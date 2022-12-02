Will he or won’t he?

That question hovers over the Coastal Carolina football team this weekend and pertains to two members of the program.

Whether quarterback Grayson McCall plays Saturday in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship Game might just be the key factor in the outcome of the game, or whether the outcome will still be in doubt late in the fourth quarter.

Whether head coach Jamey Chadwell is seriously considering leaving Conway for the open Liberty University head coaching position, as has been reported, is something that will impact the program long beyond Saturday's game.

"I want to let everybody know that I have not signed any contract or anything to go to another place," Chadwell said Friday afternoon. "There are a lot of things flying around on the internet and we talked to our team about that today. So our sole focus is on this championship game."

McCall, who was named Thursday the first three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, has been trying to return from a foot injury incurred in a win over Appalachian State on Nov. 3. The recovery prognosis, according to Chadwell, was three to six weeks, and it has been four weeks.

Chadwell said this week that the decision on McCall’s availability would be made by medical staff, not the coaching staff, and he said Friday that decision will come Saturday before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.

"He can go through warmups and see how he responds to the treatment he's been receiving the last few days," Chadwell said. "He has practiced some for us and every day that he's practiced he's gotten better but the next day has been challenging with the foot injury. So he'll go through warmups and then we'll make a decision on how he looks in warmups."

Chadwell intimated on Monday that, at that time, McCall was somewhat of a longshot to start Saturday.