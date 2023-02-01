To describe the players Coastal Carolina has signed to this point in new coach Tim Beck’s first recruiting class, new CCU defensive coordinator Craig Naivar went back more than a decade in Chanticleers football history.
“We went to a lot of different avenues to find guys. . . . We just knew that we needed more dogs, and we got more dogs,” Naivar said, adding, “I really wanted to say that.”
Referencing the now-famous and infamous 2011 press conference by CCU’s first coach, David Bennett, in which he compared his players to cats and dogs, Naivar believes the Chanticleers got the type of players they wanted.
CCU announced a class of 25 Wednesday on the first day of the winter/spring signing period, including the six players it announced during the early signing period in December.
All six of the early signees were defensive players, so 12 of the 19 new players announced Wednesday are on offense and balance the class out.
“I love our class,” Beck said.
Beck, who had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at N.C. State, replaced the departed Jamey Chadwell at CCU on Dec. 4, and just announced his full coaching staff on Jan. 6.
“It was fast and furious and it took everybody,” Naiver said of the recruiting process. “Thank you to everyone in the entire program, family, campus and everything, helping us coordinate this and get this thing done in a short amount of time.
“Using all the connections this staff has, which is an extremely well-versed staff at recruiting, really helped.”
Beck said 21 of the 25 announced players were signed to scholarships, including former Myrtle Beach High offensive lineman Evan Jumper (6-4, 280), who spent the past four seasons at Furman.
Among the four players who are joining the team as preferred walk-ons are Carolina Forest High quarterback Scott Saylor and Conway High offensive lineman Nathan Thompson.
Coastal’s class consists of six linemen, two quarterbacks, two tight ends, a running back and a wide receiver on offense, and five linemen, six defensive backs and two linebackers on defense. No special teams players were announced.
“I felt we needed to create some depth and numbers at the bandit position, and offensive line and defensive end positions,” Beck said.
“Those positions took a hit with graduation and portal guys. So that was kind of an area of need. You can never have enough offensive linemen.”
The QB joining Saylor in the class is Blake Boda (6-4, 175) of Cocoa (Florida) High, who according to MaxPreps threw for 4,028 yards and 49 touchdowns with 11 interceptions as a senior this past fall, and also rushed for 205 yards and five scores.
The signees originate from 10 states and Germany, as the Carolinas, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and California are represented.
Two offensive weapons Beck is excited about are running back Ja’Vin Simpkins (5-9, 185) from Miami and wide receiver Bryson Graves (6-1, 185) out of West Florence High.
Fourteen players are from high school and 11 are either four-year college or junior college transfers. Ten players are already on the CCU campus.
“I’m really excited,” Beck said.
“We’ve got a good mix of high school players. We’ve got a good mix of local players. We’ve got a good mix of grad transfers and portal guys, and I think we had an opportunity to address a lot of the needs, create depth, some experience – everything you can ask for in one class in about a month’s time.”
Defensive recruiting goals included depth along the defensive line and in the secondary.
“We feel like right now in some other positions we have enough numbers where we’re at, but those are the two we needed to address and we’ve started to do that,” Naivar said.
One of the defensive lineman is 6-foot-4, 300-pound Farradj Titikpina from Germany. Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has connections to players overseas from a previous coaching stop and was able to entice Titikpina to come to the beach.
Beck said CCU is still in recruiting battles for a few players that may be added in the near future, and more preferred walk-ons are expected to enroll.
“It’s a well-rounded class,” CCU offensive coordinator Travis Trickett said. “. . . If we do this in a short amount of time like this, I’m really looking forward to next year’s class. We’ll have a full year to get it done.”
At the moment, Beck intends to start spring practices on Feb. 28 and have practices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays leading up to the spring intrasquad game, which hasn’t been announced.
