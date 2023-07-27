Before taking questions Wednesday during his team’s main stage session at Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days in New Orleans, new Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck forewarned the assembled press that he might not have all the answers.
“I have a lot of questions, too, about our football team,” he said.
Beck was hired in December to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left Conway after four years as head coach for the head coaching job at Liberty, and it might be a few games into the season before he and the Chanticleers know exactly what they’ve got and how they’re going to use it.
“Our program and our team, I’m very excited about where we’re at,” Beck said. “It’s been a whirlwind from when I got hired about seven months ago to where we’re at today.”
Beck did volunteer the answer to one possible question before being prompted.
“We will not have a quarterback battle,” he said.
Beck will rely heavily on three-time reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall, who has been named the conference’s 2023 preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
McCall is coming off a season in which he completed nearly 70% of his passes (207-of-297) for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also rushed for six touchdowns.
A big question entering the season is how much will the offense change from the one that McCall has orchestrated to much success over the past three seasons?
“There’s going to be some differences to it, but there will also be some elements of things we’ve done in the past,” Beck said. “Everybody’s got their own system. They call it different things and get to [plays] different ways. . . . [McCall’s] No. 1 job at quarterback is to distribute the ball on time to the person it should be.
“We’re going to find what our guys can do good, really good, and we’re going to emphasize that and focus on that. What is that? We’re still going through that process.”
Beck has been impressed since his arrival with both McCall and the existing culture in the CCU program.
“It’s quite an honor every day to come to work and be around not only Grayson but really a lot of our players,” Beck said. “The biggest thing I’ve learned at Coastal Carolina since I’ve had the job is how much these guys love playing football. Somewhere along the way the game has changed a little bit, there are some really talented guys playing for the wrong reasons. But not at our place. They love playing football now. I mean love it, and not only that but they do it for the right reasons, they play for each other.”
The upcoming season
The Chants, who represented the East Division in the Sun Belt championship game in 2022 for the second time in three seasons, were picked to finish third in the East and fifth in the conference overall in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll released Monday. The Chants have four players on the preseason all-conference first team, which matches Marshall for the most.
“It’s about the same thing every year,” McCall said. “I remember in 2020 when we won the conference we got picked to finish last so I don’t really put much thought into it. I understand we’ve got a new head coach and lost a lot of talent, but we don’t pay attention to that too much, just control what we can control.”
The Chants will have an altered offense and run multiple defenses from a 4-3 base with four defensive linemen and three linebackers, and have essentially an entirely new coaching staff with just one of 10 assistant coaches remaining from Chadwell’s 2022 staff in outside linebackers and special teams coach Josh Miller.
“It was tough losing somebody like coach Chadwell. He was great and did a lot of great things for this program,” senior linebacker JT Killen said. “But everyone was just optimistic about it and gave everybody a chance, and here we are and it’s been unreal. I love our coaches. I think it’s going to be a great year for us.”
Coastal has gone 31-7 over the past three seasons. But the team’s fifth and sixth-year players remember the 2019 season, when the team recorded its second consecutive 5-7 record and third straight 2-6 mark in the Sun Belt after moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision.
So those team leaders are trying to impress upon the younger players that winning is a byproduct of work and complacency must be avoided.
“You kind of just have to put it in perspective, especially for the young guys that weren’t there,” McCall said. “If you take a day off, take a couple days off you can end up 5-7, especially in this conference. You’ve got to come to work every day, got to be ready to play every week. It starts with us older guys like it did in years past, those older guys led us and kind of paved the way for us with our culture and the way we loved each other and treated other people.
". . . I think we’re in a good spot and are going to keep the momentum rolling.”
Familiar faces at GSU
People with ties to the Grand Strand will have a major impact on Georgia State’s 2023 season.
Conway High graduate Darren Grainger returns to start at quarterback for the Panthers for a third straight season, and Chad Staggs, who spent the past four years as CCU’s defensive coordinator, was hired as the Panthers’ DC in March.
In Grainger’s first two years starting, the redshirt senior who transferred from Furman has completed 294 of 500 passes (58.8 percent) for 3,972 yards and 35 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, and he has rushed for 1,323 yards and nine scores with a 4.6 yards-per-carry average.
Grainger has reportedly added about 20 pounds in the offseason to his 6-foot-4 frame.
“When you have your three-year starting quarterback returning, that feels pretty good,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. “One of the things I’m most impressed about Darren is he has really become a much stronger leader over the last six months, and that’s because of everything we’ve gone through over the last six months. That’s because of the adversity we had this past season.”
Georgia State went 4-8 last year and ended the season with a three-game losing streak.
“He starts to have his hand on the back of our team now, so to speak. He was a happy go lucky guy a year ago and the previous year, but now he has a little pulse, and we have a group that we call a pulse group and they’re kind of the temperature of our team.
". . . I look for Darren to be a strong, strong leader. He’s gained 20 pounds over the course of the six months, he’s transformed his body. He’s done more than what’s expected. He’s gone out there each and every day with a mindset to be the leader we need him to be, and I can’t wait to see him take the field.”
Staggs had been with Chadwell at all four of Chadwell’s head coaching before he took the LIberty head coaching job in December.
“For us to land coach Staggs I think was a home run,” said Elliott, who has coached against Staggs in a game in each of the past four years.
Coastal opens Sun Belt play against Georgia State in its fourth game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
