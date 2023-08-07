Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will be played from May 9-12, 2024, according to the PGA Tour, which released its 2024 schedule Monday.
The first PGA Tour event to ever be held on the Grand Strand will be played the same week as the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, which will feature the top 70 to 80 players on tour and an anticipated purse of $20 million.
The Myrtle Beach event at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club will have a purse of $3.9 million and feature a full field – which is generally 144 players or more – of tour members who don’t qualify for the Wells Fargo.
The Myrtle Beach Classic will be broadcast on the Golf Channel, while the Wells Fargo will be broadcast on CBS, Golf and ESPN+.
The two events will lead into the season’s second major championship, the PGA Championship, which will be played May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
The PGA Tour is contracted to bring a tournament to The Dunes Club for four consecutive years through 2027.
The Myrtle Beach tournament will be one of five opposite-field events in 2024 that coincide with elevated designated events, which are being called 'Signature' events in 2024. There will be eight signature events prior to the FedExCup Playoffs with fields no greater than 80 players, tour officials have said.
The PGA Tour created seven elevated designated tournaments this year with $20 million purses – regular weekly tour events have purses averaging slightly more than $8 million – in response to the creation of the LIV Golf series and its exorbitant payouts and bonuses.
The two golf circuits reached an agreement in late May to work together under the same umbrella along with Europe’s DP World Tour.
Read the full story here.
