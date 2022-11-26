If Coastal Carolina is to win the Sun Belt Conference championship, it will do so on the road.
The Chanticleers had an opportunity to host next week’s conference title game with a win at James Madison on Saturday, but without leader Grayson McCall they were dominated in a 47-7 loss at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
McCall, the two-time reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, missed his second straight game due to a foot injury and the quarterback is questionable to return for either the championship game or CCU’s bowl game, which is to be determined.
McCall was on the Coastal sideline Saturday and CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said he ran Saturday morning as part of his rehab. Chadwell said McCall will require medical clearance to play.
“We’ll have to make a decision probably by Wednesday whether he’s going to play or not, because I'm not going to play him if he gets cleared on Friday. He needs to practice. . . . I’m not going to put him out there with no practice time the last three weeks. It’s not fair to him or fair to his teammates.”
Coastal (9-2, 6-2 conference), the Sun Belt’s East Division champion, will play the title game in the state of Alabama at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be televised on ESPN.
South Alabama (10-2) defeated Old Dominion on Saturday to improve to 7-1 in the Sun Belt and secure at least a tie for the West Division title. Troy (9-2, 6-1), which defeated South Alabama this season, can clinch the West and will host the title game with a win at Arkansas State (3-8) Saturday in a game that kicked off at 3:30 p.m.
“We have to wipe our hands of this and be ready to move forward,” CCU senior defensive lineman Jerrod Clark said. “At the end of the day we’re playing for a championship. We can’t let this game roll over into the championship game. . . . We lost badly mentally because we made the game bigger than what it’s supposed to be, instead of taking it on one game at a time.”
JMU wanted to make a statement against CCU, which is ranked 23rd in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls, to the NCAA and Sun Belt administration and members, and it did, resoundingly.
Despite tying CCU for the East Division title – the Dukes (8-3, 6-2) would have claimed the division based on the win over CCU – James Madison’s season is over.
Because the Dukes are in a transition year from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, they are not eligible for the Sun Belt title game or a bowl game due to conference and NCAA rules. A two-year NCAA transition process will leave the Dukes out of postseason play in 2023 as well.
JMU’s administration has reportedly petitioned the NCAA to shorten the process to one year so they can have bowl eligibility in 2023. JMU has hinted it will push the NCAA for bowl eligibility this season.
“We’ve made some statements in the past, and this was a major, major, major statement,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “You never know what might happen, but I think everyone knows right now, JMU is here to stay and look out.”
JMU outgained CCU 502-183.
CCU junior quarterback Jarrett Guest started his second straight game at quarterback and was 10 of 23 for 99 yards with a touchdown and interception before being replaced in the fourth quarter, and the Chants were held to 90 yards rushing on 39 carries.
The Dukes recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss for a total loss of 33 yards, and forced two turnovers.
JMU quarterback Todd Centeio completed 17 or 32 attempts for 287 yards and four TDs, and the Dukes did not commit a turnover.
The Chants had both a five-game road conference winning streak and five-game overall road winning streak snapped. The overall mark was tied for the fourth-longest in FBS behind only Georgia (11), North Carolina (6) and TCU (6).
The Chants are now 10-2 in Sun Belt road games since the start of the 2020 season.
"Our leadership is going to have to step up and do a good job of moving on," Chadwell said. ". . . We're playing for a conference title in seven days, so at the end of the day no matter how you cross it, scratch it, look at it, we're in the championship game. We wish we wouldn't have limped into it, we wish we would have walked in with a victory. But at the end of the day we're in it and we've got one shot to go play, and we'll play better next week, I have no doubt."
Game recap
Coastal held James Madison to a pair of field goals on the Dukes’ first three possessions and held a 7-6 lead, but JMU scored the final 17 points of the half with touchdowns on its last two possessions before halftime to take a 20-7 lead.
CCU received the opening kickoff, and the game couldn’t have started much worse for the offense, aside from a turnover.
Braydon Bennett dropped a short pass out of the backfield, Guest sailed a short pass high, then scrambled for a loss of a yard. A delay of game on Coastal preceded a poor punt to the CCU 46, leading to a 32-yard Camden Wise field goal.
An Adrian Hope sack after the Dukes reached the CCU 14 helped keep them out of the end zone.
Coastal took a 7-3 lead on a 33-yard touchdown catch by Tyson Mobley. On fourth-and-1, Guest faked an inside handoff and Mobley ran behind the defense over the middle after feigning a block. The scoring drive covered 75 yards in 12 plays.
The Chants reached the JMU 34 on their third possession before Guest was stopped 3 yards short of a first down on a scramble to the left on fourth-and-8.
JMU reached the Coastal 14 before a tackle for a 4-yard loss by Clark and holding penalty pushed JMU back, leading to a 43-yard Wise field goal that cut CCU’s lead to 7-6.
A sack of Guest on third-and-3 near midfield led to a CCU punt, and two receivers running free in the secondary allowed JMU to take a 13-7 lead. Devin Ravenel caught a 43-yard pass on the left sideline before Centeio hit Reggie Brown on a slant for a 34-yard TD pass
CCU converted a fourth-and-1 at its own 34 on a Guest run, but the Chants punted following a dropped pass, and JMU took a 13-point lead into halftime following a 26-yard Ravenel TD catch in the back of the end zone. Clark blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the half.
Things snowballed quickly on the Chants in the second half, as JMU scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions of the half, aided by a recovery of a Guest fumble and interception.
It took JMU just five plays to drive 75 yards on the opening possession of the second half and score on a 17-yard Drew Painter reception.
That was followed by a Latrele Palmer 13-yard TD run up the middle, Ravenel 8-yard TD reception and Centeio 11-yard TD run that gave JMU a 40-point lead two minutes into the fourth quarter.
“We just came out in the second half and offensively and defensively we just didn’t do a good job, didn’t perform, so I was disappointed in that,” Chadwell said. “We didn’t come out with the same fight. We almost came out like we were blown out at halftime. Again that’s me making sure guys are ready to go.
“. . . “We had just an awful day all the way around. Credit to them. They’ve got a really good team, which we knew, and they took it to us there and played well. They didn’t have many mistakes and we had a bunch.”
True freshman Bryce Archie played in the fourth quarter and threw a pair of incompletions. Archie was ranked the No. 29 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and plans to pitch for the CCU baseball team in addition to playing football.
“[Guest] made some nice throws, he made some bad decisions as well. But I thought he battled, he made the right proper checks for us," Chadwell said. ". . . I think he knows he’s capable and can make some plays. But we’ve got to help him around him.
We’ll try to clean that up for him, and if he’s the guy we roll with, him and [backup Bryce] Carpenter, we’ve got to get him ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.