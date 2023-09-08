Coastal Carolina is 0-1 for the first time in four seasons, and hasn’t been 0-2 since 2010.

So the Chanticleers aren’t used to slow starts, and hope to build on the many perceived positives that came out of last week’s 27-13 loss to UCLA on Saturday at Brooks Stadium against Jacksonville State, which is already 2-0 this season.

The loss in the Rose Bowl snapped a 13-game CCU winning streak in non-conference games dating back to the season-opening loss in 2019 to Eastern Michigan.

The winning streak included three over Kansas, including two on the road, Army, and a BYU team that was ranked eighth in the country at the time in 2020, when ESPN College GameDay was on the Conway campus.

Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff is the first of three straight home games for the Chants. It will be followed by FBS opponent Duquesne and the Sun Belt opener against Georgia State.

“We’re looking forward to getting in front of our fans and taking a deep breath. We’ve got to work, we’ve got to get better, but we’re getting an opportunity to play here on the Surf Turf,” CCU first-year coach Tim Beck said. “. . . It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to get in front of the fans. And we traveled well. I was pleased and impressed. We had a lot of people make that trip to California, and you could hear them.

“I’m excited to get here in front of our home crowd and let them go crazy here at Brooks.”

After leading UCLA in several categories including first downs, passing yards, offensive plays by 17 and time of possession by nearly 10 minutes, sophomore receiver Jared Brown said the Chants believe they beat themselves as much as UCLA beat them.

“We’re excited to get back out there,” said safety Clayton Isbell, who intercepted three passes last week. “Now we know what we can do and what level we should be able to play at, at all times.”