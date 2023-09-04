CONWAY | Grayson McCall wants to set the record straight.
Coastal Carolina’s star quarterback entered the NCAA transfer portal last December and received “20 opportunities in two days” to play at schools in Power Five conferences, including Auburn, where he had a visit with football officials scheduled.
Rumors, claims and innuendo are rampant about why he withdrew from the portal after just a couple weeks and announced a return to CCU for a fifth year.
“A lot of people are saying I didn’t have the grades, which isn’t true,” McCall said. “I had the grades to go anywhere. People like to say they know what happened and know how it is, and they don’t.”
McCall said he entered the portal because schools were already contacting him, he knew there were very good football opportunities available, and he wanted to go through the process the correct way.
He said Auburn and at least two other SEC schools didn’t have his Recreation and Sport Management major, so “in order to get in there I would have had to take pretty much a full-semester course load over the summer to get in,” McCall said. “. . . That wasn’t something that I wanted to do.”
He said he canceled the Auburn visit in part because another QB was also scheduled to visit the school.
“Going into the process they were telling me I was the only guy and things like that,” he said. “I didn’t want to just go to a school because they were offering me a lot of money or this and that, I wanted to go to a school where I knew I would be put in a good position to be successful under a good coaching staff with a good culture and obviously an offensive system that would allow me to excel and show the guys at the next level I can play quarterback in the NFL.”
That place turned out to be in Conway under new Chanticleers head coach Tim Beck.
“There were places I could get into with the same major, but it was a short window and it was just a tough decision. I kind of got to the point where I felt I was forcing something that didn’t need to happen,” McCall said. “Once coach Beck came in and I was able to sit down and talk with him and his staff, the [coaches] he was bringing in it was kind of a no-brainer for me to stay here. . . . He has done exactly what he said, so I know I made the right decision.”
Beck has coached notable quarterbacks Taylor Martinez, J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones, Sam Ehlinger and Devin Leary as a QB coach and/or offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State and N.C. State.
“I knew he could take me to the next level, and then it comes back to me being around my guys, and me loving this place so much, and wanting to graduate from this place and kind of just finishing what I started,” said McCall, who expects to graduate in December.
McCall admits he fantasized about being the starting quarterback at historic and storied programs like Auburn.
“It was definitely surreal and I would kind of try to picture myself in different uniforms and it just didn’t seem right,” McCall said. “I would get these graphics and stuff, and I was like, ‘Yeah, you know I don’t know if I can see that.’ Because if you go to a new school you’re not only starting over football, you’re kind of restarting your whole life. . . . It would have been a lot for sure.”
Focused on Coastal
With the portal behind him, McCall is now focused solely on CCU and what he and the team can accomplish this season, which he says will be his last in college despite having another year of eligibility.
The Chants opened the season at UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, losing 27-13.
McCall is expected to add to his many accolades and records.
The redshirt senior is the first player to ever be named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year three times, and he has been named the conference’s 2023 preseason Offensive Player of the Year in a coaches’ poll.
McCall is coming off a season in which he completed nearly 70% of his passes (207-of-297) for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also rushed for 195 yards and six touchdowns. He threw for more than 245 yards in eight of 11 starts and had at least three touchdown tosses in six games.
He enters the season having thrown a touchdown pass in 24 straight games dating back three years, and he’s on the 2023 watch lists of numerous awards and all-star games.
McCall’s CCU career school records include 95 total touchdowns responsible for and 78 touchdown passes. He has thrown just eight career interceptions while completing 70.6% of his passes for 8,068 yards.
He owns the NCAA Division I record for passing efficiency rating in a season of 207.6 set in 2021, which easily surpassed the marks set by the previous two record holders, Mac Jones of Alabama and Joe Burrow of LSU.
McCall’s return this year should ease the difficulty of Beck’s first year as a collegiate head coach.
“I watched him play and I admired him from afar – how tough he was, how hard he competed, how he played, how he led,” said Beck, whose daughter recently played volleyball at CCU. “And to have the opportunity to be around him and see that, he’s a winner. He just finds a way to win and it just oozes out of him like some great quarterbacks I’ve been around.
“It’s like having another coach, really.”
New offense, old teammates
The offense under Beck and new offensive coordinator Travis Trickett will certainly be different than the unique triple-option spread scheme employed over the past six years by departed coach Jamey Chadwell. Though Beck has said the offense will be diverse and may still incorporate some of those features.
