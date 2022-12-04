There was no need for an exhaustive search for Coastal Carolina's fourth head football coach.

The school's administration knew who it wanted.

Coastal had chosen Jamey Chadwell's successor by the time Chadwell announced Sunday morning that he was leaving CCU after six seasons in the program to take the head coaching job at Liberty University.

CCU has announced that North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is the program's new head coach.

The school’s administration, including president Michael T. Benson, chairman of athletics Joe Moglia and vice president for intercollegiate athletics Matt Hogue, has been preparing for Chadwell’s departure with the program’s success over the past three seasons, during which the Chants are a combined 31-6, including 9-3 this season.

"I could not be more excited to be the head football coach at Coastal Carolina University. The complete alignment between Dr. Benson, Joe Moglia and Matt Hogue has helped establish a championship program that is a tremendous fit for me and my family," Beck said in a university news release. "I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day. Coastal is a special place with special people. We are humbled and honored to become a part of the Chanticleer family and the Conway community."

The details behind Jamey Chadwell's decision to leave Coastal Carolina for Liberty Jamey Chadwell resigned as CCU’s head coach after six years in the program to become the next head coach of the Liberty Flames.

Beck's resume

Beck, 56, has spent the past three seasons as N.C. State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and has been a coach for 35 years.

His previous stops since 2005 include Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas. He was the offensive coordinator/QB coach for a combined nine years at the latter three stops.

"I have known Tim since my return to coaching 13 years ago at Nebraska. He is an excellent coach and coordinator, and has always had the best interest of his players, coaches, and school at heart," Moglia said in the release. "I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years. Tim will do a great job of building on that."