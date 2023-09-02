LOS ANGELES | The Tim Beck era at Coastal Carolina will begin loudly.

The Chanticleers open Beck’s first season as head coach in the national spotlight Saturday night with a 10:30 p.m. (EST) kickoff against UCLA that will be broadcast on ESPN.

There will be little competition for viewers across the country on the first big weekend of the college football season, so CCU will have an opportunity to make a national impression – be it good or bad – and continue to build on its brand.

“It’s a really cool opportunity for us. Obviously we’ve had it circled on the calendar for the past four or five years now,” CCU senior quarterback Grayson McCall said. “Getting the opportunity to go out to California and play in the Rose Bowl is something special, but at the end of the day, it’s just another football game. We have a mission, we have a job we’re going there to accomplish.”

This will be Coastal’s best opportunity against a high-profile opponent since the hyped “Mormons vs. Mullets” win in 2020 over eighth-ranked BYU and later meeting that season with a ranked Liberty in the Cure Bowl when the teams were a combined 20-1.

“From our perspective it’s all about us and what we can go out there and do,” McCall said. “The goal is to win the football game and come back to Conway and get ready for the next one.”

The Chants are trying to quickly put behind them a dismal finish to the 2022 season and end a three-game losing streak.

After starting the season 9-1, the Chants dropped their final three games to James Madison, Troy in the Sun Belt Conference title game and East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl by a combined 83 points.

The losses came in the midst of coach Jamey Chadwell’s eventual departure to Liberty with McCall, the three-time reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, playing very little in the three games due to injuries.