CONWAY | Will this be the week Coastal Carolina doesn’t have to sweat out a win?
The Chanticleers (5-0) have made every game exciting this season regardless of the competition.
They have trailed in the second half of four of their five games and needed a touchdown with 38 seconds to play Saturday to defeat Georgia Southern 34-30 at Brooks Stadium.
They even needed a TD in the final seven minutes to survive FCS foe Gardner-Webb by four points in Week 2.
They are at Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night, facing a team they defeated by 53 points last year.
But nothing has come easy for the Chants in 2022.
“I’d love to not be in these situations but we keep finding a way and that’s what matters,” said CCU quarterback Grayson McCall, who accounted for 369 yards of offense and four touchdowns last week. “I’m just doing what I’ve got to do to win. With our backs going down and we’re rotating guys up front, coach is kind of putting the ball in my hands and trusting me with it, so I’m grateful for that.”
ULM has been a struggling program, going nine years without a winning record overall and eight years without a winning record in the conference. The Warhawks went winless in 2020 and last season they were 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the conference in coach Terry Bowden’s first season.
They’ve shown signs of improvement under Bowden. ULM is 2-3 this season with losses to Texas and Alabama by a combined 98 points, wins over Nicholls and Louisiana-Lafayette, and a 45-28 loss Saturday at Arkansas State.
The Warhawks are 2-0 at home after going 4-2 at home last year.
“They’re way improved from last year and we’re not as good as we were last year, so it should be a heck of a game,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said.
Scouting ULM
Bowden rose to national prominence while coaching Auburn from 1993-98, winning his first 20 games and finishing with a 47-17-1 record. He’s assembled and experienced staff at ULM.
While the Chants are 1-3 against the Warhawks since joining the conference in 2017, including 0-2 in Monroe, the losses came in the Chants’ first three seasons.
“We need to come in with our head on straight and do what we need to do,” CCU redshirt freshman receiver Jared Brown said.
ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers has completed 64 percent of his pass attempts this season (71 of 111) for 787 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, and has gained 162 yards rushing with three TDs.
“He is very electric with the ball in his hands,” Chadwell said.
The ULM defense is aggressive and lines up in a lot of different formations. “It’s going to be new for everybody because we’ve not seen a scheme like that since 2018,” Chadwell said.
Two weeks ago, ULM rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Louisiana for the first time since 2017 in the annual rivalry known as Battle on the Bayou.
Bowden compared it to last season’s win over Liberty and quarterback Malik Willis, a third-round NFL draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, as the two biggest wins in his short tenure in Monroe.
“We were on top of the mountain two weeks ago against Lafayette and now we’re down in that valley scrapping around trying to crawl back up,” Bowden said. “I know where we’re coming from and where we’re going we’ve got to have great bounce-back ability.
“. . . Wins are important because they help you have the confidence to win more games, so that’s all part of the process. Right now we’re having to overcome a tough loss to Arkansas State.”
McCall leading the way
McCall has accounted for 675 yards of offense and seven touchdowns in the last two games despite essentially missing the entire fourth quarter of a 41-24 win over Georgia State on Sept. 22 – CCU’s only away game thus far – with a right ankle injury.
He is gaining a rapport with his receivers, though they are still occasionally dropping passes.
“The last two weeks he’s probably played the best that he has this season,” Chadwell said. “There does not seem to be any issues with his shoulder. I think he’s gaining more confidence in the players around him, I think he’s gaining more confidence in the offensive line. There have been some challenges throughout the year so far.
“. . . Maybe earlier in the year he was trying to do too much. I think he’s letting the game come to him now like he always has instead of trying to press too much, and really trust in the players to make some plays and they’ve been doing that for him. I think he’s playing at a high, high level right now.”
The Chants will once again be without several players due to injury, including running backs Braydon Bennett and Aaron Bedgood won’t play again this week, and Reese White is doubtful, so the redshirt sophomore CJ Beasley will likely again be the featured running back with assistance from redshirt freshman Max Balthazar.
The Chants will become bowl eligible for the third consecutive year with a win.
“I know what this team is capable of and I know we’re not there yet,” Chadwell said.
Chanticleer hunting
In addition to being 27-3 since the start of the 2000 season, Coastal is 16-2 in the Sun Belt Conference in that time with four consecutive league wins.
That dominance has come after the Chants went 2-6 in the conference in each of their first three seasons in the league from 2017-19 as they made the transition up from the FCS level.
So why do the Chants still have a chip on their shoulder when they face other Sun Belt teams?
“I feel like we’re still disrespected in this league,” McCall said. “After as much success as we’ve had the past few years we’re not respected. So I think myself and my teammates know that. . . . We’re out there just playing fearless.”
It might be more about dislike than disrespect. The Chants have ruffled other teams’ feathers with their often raucous postgame celebrations that are tailored to each opponent – which have often been posted on social media and drawn national attention – and some of the social media chatter from the program, players and supporters.
“We know because of the past success, because of the locker room celebrations, because most people hate me, that they’re trying to come get us,” Chadwell said. “I know that. I’m sure I’ve got all kinds of Twitter about now from fans saying how classless and all this stuff I am. We know we’re getting everybody’s best shot. For us to continue to take somebody’s best shot and take some haymakers and keep punching back, I think it says a lot about [us].”
The Chants still occasionally hear from Louisiana supporters who accuse them of falsely claiming coronavirus cases the week of the scheduled Sun Belt championship game in 2020 so they could avoid a rematch with the Ragin’ Cajuns. CCU beat a ranked Louisiana team on the road by a field goal during the regular season.
“We’re not stupid. We’ve heard that you’ve won because of covid, you’ve won because of this, you’ve won because of that,” Chadwell said. “We get a lot of excuses for why we’re winning instead of saying, ‘Hey, you all are a pretty good team, a pretty good program,’ and our players hear that. . . . I think our players have probably heard that and they’re sick and tired of hearing that.
“Every time something positive happens in our program there’s an excuse behind it and why it happened for us. I think our guys are used to that but also I think they use that as some motivation, too.”
Tackling shortcomings
Chadwell estimated following last week’s win over Georgia Southern that the Chants missed more than 10 and possibly more than 20 tackles throughout the game, which nearly cost them a victory.
CCU had allowed an average of less than 100 yards rushing per game through the first four contests, and allowed 178 yards on 31 carries for an average of 5.7 yards per carry Saturday.
“We didn’t play to the level on the run game that we’re used to,” Chadwell said. “The most disappointing thing for me is we struggled on third down. Five or six of those had to be third and long when we had them in some situations. We’ve definitely got to get better there, and we’ve got the people to do that, but we’ve got to figure that out.”
Linebacker JT Killen expected to have tackling drills at practice at least a couple days this week. “I missed a couple, I’m not going to lie,” Killen said. “I’m sure we missed a bunch of tackles today, they were ripping us a little bit about that. . . . We’ll try to get better at that moving forward. At the end of the day you’ve got to get them down.”
Saturday's Game
Who: CCU (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) at ULM (2-3, 1-1 SBC)
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Malone Stadium, Monroe, La.
Occasion: CCU's second road game
TV: Online on ESPN+
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.