Will he or won’t he?
That question hovers over the Coastal Carolina football team this weekend and pertains to two members of the program.
Whether quarterback Grayson McCall plays Saturday in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship Game might just be the key factor in the outcome of the game, or whether the outcome will still be in doubt late in the fourth quarter.
Whether head coach Jamey Chadwell is seriously considering leaving Conway for the open Liberty University head coaching position, as has been reported, is something that will impact the program long beyond Saturday's game.
"I want to let everybody know that I have not signed any contract or anything to go to another place," Chadwell said Friday afternoon. "There are a lot of things flying around on the internet and we talked to our team about that today. So our sole focus is on this championship game."
McCall, who was named Thursday the first three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, has been trying to return from a foot injury incurred in a win over Appalachian State on Nov. 3. The recovery prognosis, according to Chadwell, was three to six weeks, and it has been four weeks.
Chadwell said this week that the decision on McCall’s availability would be made by medical staff, not the coaching staff, and he said Friday that decision will come Saturday before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.
"He can go through warmups and see how he responds to the treatment he's been receiving the last few days," Chadwell said. "He has practiced some for us and every day that he's practiced he's gotten better but the next day has been challenging with the foot injury. So he'll go through warmups and then we'll make a decision on how he looks in warmups."
Chadwell intimated on Monday that, at that time, McCall was somewhat of a longshot to start Saturday.
“He’s getting better each week,” Chadwell said Monday. “It’s closer to probably a bowl game than it would be this week. . . . We’ll just continue to see how he’s healing. Our doctors are saying it’s closer to six weeks. But, if he can go this week, then I know he’ll want to go. If he’s not healthy and he has an opportunity to hurt himself worse, then we’re not going to let him play.”
Without him, the Chants (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) were throttled 47-7 by James Madison last week to lose the opportunity to host the title game after managing a 26-23 win over Southern Miss on Nov. 12.
With him this season, the Chants are 8-1 and are averaging 32.2 points per game, and they are 28-3 in games he has started over the past three seasons while being ranked in the Top 25 in at least one of the three primary rankings for a total of 24 weeks.
Troy (10-2, 7-1) has been preparing to play CCU with and without him this week.
“The [CCU] system doesn’t change much. Everybody knows Grayson McCall and how talented he is, but they have an identity offensively that doesn’t really change a whole lot based upon who’s playing,” Troy first-year head coach Pat Sumrall said. “. . . McCall is obviously a very talented young man. I love his competitive nature and his grit. But I think their offense has success because it has an identity.”
Redshirt junior Jarrett Guest has started the past two games but has completed just 44.2% of his passes this season (19 of 43) for 302 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. Super senior Bryce Carpenter has spelled him primarily as a runner and freshman Bryce Archie played in late mop-up duty last week.
“He’s got to improve the areas that he hurt us by some of the decision-making, but also we’ve got to help him by making the plays that are there to be made,” Chadwell said of Guest.
The Chants are playing in their first Sun Belt title game. Though they qualified for the game in 2000, it was canceled due to coronavirus cases within the CCU program. So the Chants have to quickly put the blowout loss to James Madison behind them.
“This is for all the marbles. This is what we’re here for,” CCU senior defensive lineman Jerrod Clark said. “We prepared all season for the championship game, to be a part of it. . . . The next thing for us is to not let things repeat. It’s all about moving forward.”
If recent games between the teams are an indication, the game will be exciting. Coastal has won three consecutive one-score contests over Troy that were all decided by crucial plays very late.
The Chants held off Troy for a 35-28 win last year in Conway with the help of a successful fake punt by defensive lineman CJ Brewer at CCU’s 31-yard line in the final minutes. They won 42-38 on a 23-yard Jaivon Heiligh touchdown reception with 35 seconds to play in Troy in 2020 after Troy had taken a lead with 1:20 remaining, and won 36-35 on a CJ Marable 3-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with 30 seconds to play in Conway in 2019.
“If you didn’t care who won and you were just watching the games, they were some really good ones,” Chadwell said. “They’ve obviously got everybody back from those time frames, so I know they’ve probably been waiting for this game for a long time, and they were probably hoping they’d play us to get an opportunity for revenge or whatever it may be.”
Saturday’s game in Troy is the only FBS conference championship game featuring two teams with two or fewer losses. It is being broadcast on ESPN.
