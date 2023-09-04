CONWAY | Grayson McCall wants to set the record straight.

Coastal Carolina’s star quarterback entered the NCAA transfer portal last December and received “20 opportunities in two days” to play at schools in Power Five conferences, including Auburn, where he had a visit with football officials scheduled.

Rumors, claims and innuendo are rampant about why he withdrew from the portal after just a couple weeks and announced a return to CCU for a fifth year.

“A lot of people are saying I didn’t have the grades, which isn’t true,” McCall said. “I had the grades to go anywhere. People like to say they know what happened and know how it is, and they don’t.”

McCall said he entered the portal because schools were already contacting him, he knew there were very good football opportunities available, and he wanted to go through the process the correct way.

He said Auburn and at least two other SEC schools didn’t have his Recreation and Sport Management major, so “in order to get in there I would have had to take pretty much a full-semester course load over the summer to get in,” McCall said. “. . . That wasn’t something that I wanted to do.”

He said he canceled the Auburn visit in part because another QB was also scheduled to visit the school.

“Going into the process they were telling me I was the only guy and things like that,” he said. “I didn’t want to just go to a school because they were offering me a lot of money or this and that, I wanted to go to a school where I knew I would be put in a good position to be successful under a good coaching staff with a good culture and obviously an offensive system that would allow me to excel and show the guys at the next level I can play quarterback in the NFL.”

That place turned out to be in Conway under new Chanticleers head coach Tim Beck.