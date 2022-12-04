Jamey Chadwell helped build Coastal Carolina into one of the most successful programs in college football, and he is leaving Conway for what is historically the Chanticleers’ biggest rival.
Chadwell has resigned as CCU’s head coach after six years in the program to become the next head coach of the Liberty Flames, Liberty announced Sunday.
CCU has already named North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck its next head coach.
CCU chairman of athletics and executive for football Joe Moglia kept an extensive and detailed list of possible assistant coach successors as CCU’s head coach for seven years, and undoubtedly had a list of Chadwell's possible successors.
The school’s administration has been preparing for Chadwell’s departure with the program’s success over the past three seasons, during which the Chants are a combined 31-6, including 9-3 this season.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Chadwell's deal with Liberty is for seven years and averages more than $4 million per year.
Chadwell made a base salary of $900,000 this season at CCU, with other perks and performance bonuses that can earn him and his assistants and support staff up to an additional $2.6 million.
Chadwell, who is turning 46 on Jan. 10, said Saturday following CCU’s loss to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game that he incorporated his faith into his decision to take the Liberty job.
"I think any time you have opportunities at any other institution you pray through it," Chadwell said. ". . . I'm a person of faith, that's important to me. And if I'm led to go somewhere else, I'll go somewhere else. That's the way I always try to do it. I don't go for money. I don't go for anything but where do I believe I can impact people in a positive way. That's important to me.
"I'm able to do it here at Coastal and I love that, and I love our team. But any time you have any type of opportunity, you look at it and see if there is opportunity to do better for your family and different things from that standpoint."
Coastal and Liberty routinely battled to be the Big South Conference champion for more than a decade from CCU’s inaugural season in 2003 to 2015. They renewed the rivalry in the 2020 Cure Bowl, with current NFL quarterback Malik Willis leading the Flames to a 37-34 overtime win to spoil an undefeated CCU season and No. 9 national ranking.
Chadwell and CCU’s meteoric rise
Ironically, Chadwell was hired from one of CCU’s biggest rivals from its Football Championship Subdivision days, Charleston Southern, where he was the head coach from 2013-16.
He was hired at CCU in 2017 as the offensive coordinator and associate head coach, but spent the 2017 season as the interim head coach during Moglia’s medical sabbatical. The Chants went 3-9 that season with a nine-game losing streak.
Chadwell returned to his OC duties when Moglia coached the team to a 5-7 record in 2018 before resigning from the head coaching position, and Chadwell led the team to a 5-7 record as head coach in 2019. The Chants finished 2-6 in Sun Belt play in each of their first three seasons in the conference from 2017-19.
Then Chadwell and the program garnered consistent national attention in 2020, when the Chants went 11-0 in the regular season.
Chadwell was essentially the consensus national coach of the year following the 2020 season.
CCU went 11-2 in 2021 with its first bowl win over Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl, and despite losing 17 starters on offense and defense and all primary special teams specialists following the 2021 season, CCU is 9-3 this season and won the Sun Belt’s East Division. Chadwell is 39-22 altogether in his five-year head coaching stint.
CCU has been ranked in the AP or USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls for a combined 24 weeks over the past three seasons – 11 in both 2020 and 2021 and two weeks this season.
The CCU program has had several seminal moments under Chadwell, with perhaps the most momentous being ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting from Brooks Stadium in 2020 prior to an AP top-15 matchup between the Chants and BYU.
CCU won the game 22-17 over the Cougars and future No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson with a tackle at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game.
The buildup to the game featured "Mormons vs. Mullets" T-shirts, which was indicative of a winning culture that Chadwell helped establish at CCU that is steeped in fun, as the team has had sometimes-wild locker room victory celebrations, embraced mullets and promoted itself as "America’s Team."
Liberty’s present and future
Liberty, an evangelical Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, that was founded in 1971 by Jerry Falwell and Elmer Towns, is currently an FBS independent but is scheduled to join Conference USA beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
The conference is in transition, as it has lost or is losing nine schools to other conferences in 2022 or 2023, including Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi acrimoniously to the Sun Belt Conference this year.
It is also losing North Texas, Rice, UT-San Antonio, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and Alabama-Birmingham to the American Athletic Conference in 2023.
In addition to Liberty, C-USA is adding Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston in 2023 and Kennesaw State in 2024. They will join existing members Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, Florida International and Louisiana Tech.
Coastal’s Sun Belt appears to be stronger and more stable in football with the addition of the three former Conference USA schools and recent FCS power James Madison, which went 8-3 this season and tied CCU for the East Division title in its first year of transition to FBS. The Sun Belt is at 14 schools after simultaneously dropping Little Rock and UT-Arlington, which don’t field football teams.
Coastal and Liberty have played 15 times, with the Flames holding an 8-7 advantage in wins. The teams became bitter rivals as Big South Conference members. In the 11 seasons between 2004 and 2015, Coastal or Liberty won or shared the Big South title 10 times, with the two teams sharing the conference title with each other in four of the five seasons from 2010-14.
Like CCU, Liberty has made a quick ascension to FBS success. It went through the two-year FBS reclassification process in 2017-18 and is one of just two programs to capture bowl wins in their first three seasons of FBS eligibility (2019-21). It has gone 34-15 in its first four years in FBS with no worse than an 8-5 mark in any season.
Chadwell’s CCU contract
Chadwell was being paid a base salary of $900,000 at CCU this year, and according to a contract extension announced in December 2020, his salary was set to increase in each of the next five seasons to a total of $1.15 million in 2027.
Chadwell and his staff were able to make a lot more through incentives, however. They could supplement their pay with performance bonuses totaling up to $2.6 million annually.
Chadwell’s contract called for a $400,000 bonus for a Sun Belt Conference East Division title, $600,000 for a conference championship, $300,000 for a bowl invitation and $400,000 for a bowl victory.
A year-end Top 50 ranking in the College Football Playoff ranking, AP poll, coaches poll or Sagarin rankings earned $500,000 and a Top 25 ranking earned $600,000. The ranking bonuses were not cumulative.
There were additional bonuses for classroom performance of between $100,000 and $300,000.
According to the contract, Chadwell was to receive 50% of the bonuses, and 50% was to be distributed to his assistants, staff and “program contributors” at the discretion of Chadwell and Moglia with required approval from school president Michael T. Benson.
Beck is the fourth head coach in the program’s 20 seasons, joining David Bennett, Moglia and Chadwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.