Chadwell rumors
ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Liberty is pursuing Chadwell to be its next head coach after Hugh Freeze left to take the Auburn head coaching job, and that Chadwell is contemplating his next move.
In a tweet Thursday, Thamel wrote: “Liberty has targeted Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to be the school’s next coach. There’s mutual interest, but deal is not done and Chadwell is waiting until after the Sun Belt title game to make a final decision. Chadwell has informed other suitors that he’s out of those jobs, as Liberty looms as his outside preference.”
Chadwell has routinely been named a candidate for multiple head coach openings over the past three years by media outlets, including the Georgia Tech job earlier this year after the school fired head coach Geoff Collins on Sept. 26.
CCU is 31-5 since the start of the 2020 season, and Chadwell is the architect of CCU’s dynamic triple-option spread offense.
He was interviewed by at least one Power Five athletic director, as The State in Columbia reported Chadwell met with South Carolina AD Ray Tanner on the Grand Strand in 2020 before Shane Beamer was hired by the Gamecocks.
But few reports over the past couple years have come from as credible a source as Thamel.
Chadwell makes approximately $1 million per year with additional perks and performance bonuses that can add a total of $2.6 million more annually for him and his staff combined.
Freeze stepped away from an eight-year contract extension with Liberty that he signed in October that averaged nearly $5 million per year, according to a story by Thamel, citing ESPN sources.
Additionally, Kevin O’Donnell with WTVT Fox13 in Tampa, Florida reported Wednesday that the University of South Florida has offered Chadwell its vacant head coaching position, according to “multiple college connections.”
The Chants are 28-3 since the start of the 2020 season and are the only FBS program to start the past three seasons 6-0, so Chadwell has been mentioned as a candidate for multiple Power Five jobs over the past three years.
Scouting Troy
Troy is one of the hottest teams in the country, entering the title game with a nine-game winning streak.
The Trojans opened the season with a 28-10 loss to a ranked Mississippi team, and fell to 1-2 with a loss on a 53-yard Hail Mary at Appalachian State on the final play of the game in the third week of the season.
The team’s dismay after the tough loss and tough start to the season under a first-time head coach could have bled into subsequent games. But the Trojans haven’t lost since.
“I think it’s really, really hard to get people to get up off the mat after a gut-wrenching defeat like that and lay it all on the line again,” said Sumrall, who accepted the Troy job last December after being promoted at Kentucky from linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator. “It’s a testament to the young men on our team and in our locker room and our coaches for just finding a way to go, ‘Hey, we lost a game. So what, now what?’
“Heartbreaking, yes. I don’t know if we’re where we are right now if we didn’t have that happen,” Sumrall continued. “I think it created some clarity and maybe some mental toughness. Adversity sometimes creates good things, a lot of times. I think you grow more through adversity than you do through success or comfort sometimes. I think there was a lot of growth in that situation.”
Troy relies on a stout defense. The Trojans’ offense ranks outside the top 80 in FBS in both points scored (24.6) and total yards (372.2) per game.
But the defense is eighth nationally with just 16.8 points allowed per game and 16th with 316.4 yards of total offense allowed per game.
The Chants’ offense will have to contend with Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial, who is the all-time NCAA career leader in tackles with 555 – which is 23 more than No. 2 Luke Kuechly – and had a career-high 22 tackles in a game this year.
"He's the leading tackler in FBS Division I football history, he may be one of the most humble players I've ever been around, and he's the most naturally instinctive linebacker I've ever coached, and I've coached a couple of first round draft picks at that position," Sumrall said.
Senior safety Craig Slocum Jr. is second on the team with 89 tackles, sophomore defensive lineman T.J. Jackson and junior defensive lineman Richard Jibunor have combined for 24.5 tackles for loss including 14.5 sacks, and junior defensive back Reddy Steward has a team-high three interceptions – two last week including one returned for a touchdown.
“They’re tremendous. The best defense in this league,” Chadwell said. “They’ve got veterans at all three levels. They give you a bunch of different looks, they play extremely hard and they’re coached well. They don’t miss a lot of tackles and they’ve got a lot of depth. They’re rotating a lot of people that play and they’re playing at a high level.”
Troy sophomore running back Kimani Vidal has recorded back-to-back 200-yard rushing games over the past two weeks to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season. He gained 142 yards against the Chants last season.
