300-774, Matt Mahon 300-770, Darryl Reed 745, Paul Johnson Jr. 300-739, Tim Bradford 724, Sean Harrelson 716, Steve Mills 300-708, Michael Pisano 704, Tom Schwind 692, David Ridenour 690, Michael Anderson III 687, Paul Zevgolis 681, Jimmy Nichols 678, Thomas Willis 676, Arthur Dionisio 672, Ken Shealy 289-670, Sean Dugan 278-666, Teresa Holmes 666
TUESDAY TRIOS (Week 20) Bill Fox 659, Curt Walden 573, Tracy Rhodes 566, Lenny Budd 549, Lena Brown 531, Wayne Southworth 500, Sheryl Peed 492, Al McLaughlin 468, Barbara Rhodes 438, Pam Barrett 428, Linda Nolin 426
COCA COLA CLASSIC (Week 21) Jason Plaskett 300-805, R J Williams 279-801, Scott Mann 718, Bob Cournoyer 687, Doug Williams 658, Lee Bennett 610, Chris Watton 610, Ron Pascocello 610, Myron Shumate 601, Ray Ghant 572, Karen Mitchell 553, Rodney Wolf 547, Grace Jones 521
LAKESIDE CROSSERS (Week 16) Dick Graziola 614, James Phelps 504, John Simonson 477, Judy Lyons 464
WEDNESDAY FUN (Week 19) Chuck Dickert 270-681, Bill Funk Sr. 631, Tom Pennington 625, Steven Richardson 612, Rudy Mascorro 607, Will Aldridge 602, Marie Stevens 581, Emery Skipper 564, Dave Miller 556,Grace Jones 525, Don Godwin 521, Ben Watts 474, Rachel Lercari 447, John Lynn 438
WACKY WEDNESDAY (Week 18) Dave Farmer 670, Eric Yunker 615, Brett Taylor 607, Richard Geiger 572, Gene Lisowski 546, Joe Canibano 479, Susan Lyons 446
MYRTLE TRACE (Week 19) George Thompson 560, Bob Bastian 516, Robert Bird 496, Susan Lyons 479,Pat Fisher 421
DOUBLE NICKELS (Week 20) Vince Mantone 638, Eva Diekmann 625, Jerry Arnold 613, Ron Waters 608, Larry Simmons 592, Peanut Crist 591, Gail Addenbrooke 586, Mike Corrow 574, Bill Hanafy 572, Charlene Balding 548, Jessie Harvin 536, Lusonie Montague 535, Stu Sirois 488, Carl McNeil 480, Roxanne Ambridge 468, Irene Hanley 434
NOTHING BUT FUN (Week 20) Lou Tourloukis 673, Mike Filuta 620, Gordon Cockrum 610, Sonja Davis 606, Harry Watton 602, Bob Middleton 600, Billie Jo Reidell 599, Jessica Reidell 589, Mike Lewis 557, Jerri McKee 530, Dennis Kinney 529, Belinda Wideman 513, Joann Alford 508, Richard Wilcox 503, Larry Alford 475
ARROWHEAD (Week 3) Bill Gavin 607, Brian O’Donnell 580, Sharon Aniello 518, Jason Dunkelberg 492, Bill Loomis 469
MARIE’S ODD COUPLES (Week 20) Ryan Copeland 644, Matt Arrowood 627, Kimberlee Anderson 623, Tina Brown 498, Debbie Vitale 466
JOURNEY CHURCH (Week 5) Al Barnett 623, Donna Tarlton 539, Tom Wallace 536, Neil Ambercrombie 471, Darlene LaTour 437, Robin Rein 435
