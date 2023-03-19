The Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational returned to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium over the weekend, welcoming roughly 1,600 athletes from 44 different colleges, universities and clubs in one of the year’s largest track-and-field meets.
Hosted by the City of Myrtle Beach, the event featured three days of competition with representatives from 14 different states and Canada.
The 2023 Spring Break Meets, which includes multiple events including the Beach Run Invitational on March 31-April 1 (a high-school track meet), have been hosted in Myrtle Beach for more than 16 years.
Competitors from South Carolina included Coastal Carolina University, Columbia College, and the University of South Carolina club cross country team.
For certain schools who travel farther distances to the event, there’s plenty of incentive to compete in this meet, which takes place mostly right at the transition from indoor season to outdoor season for the competing college programs.
For Bryant University program director Mitchell Switzer, he brings his team for an opportunity that it wouldn’t get mostly anywhere else.
“This is a really cool opportunity for us. Being in the Northeast, we are lucky because there are a lot of schools there, but that also means that we see a lot of the same schools over and over again,” Switzer said. “For many of our athletes who are from that region, to be able to come down here and see teams we’ll never see again and compete against them and see where we stack up, that’s just really cool.”
Peter Ormsby, UNC-Pembroke’s program director, said the event is a chance to have a clear-cut preparation for postseason action.
Pembroke will compete in the Conference Carolinas Championships at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in just over a month, giving his team an opportunity to get a closer look at what the conference title competition will look like.
Ormsby said it is beneficial to not just have familiarity with the competition site, but also to have a well-run event that provides a postseason atmosphere.
“This is almost like a semi-national championship,” the coach said. “You see the tents, how everything is cordoned off, how they do the credentials… it’s really a first-class event. We love the area, so we’re just happy that we’re able to come down here and take part and have a good time. We really enjoy it.”
The Shamrock Invitational is named for Alan Connie, who was the head women’s track and field/cross country coach at Coastal Carolina for 31 years. Connie was named Big South Conference Coach of the year 33 times, including 13 honors for his work coaching cross country.
Connie retired in 2014, the year that the Shamrock Invitational was named the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.
There is, of course, plenty of excitement on and around the track on the Shamrock Invitational weekend. The lineups are filled with top collegiate talent and stars. And while coaches enjoy the top-level competition, it seems as though the experience of the event is as important as anything else.
Talking with competitors and coaches, you’ll hear as much about the local Myrtle Beach area as you will about details of the meet.
Between local carry-out meals for teams, Myrtle Beach T-shirts and conversations about post-meet walks on the beach, the imprint of the local community surrounds this invitational.
And with all the area has to offer visitors from across the country, it’s easy to see why the event has been a massive success.
“Between the drive itself, being 14-plus hours, and then the time we spend here, we get to spend a lot of time together and getting to know each other,” Switzer said. “This [event] checks a lot of boxes for us… It’s also a great experience for the team life-wise, to be able to get out and travel and connect with athletes all over different regions of the United States.”
For full results from all of the 40-plus schools competing, fans can find more information here: https://www.officialmyrtlebeachsports.com/alan-connie-shamrock-invitational.html
Even on a rainy Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach, morale was quite high around the track.
For programs from across the country — from Wisconsin to New Jersey — it’s safe to say that this area event continues to be a staple for a nearly perfect spot in the schedule for many schools.
“If this fits into our schedule, we try to do it,” Ormsby said. “It’s a no-brainer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.