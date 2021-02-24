Exactly one year to the day that North Augusta ended North Myrtle Beach's season, the Chiefs flipped the script, defeating the four-time defending state champions 32-29 in Little River Wednesday night.
“Amazing. Truly amazing,” Chiefs head coach Brooke Smith said after the win. “So proud of these young ladies and doing what they do best — just playing their game and that’s what they did tonight.”
In what was a back-and-forth affair for the entire 32 minutes, the Chiefs (10-1) decided to slow things down to throw off the fast-paced offense of North Augusta. Heading into Wednesday's contest, the Yellow Jackets were averaging 49.7 points per game. They only had 17 points midway through the third quarter.
“They get most of their points from transition,” Smith said. “You can see every time the ball goes to the hoop, they are pitching it and going. Our goal was to slow them down and that’s what we tried to do.”
Sophomore point guard Riley Vincent and senior toward Daveona Hatchell each contributed 13 points in Wednesday’s upset.
“Those two are just amazing players,” Smith said. “They know how to compete. They know how to make things happen.”
Three of the seven Chiefs players who took the court Wednesday night played all 32 minutes. Eighth grader Destinee Vereen played 30 minutes while Hatchell played 28.
“I subbed in two players earlier because we needed a little break,” Smith said. “It got to the point where these girls just knew what they needed to do. They’re our best competitors.”
North Myrtle Beach led for a total of 25 minutes and 12 seconds. North Augusta led for under two and a half minutes. The largest lead that the Chiefs had was seven with just under seven minutes to go in the second quarter.
"Our girls wanted it,” Smith said. “They had the tenacity. They had the aggression. They had the fight. We planned for days on this. We watched film. We developed the best thing we knew how to do. … And they came out here and they executed.”
North Augusta had a chance to tie the game in the final 10 seconds, but the three-point attempt was off the mark and the Chiefs rebounded with just under three seconds to go. Despite Hatchell missing the front of a one-and-one, North Augusta heaved the ball the length of the court hoping for a prayer that wasn’t answered.
As the buzzer sounded, the North Myrtle Beach bench stormed the court to celebrate with their teammates.
Smith said the team will have 24 hours to enjoy the victory. Then it’s back to business preparing for the lower state championship game against Darlington.
“Just trying to rethink our game plan for them because they’re probably going to bring a new game plan for us,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to be ready for that.”
North Myrtle Beach and Darlington have met twice already this season, with the Chiefs winning both matchups.
Saturday's game will be played at a neutral location that has yet to be determined. A start time has not been announced.
In other hoops action...
Darlington 37 Myrtle Beach 27 (4A girls)
