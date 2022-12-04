There was no need for an exhaustive search for Coastal Carolina's fourth head football coach.
The school's administration knew who it wanted.
Coastal had chosen Jamey Chadwell's successor by the time Chadwell announced Sunday morning that he was leaving CCU after six seasons in the program to take the head coaching job at Liberty University.
CCU has announced that North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is the program's new head coach.
The school’s administration, including president Michael T. Benson, chairman of athletics Joe Moglia and vice president for intercollegiate athletics Matt Hogue, has been preparing for Chadwell’s departure with the program’s success over the past three seasons, during which the Chants are a combined 31-6, including 9-3 this season.
"I could not be more excited to be the head football coach at Coastal Carolina University. The complete alignment between Dr. Benson, Joe Moglia and Matt Hogue has helped establish a championship program that is a tremendous fit for me and my family," Beck said in a university news release. "I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day. Coastal is a special place with special people. We are humbled and honored to become a part of the Chanticleer family and the Conway community."
Jamey Chadwell resigned as CCU’s head coach after six years in the program to become the next head coach of the Liberty Flames.
Beck's resume
Beck, 56, has spent the past three seasons as N.C. State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and has been a coach for 35 years.
His previous stops since 2005 include Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas. He was the offensive coordinator/QB coach for a combined nine years at the latter three stops.
"I have known Tim since my return to coaching 13 years ago at Nebraska. He is an excellent coach and coordinator, and has always had the best interest of his players, coaches, and school at heart," Moglia said in the release. "I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years. Tim will do a great job of building on that."
Beck was named the nation’s eighth-best recruiter by 247Sports.com in 2020, when he was also a nominee for the third time for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top assistant.
In Beck's N.C. State offense, quarterback Devin Leary set a new school record for TD passes in a single season with 35 in 2021 and became one of three players in ACC history to post a 3,400-yard/35-touchdown regular season. Leary threw for four or more TDs against five ACC opponents.
The Wolfpack started two quarterbacks in 2020 yet posted impressive offensive marks with 3,154 passing yards (252.8 per game), a 62.8 completion percentage, and 363 points scored. Leary’s 148.3 passing efficient mark that season is second in school history only to Philip Rivers, while Bailey Hockman’s 138.1 mark ranks sixth in program history.
This season, Leary has missed six games and injuries have led to four quarterbacks throwing at least 64 passes, yet the Wolfpack have managed an 8-4 record. In Beck's three seasons as OC under head coach Dave Doeren, N.C. State is a combined 25-11 overall and 17-9 in ACC play.
Beck's 2019 Texas offense ranked ranked 17th in FBS in scoring at 35.2 points per game, his 2016 Ohio State offense ranked ranked 14th at 39.4 points, and the 2007 Kansas offense ranked second at 42.8 points when he was passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Quarterbacks that he's coached include current or former NFL players J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones and Sam Ehlinger.
Beck has an undergraduate degree from Central Florida and master's degree in guidance and counseling from Kansas State.
Beck and his wife, Tamara, have a son, Jordan, and a daughter, Haylie Marie. Haylie is a 2021 CCU graduate and was a member of the volleyball team from 2017-19 and the beach volleyball team from 2018-19.
What he's inheriting at CCU
Beck takes over a program that is headed to its third straight bowl game.
CCU is expected to return most of the starters off this season's 9-3 team in 2023, though Beck will likely have to replace redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall, the three-time reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who is expected to turn pro.
Beck will work with Moglia. who has been the school's chairman of athletics, executive for football and advisor to the president since resigning as head football coach in January 2019.
As CCU's seven-year head coach, Moglia kept an extensive and detailed list of possible assistant coach successors, especially offensive and defensive coordinators.
So he undoubtedly kept a list of Chadwell's possible successors, with Beck apparently at the top of that list.
Beck is Coastal's fourth coach in the 20-year history of the program, joining David Bennett, Moglia and Chadwell. The previous three have all spent at least five years in the head coaching position.
Terms of Beck's contract weren't released by CCU.
Chadwell was paid a base salary of $900,000 this year, and according to a contract extension announced in December 2020, his salary was going to increase in each of the next five seasons to a total of $1.15 million in 2027.
Chadwell had an incentive-laden contract, however. He and his staff had the ability to supplement their pay with performance bonuses totaling up to $2.6 million annually, and they hit many of the bonuses over the past three seasons.
