Head football coaches in the Sun Belt Conference believe Grayson McCall will likely be the first four-time player of the year in the history of the league.
McCall was named the 2023 Preseason Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches in a preseason poll that was released Monday as part of the conference’s preseason media days in New Orleans.
The redshirt senior is already the first player to ever be named the conference’s player of the year three times.
He is one of CCU’s four preseason SBC First Team selections and six total all-conference picks.
In the same poll, the Chanticleers were picked to finish third in the East Division and fifth in the 14-team conference overall with a total of 71 points.
They were picked to finish behind James Madison (78 points) and Appalachian State (75 points), with both teams garnering four first-place votes compared to CCU’s three.
Behind the Chanticleers in the East were Marshall (68 points), Georgia Southern (52 points), Georgia State (31 points), and Old Dominion (17 points). Marshall had two first-place votes and Georgia Southern had one.
In the West Division, 2022 Sun Belt champion Troy was picked to finish first with 92 points and 10 first-place votes, finishing ahead of South Alabama with 85 points and four first-place votes. They are followed by Louisiana (64 points), Southern Miss (62 points), Texas State (36 points), Arkansas State (33 points) and ULM (20 points).
Old Dominion junior linebacker Jason Henderson, who led the country with 186 tackles last season, was dubbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining McCall on the conference’s preseason first team are CCU super senior grad student Sam Pinckney and sophomore Jared Brown, who take up two of the conference’s three wide receiver positions, as well as senior linebacker JT Killen.
Coastal offensive lineman Will McDonald and redshirt sophomore Matthew McDoom made the preseason all-conference second team – McDoom as a kick return specialist who is also a cornerback.
CCU and Marshall led all teams with four First Team picks apiece. The Chants’ six total preseason honorees were tied with Marshall for the third-most by any team behind South Alabama with nine selections and Troy with eight.
The teams are chosen by the conference’s 14 head coaches. Former N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is leading the Chants this season after four seasons under Jamey Chadwell, who left in December to become Liberty's head coach.
McCall was also named the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.
In 11 games in 2022, McCall completed nearly 70% of his passes (207-of-297) for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 195 yards and six scores. Last season he threw for more than 245 yards in eight of 11 games and had three touchdown tosses in six games.
He enters the season having thrown a touchdown pass in 24 straight games dating back two years.
For his career, McCall’s CCU school records include 95 total touchdowns responsible for and 78 touchdown passes. He has thrown just eight career interceptions while completing 70.6% of his passes for 8,068 yards.
He owns the NCAA Division I FBS record for passing efficiency rating in a season of 207.6 set in 2021.
His other accumulating preseason accolades include 2023 HERO Sports' Group of Five All-American second team, 2023 College Football News (CFN) All-American honorable mention, 2023 College Football News (CFN) Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, 2023 Phil Steele Preseason Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team, 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, and a spot on the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Preseason List.
In his first season at CCU after transferring from Georgia State, Pinckney led the Chants with 71 receptions, 996 receiving yards, and an average of 76.6 yards per game in 2022 with three touchdown receptions.
Brown is the reigning SBC Freshman of the Year after recording 49 receptions for 789 yards and seven total touchdowns that were all of 30 yards or more. He was also named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) 2022 Freshman All-America Team and the 2022 CFN Freshman All-American second team.
Killen was CCU’s leading tackler last season with 96 total tackles and also recorded eight tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and a team-high three fumble recoveries.
McDonald is one of three returning starters on the offensive line after starting all 13 games in 2022 at guard.
McDoom had 20 kickoff returns for 451 yards last season, including CCU’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2016 with a 95-yard score against Gardner-Webb.
Last year, CCU swept the 2022 Sun Belt preseason awards with Grayson McCall being named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and defensive end Josaiah Stewart, who transferred to Michigan in the offseason, being tabbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, who has transferred to North Carolina, and defensive back D’Jordan Strong joined those two players on the first team.
At season’s end, McCall was named the conference’s player of the year again, Brown was the top freshman, and CCU had two first team members and nine total on three teams, which tied Troy for the most in the league.
