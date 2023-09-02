LOS ANGELES | The Tim Beck era at Coastal Carolina will begin loudly.
The Chanticleers open Beck’s first season as head coach in the national spotlight Saturday night with a 10:30 p.m. (EST) kickoff against UCLA that will be broadcast on ESPN.
There will be little competition for viewers across the country on the first big weekend of the college football season, so CCU will have an opportunity to make a national impression – be it good or bad – and continue to build on its brand.
“It’s a really cool opportunity for us. Obviously we’ve had it circled on the calendar for the past four or five years now,” CCU senior quarterback Grayson McCall said. “Getting the opportunity to go out to California and play in the Rose Bowl is something special, but at the end of the day, it’s just another football game. We have a mission, we have a job we’re going there to accomplish.”
This will be Coastal’s best opportunity against a high-profile opponent since the hyped “Mormons vs. Mullets” win in 2020 over eighth-ranked BYU and later meeting that season with a ranked Liberty in the Cure Bowl when the teams were a combined 20-1.
“From our perspective it’s all about us and what we can go out there and do,” McCall said. “The goal is to win the football game and come back to Conway and get ready for the next one.”
The Chants are trying to quickly put behind them a dismal finish to the 2022 season and end a three-game losing streak.
After starting the season 9-1, the Chants dropped their final three games to James Madison, Troy in the Sun Belt Conference title game and East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl by a combined 83 points.
The losses came in the midst of coach Jamey Chadwell’s eventual departure to Liberty with McCall, the three-time reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, playing very little in the three games due to injuries.
“Those last three games were rough. Obviously we didn’t want to finish that way, but it kind of adds a little more fuel to the fire going into this 2023 season,” McCall said.
“. . . You can make any excuses in the world about the distractions we had going on, but the reality of it is we weren’t healthy, we weren’t fresh and we weren’t able to finish. And that’s why coach Beck and our staff have put a huge emphasis on finishing no matter what we do. If we’re running to a line we’re going to finish, we’re going to run 2 yards past it.”
Scouting UCLA
UCLA is 12-4 in its past 16 games, including 9-4 last year, when it received a scare from another Sun Belt team.
The Bruins came back from an 8-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat South Alabama 32-31 on a 24-yard field goal as time expired last year in the third game of the season. South Alabama went 10-3 last season including 7-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Led by offensive mastermind head coach Chip Kelly, UCLA was one of just six teams in the nation in 2022 to average more than 500 yards of offense.
But the Bruins lost much of that production in running back Zach Charbonnet, who rushed for 1,350 yards and was chosen in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for 293 yards per game and was selected in the fifth round, and the top two receivers in Jake Bobo and Allen Kazmeir, who combined for 1,220 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior Kam Brown is the leading returning receiver with 362 yards in 2022, though Kelly added two key offensive pieces in redshirt-sophomore J. Michael Sturdivant, who had 65 catches and seven TDs last year at California, and junior running back Carson Steele, who rushed for 1,556 yards on 289 carries last season at Ball State.
A quarterback battle has spanned all spring and fall at UCLA, and it continues into the opener.
Kelly said he will play three quarterbacks against the Chants in his extremely up-tempo offense.
Ethan Garbers, who is the only player among the three who isn’t in his first season at UCLA, will start. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt junior has played in 18 games since transferring from Washington in 2021 and has completed 57 of 88 for 599 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions while running sparingly.
Also rotating behind center will be Dante Moore (6-3, 210), a dual-threat freshman who was the No. 1 high school prospect in the country out of Detroit King High according to some scouting services, and junior Kent State transfer Collin Schlee (6-3, 225), who completed 157 of 266 passes (59%) for 2,109 yards with 13 TDs and five interceptions for the Golden Flashes in 2022.
Kelly said all three of them have earned playing time in the opener.
“All three of these guys are together, but someone has got to take the first snap,” Kelly said. “All three of them deserve to play. They’ve all been outstanding. It’s been a really good battle with those guys, a healthy competition, and they’ll all have their own playing time.”
Kelly considered having McCall as his quarterback this season. The sixth-year UCLA coach said the Bruins reached out to McCall while he was in the transfer portal in December.
“We talked to Grayson at some point in time,” Kelly said. “Most of that stuff was progress towards degree and what classes match up and all that. We didn’t get much farther than that.”
UCLA had a dominant run game in 2022, averaging more than 6 yards per carry and more than 237 yards per game on the ground to rank sixth nationally. With the scheduled quarterback merry-go-round Saturday, the Bruins may rely heavily on their run game.
Coastal’s reworked offensive line will have its hands full with the UCLA front seven, which returned six of seven starters. They include senior defensive end/outside linebacker Laiatu Latu, who recorded a team-high 10.5 sacks in 2022, and senior linebacker Darius Muasau, who recorded a team-high 91 tackles in 2022.
The CCU offensive line will be larger this year after the line of the past couple years was dubbed the “Mighty Mites,” though All-American center/guard Willie Lampkin was lost to a transfer to North Carolina.
Redshirt senior guard Will McDonald, a Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team selection, will anchor a CCU offensive line that averages more than 300 pounds.
“Those four up front kind of take charge of the [UCLA] defense and lead the defense, so we’re going to have to do a great job of establishing the line of scrimmage and getting some push up front with the big guys,” McCall said.
If the offensive line holds its own, CCU has talented returning skill players in Sam Pinckney, Jared Brown and Tyson Mobley at receiver, and Braydon Bennett, Reese White and CJ Beasley in the backfield.
UCLA lost its starting safeties from the 2022 season but returns starting cornerbacks John Humphrey and Devin Kirkwood.
CCU has returning starters at linebacker in Shane Bruce, JT Killen and Tre Pinkney, and other returning players listed as starters are Ja’Quon Griffin and Kennedy Roberts along the defensive line, and Jacob Proche, Tobias Fletcher and Joshua Madison in the secondary.
But Beck brought in 29 transfers in the offseason, and several of those will see playing time on defense, particularly along the line and in the secondary.
“I think we’re ready, I think the guys are ready,” Beck said. “They’ve put in a lot of time, a lot of hard work. For the most part they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do – taking care of their bodies, getting the appropriate sleep, hydrating, eating good, lifting hard, studying game plans, watching film – now it’s just going out there and doing it. Let them loose. I told the coaches the other day to trust your players, just let them play.”
Tonight’s game
Who: Coastal Carolina (0-0) at UCLA (0-0)
When: 10:30 p.m. (EST)
Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Occasion: Regular season opener
Spread: UCLA -15.5
TV: ESPN
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.