Junior quarterback Gunnar Watson has completed 181-of-295 passes (61.4%) for 2,387 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. Sophomore Tez Johnson (49 Catches, 764 Yards, 4 TDs) and senior RaJae’ Johnson (30 Catches, 538 Yards, 4 TDs) have been his primary targets.
The Trojans are seeking their conference-high seventh Sun Belt title, though it would be their first 2017 as they are making their first championship game appearance since its debut in 2018.
CCU Game Notes
The Chants have had a full complement of running backs for the past couple games.
Redshirt sophomore CJ Beasley (130 carries, 672 yards, 4 TDs rushing; 17 catches, 159 yards, one TD receiving) has carried the load most of the season as Reese White, Braydon Bennett and Aaron Bedgood have all missed significant time with injuries.
But all four are now available and theoretically make the Chants more explosive offensively, and Chadwell has been trying to incorporate all of his backfield weapons back into the game plans.
While White has 80 carries for 443 yards and four scores in eight games this season, Bedgood and Bennett – who are perhaps CCU’s most dangerous backs – have combined for just 15 carries this season in six combined games but are available and healthy this week.
“It’s great to have them back, we just need to get them more involved,” Chadwell said. “I think that has been our challenge is trying to find ways to get them involved and do the things we need to do with them.
“The hard part for us is trying to figure out how to make Jarrett comfortable because there’s a lot of new stuff for him, and trying to get those guys the ball. It’s been hard for us now that they’re all back. You’ve gone so long without them it’s not just easy to plug them in, they’ve been out of practice and some of those things.”
With a win, Coastal can join Alabama and Clemson as the only FBS teams to notch 10-win seasons in each of the past three years. But they have to move on quickly from being dominated last week.
“It’s like you’re dirty and you can’t wait to shower,” Chadwell said. “You smell and stink, and right now we smell and stink. But we get an opportunity to shower Saturday. It’s easier said than done but if I know our team we’re a resilient group and we’ll learn from it and go up and play our best this Saturday.”
Sun Belt honors
In addition to McCall earning the conference’s top honor again, several Chants picked up all-conference honors.
Redshirt freshman receiver Jared Brown was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year with 42 receptions for 709 yards and 20 rushes for 187 yards. He’s been CCU’s primary big-play threat, as his six combined touchdowns have all been on plays of at least 45 yards.
Joining McCall on the All-Sun Belt First Team is center Willie Lampkin, while defensive end Josaiah Stewart and cornerback Lance Boykin are on the second team. Five Chants on the third team are offensive lineman Antwine Loper, tight end Jacob Jenkins, receiver Sam Pinckney, Clark and linebacker JT Killen. Named honorable mention are Beasley, linebacker Shane Bruce, defensive end Adrian Hope and receiver Tyson Mobley.
After setting the NCAA record for passing efficiency last season, McCall is second nationally in the category this season (176.1), third in yards per pass attempt (9.48) and eighth in completion percentage (68.9%). Despite missing two games and having a third canceled, he’s also in the top 40 in FBS in points responsible for per game, yards per pass completion, passing yards per game, total offensive yards per game, passing touchdowns, and points responsible for.
McCall has thrown for 2,314 yards this season with 21 touchdowns to just one interception in 244 pass attempts, and has thrown at least one TD pass in each of his last 22 games.
Going bowling
The Chants are headed to a bowl game for the third consecutive year, and for the third straight year they could be headed to Orlando.
The Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium is one of CCU’s possibilities.
The Chants fell to Liberty 37-34 in overtime in 2000 and defeated Northern Illinois 47-41 last season in Orlando.
The Sun Belt’s five primary bowl tie-ins are the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16, Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Dec. 17, Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19, New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21, and Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 27.
The bowls have a pecking order. The New Orleans and Lending Tree bowls traditionally have the second and fifth choices of Sun Belt teams, while the other three bowls are operated by ESPN Events and have the first, third and fourth selections.
ESPN Events and the Sun Belt Conference have the option of moving Sun Belt teams to a few other bowls that include the Boca Raton (Florida) Bowl on Dec. 20 and a pair of games in Texas in Dallas and Frisco.
Saturday’s title game
What: Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game
Who: Coastal Carolina (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Troy (10-2, 7-1)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama
TV: ESPN
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
