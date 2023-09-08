Coastal Carolina is 0-1 for the first time in four seasons, and hasn’t been 0-2 since 2010.
So the Chanticleers aren’t used to slow starts, and hope to build on the many perceived positives that came out of last week’s 27-13 loss to UCLA on Saturday at Brooks Stadium against Jacksonville State, which is already 2-0 this season.
The loss in the Rose Bowl snapped a 13-game CCU winning streak in non-conference games dating back to the season-opening loss in 2019 to Eastern Michigan.
The winning streak included three over Kansas, including two on the road, Army, and a BYU team that was ranked eighth in the country at the time in 2020, when ESPN College GameDay was on the Conway campus.
Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff is the first of three straight home games for the Chants. It will be followed by FBS opponent Duquesne and the Sun Belt opener against Georgia State.
“We’re looking forward to getting in front of our fans and taking a deep breath. We’ve got to work, we’ve got to get better, but we’re getting an opportunity to play here on the Surf Turf,” CCU first-year coach Tim Beck said. “. . . It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to get in front of the fans. And we traveled well. I was pleased and impressed. We had a lot of people make that trip to California, and you could hear them.
“I’m excited to get here in front of our home crowd and let them go crazy here at Brooks.”
After leading UCLA in several categories including first downs, passing yards, offensive plays by 17 and time of possession by nearly 10 minutes, sophomore receiver Jared Brown said the Chants believe they beat themselves as much as UCLA beat them.
“We’re excited to get back out there,” said safety Clayton Isbell, who intercepted three passes last week. “Now we know what we can do and what level we should be able to play at, at all times.”
Scouting Jacksonville State
For the second straight week CCU will face one of college football’s offensive masterminds.
It was UCLA’s Chip Kelly last week, and this week it’s Rich Rodriguez, who enters this week eighth among active FBS head coaches in career wins.
He has a 174-121-2 career record with stints combining for 16 years at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. Rodriguez has been named conference coach of the year five times in three different leagues.
He’s 11-2 in his two seasons at Jacksonville State in Alabama, having gone 5-0 in the team’s final season in the Atlantic Sun Conference before moving up to FBS and Conference USA this season.
At the FBS level, the Gamecocks won nine conference championships and reached the playoffs 10 times, advancing to the national championship game in 2015.
JSU is 2-0 for the second-straight season after not starting a season 2-0 since 2013. It has beaten UTEP 17-14 in its opener for the school’s first Conference USA win, and FCS opponent East Tennessee State 49-3 on Saturday.
The Gamecocks have played efficient football. They are 7-for-7 in the red zone with seven rushing touchdowns, and haven’t turned the ball over and while forcing seven turnovers to lead the nation in turnover ratio.
"It goes back to being lucky, the harder you play, the luckier you get and the harder you play, the more turnovers you get,” Rodriguez said. “When the ball is on the ground, if you're playing hard, you’ve got more people around it to bounce on the ball or if the ball is tipped up the air.”
JSU is fast and athletic on defense. “We’re going to need to make one move and get north,” Brown said.
The Gamecocks rely more on the run than the pass, having rushed the ball 100 times out of their 139 plays.
For the second straight game, CCU will likely face two quarterbacks.
After facing UCLA starter Ethan Garbers and heralded freshman Dante Moore, the Chants are expected to have to defend both 6-foot-2 redshirt senior Zion Webb and 6-2 junior Logan Smothers.
Both are dual threats, having run the ball a combined 27 times for 101 yards and two scores. Smothers has been the more effective passer, completing 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown compared to Webb’s 10 of 21 for 67 yards.
"I feel confident in both of them,” Rodriguez said. “Logan is getting better and better and is a good football player when he's healthy and feeling good. You're not going to lose your starting job because you're hurt or sick, you'd lose your starting job because maybe somebody's playing better. Zion is a good football player and he'll have a good week of practice. He's a competitive guy. . . . Right now I feel like I got two starting quarterbacks.”
Senior Malik Jackson (5-10, 185) and junior Ron Wiggins (5-11, 180) have shared the load equally in the backfield through two games, rushing a combined 49 times for 297 yards and four scores while being tackled for a loss just once.
The Chants will also face their second straight offense that likes to push the pace of the game. It was effective against the Chants on the game-opening drive, as UCLA drove 78 yards in seven plays and less than 2 minutes to score a touchdown, but CCU adjusted well afterward.
Beck believes CCU’s processes and decision-making in games will improve as the season progresses.
“It’s the first time we’re seeing our guys play, it’s the first time they’re playing for us, it’s the first time we’re calling plays, it’s our first time making substitutions, all of that is the first time,” Beck said. “As the season goes, you get better, you get more comfortable, you start to get a better feel, and I foresee that obviously in the future for us.”
CCU’s approach, notes
- One of CCU’s primary focuses in practices this week was red zone offense after the Chants scored just one touchdown and attempted four field goals despite running at least nine plays in six of their first seven possessions. “The red zone kind of got us a little bit,” Beck said. “I think we could have been a little better down there, kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns, and it was the difference in the game,” Beck said. “Missed opportunities.”
- CCU is 0-1 against the Gamecocks, dropping a 27-26 decision in Jacksonville, Ala., in Sept. 2016. The Chants are 3-1 against Conference USA foes.
- Isbell, a Utah transfer, was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week and a Thorpe Award National Player of the Week Honorable Mention after tying a school record with three interceptions and leading the Chants in tackles with nine in his Coastal debut.
- Redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall completed 27 of 42 passes for 271 yards against UCLA, setting a new career high for completions in a game despite two interceptions and a lost fumble over the game’s final 21 minutes. McCall’s TD pass to Pinckney gave him touchdown passes in 25 straight games. “He's competitive, he's smart, he'll make plays that are there and then he'll make plays that aren't there,” Rodriguez said of McCall. “He's probably one of the most dynamic leaders in college football and has been, I mean, he's been the three-time player of the year in the Sun Belt Conference, you know, that doesn't happen very often and he's off to another good start. So, we've got a lot of respect for him."
- CCU held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new indoor practice facility Thursday. It will be located across University Boulevard from Brooks Stadium on the corner of SC 544 and is expected to open late spring 2025. The anticipated $20 million, approximately 90,000-square-foot metal structure will include a regulation-size field featuring artificial teal turf. According to the school, it will include two filming platforms, restrooms, storage rooms, and an athletic training space. The university says the plan is for it to be used by various athletic teams with an area for student clubs, organizations, and recreation. The school plans to host various campus and community events within the facility.
They said it
_ "Obviously it's a very challenging opponent playing a really good Coastal Carolina program that's competed and won championships, been to bowl games. They're probably a model for teams that have moved up from FCS to FBS and did it the right way and won games, committed to the program and they're really good. Their atmospheres up there at home games is outstanding so it's going to be quite a challenge and I think we'll find a lot about ourselves during that game” – JSU’s Rodriguez
_ “Friday we'll go up to the beach, but we're not hanging out at the beach. We're just going up there to play a game and see what happens." – JSU’s Rodriquez
_ “I think we're really confident so far as what we've seen from the UCLA game," JSU junior tight end Sean Brown on CCU’s defense.
_ “I like this new offense a lot. I came from this offense in high school so it was an easy transition for me. I like how we can spread out the field, make the defense really think, make the defense really cover us and spread the field with us. So I like the way this offense is run.” – CCU’s Jared Brown
Saturday’s Game
Who: Jacksonville State (2-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (0-1)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway
Occasion: Home opener, Teal Out
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
Line: CCU -13.5