“I don’t know if you’ll see me run the ball as much this year,” McCall said. “I’m still definitely going to have that threat and make guys defend it on defense. But . . . I’d like to throw the ball a little more than last year. Obviously we have the skill guys to get open and make plays.”
The return of nearly all of CCU’s skill position talent will give McCall plenty of weapons that he is already familiar with.
Receivers Sam Pinckney, who recorded 996 receiving yards in his fifth college season last year, and reigning Sun Belt rookie of the year Jared Brown, who had 789 receiving yards, more than 16 yards per catch and seven touchdowns receiving and rushing, both return.
The team’s top two rushers in the 2022 season return in CJ Beasley and Reese White, who combined for nearly 1,300 yards on the ground and had more than 5 yards per carry apiece, and speedy Braydon Bennett returns after missing most of the 2022 season with an upper body injury.
“We have guys all over the field so my job is to just take care of the ball and get them the ball the best way I can in open space and let those guys make plays,” McCall said. “Because that’s what they’ve done and that’s how we’ve been successful here in the past.”
Improving for 2023
Weight gain has been a priority for McCall since he arrived on the CCU campus in the summer of 2019 at between 170-175 pounds, and it was a particular emphasis this offseason.
The 6-foot-3 McCall is between 220 and 225 pounds, which he said is up from about 205 in the spring. “I’ve put on every bit of 40 or 50 pounds since I’ve been here in a five-year span so it’s kind of crazy to think about it,” McCall said.
He hopes the added weight allows him to be durable enough to play a full season considering he has missed five games over the past three years, including two in each of the past two years, and had a significant shoulder surgery following the 2021 season.
He added the pounds this offseason through workouts and a calculated high protein and carbs diet.
It will be important for both the Chants’ success in 2023 and potentially for McCall’s draft and pro prospects.
“I finally was able to put on the weight I wanted,” McCall said. “I feel really confident in my body and how I feel out there so I think I’m in a really good spot.
“Really I just want to be there for my teammates and be available and show them that I can push through the hard stuff and push through the knickknack injuries and be available for every game. And honestly it shows a lot to the guys at the next level that I can be durable and play a full season, because that’s really important if you want to take a guy to be your franchise quarterback.”
The body transformation is having more benefits than just durability.
“The emphasis comes from being durable and maybe that helps me take the hits better and last a full season,” McCall said. “But I’ve really noticed it a lot in my upper body strength and my arm strength, and how the ball is coming out of my hand with more velocity and being able to push the ball down the field farther.”
Committed to CCU
When he announced on social media that he was returning to CCU following the 2021 season, McCall famously stated he pisses teal. Aside from feeling like his teammates are family, why is he so committed to and have so much love for Coastal Carolina?
“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity I was given and it’s my job to come in every day and give it everything I have and take this place somewhere it’s never been,” McCall said. “I truly love this place and the opportunity I was gifted.
“I feel I was overlooked a lot and a lot of places didn’t give me a chance and Coastal kind of came in at the end and took a chance on me. . . . I feel appreciated by the people here, really love the school, love the community, love representing the school and what we’ve turned it into, a national brand. You see the Chanticleer anywhere it’s a national brand.”
One of the reasons it was speculated that McCall was considering a transfer was the possibility of increasing his earnings through NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals at a more high-profile Power Five program.
But he’s also done quite well at CCU, with numerous agreements including a 2021 deal with a Tom Brady apparel company and agreements with Darlington Raceway, Monarch Roofing, and Native Sons screen printing that includes merchandise. He said more are in the works that will soon be revealed on social media.
He did politely turn down an opportunity to model some briefs for the Brady line. “That was funny,” he said. “It wasn’t the right time.”
The lower part of McCall’s right leg is adorned with a myriad of tattoos that include some dedicated to CCU including a teal No. 10 and fighting CCU mascot Chauncey, along with motivational phrases including “Chase Your Dreams” and “Bet on Yourself.”
“I feel like it’s kind of like a canvas of yourself and what you represent,” McCall said of his tattoos. “I got one and kind of got addicted to it and kept getting them.”
The lower part of his other leg could be reserved largely for a reflection of his pro career. “The left leg could be next,” he said.
Following the season, McCall will prepare for an anticipated invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine and interviews with NFL team executives. “It’s going to be a quick turnaround but it takes what it takes and I’m looking forward to it,” McCall said.
First, he’s got more than three months this fall to create a reason to add more ink to his right leg.
