Before taking questions Wednesday during his team’s main stage session at Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days in New Orleans, new Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck forewarned the assembled press that he might not have all the answers.

“I have a lot of questions, too, about our football team,” he said.

Beck was hired in December to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left Conway after four years as head coach for the head coaching job at Liberty, and it might be a few games into the season before he and the Chanticleers know exactly what they’ve got and how they’re going to use it.

“Our program and our team, I’m very excited about where we’re at,” Beck said. “It’s been a whirlwind from when I got hired about seven months ago to where we’re at today.”

Beck did volunteer the answer to one possible question before being prompted.

“We will not have a quarterback battle,” he said.

Beck will rely heavily on three-time reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall, who has been named the conference’s 2023 preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

McCall is coming off a season in which he completed nearly 70% of his passes (207-of-297) for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also rushed for six touchdowns.

A big question entering the season is how much will the offense change from the one that McCall has orchestrated to much success over the past three seasons?

“There’s going to be some differences to it, but there will also be some elements of things we’ve done in the past,” Beck said. “Everybody’s got their own system. They call it different things and get to [plays] different ways. . . . [McCall’s] No. 1 job at quarterback is to distribute the ball on time to the person it should be.