Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Gary Gilmore has been warning anyone who will listen early this season not to expect too much from the 2023 Chanticleers.
But in reality, neither he, nor anyone else, truly knows what to expect from this year’s team.
The uncertainty comes from the team’s extreme youth, which would normally reflect a rebuilding year.
But there aren’t many rebuilding years in CCU baseball.
“The expectations never lessen here. They’re always high,” sixth-year senior centerfielder Nick Lucky said.
This is perhaps the youngest team Gilmore has coached in his 28 seasons at the helm of the CCU program.
And it’s certainly a squad with as many newcomers as he’s ever had.
CCU has seven true freshmen pitchers who are expected to contribute this season – which is more than a third of the pitching staff – and just three returning players started at fielding positions in each of the season’s first three games.
“I can’t remember a time when there were so many new faces without a handful of guys coming back that had some years of pedigree in them,” Gilmore said. “We only have one or two position-player wise and really don’t have a single guy pitching-wise that has been a starter or high-innings guy.”
CCU hosted the 24th Baseball at the Beach tournament to kick off the season over the weekend and came out of it 2-1, with wins over Fairfield (14-7) and Middle Tennessee (11-3) before falling to Virginia Commonwealth (4-2) on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal is coming off a 2022 season in which it went 39-20-1, finished third in the Sun Belt Conference with a 21-8-1 league record, and reached the championship game of the East Carolina regional, which it lost to the Pirates.
But this year’s team is vastly different, as CCU started six players in the batting order who are new to the program in each of the first three games, and must replace its top three starting pitchers – aka its weekend starting rotation.
On Sunday, Lucky, senior outfielder Graham Brown and senior catcher Tanner Garrison were the returnees in the lineup.
In the first two games, senior first baseman Zach Beach and sophomore catcher/first baseman Derek Bender each started a game as returnees. Freshman Jake Books started at first base Sunday.
The Chants welcomed 11 transfers and 11 freshmen to the team in the offseason.
A lot of introductions were required.
“The first week or so, sometimes you walk by a guy and say hi and you don’t even know his name,” Lucky said. “It does take a little bit to get used to . . . but after a month or so you basically know everyone, you get to know each other and know what they like and what they don’t like, nicknames and stuff like that, so it’s fun.”
Among the players CCU lost from 2022, three were drafted – including shortstop Eric Brown in the first round, who is being replaced by freshman Dean Mihos of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania – two more signed pro contracts and seven transferred, including dangerous hitter Dale Thomas to Florida and reliever Jonathan Blackwell to Purdue.
Mihos was one of four freshmen who started in the field Sunday.
“A lot of the new guys in the lineup and in the bullpen stepped up and did their job,” Lucky said. “We had a lot of freshmen in our lineup and I think they acted like they were juniors or seniors. None of them looked scared or tentative.
“There are some unknowns, but at the same time we’ve seen them play in the fall intrasquad and spring intrasquad so we kind of know what they can do.”
Of CCU’s top three starters last year, Reid VanScoter and Michael Knorr were drafted and Nick Parker transferred to Virginia.
Clemson transfer Alex Edmonson started and threw two innings Sunday and is expected to be among the top starters. Sophomore Matthew Potok is transitioning from being a reliever last year to a starter and threw three innings Friday, and true freshman Jacob Morrison struck out nine in five innings against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Potok is being evaluated for a possible shoulder muscle injury, however.
Gilmore said he likes Morrison in the No. 2 starting spot, and will work to determine the rotation. “We’ll have to figure it out,” Gilmore said. “We may try to figure it out once we see what we go through Wednesday against N.C. State and see where we’re at.”
The Chants feel good about the back end of their bullpen as returners Jack Billings, a sixth-year senior, and junior Teddy Sharkey will handle late-inning relief.
Junior Bryce Shaffer allowed just one hit and struck out five in four innings Saturday and may be used as a starter.
Redshirt junior righthander Will Smith of Conway is expected to see a lot of action out of the bullpen and appeared in two games this weekend, throwing two innings and allowing a run on two hits and two walks.The Chants have four other returnees in the bullpen.
Newcomers who had impressive CCU debuts this weekend included sixth-year senior Cedarville University transfer Payton Eeles, freshman infielder Blake Barthol of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and freshman catcher/DH Caden Bodine of Haddon Heights, New Jersey.
Eeles, an infielder, had five hits in 10 at-bats with three RBI. Barthol had two triples among four hits in nine at-bats with four runs scored and three RBI, and Bodine had one of CCU’s four home runs on the weekend as part of his seven hits in 15 at-bats with five RBI.
“It’s not a talent thing. We have ability, but it’s very inexperienced,” Gilmore said. “We’re running four and five freshmen out there at a time between the mound and position players. It’s the first time they’ve ever played in college. There’s a lot of anxiety and it’s like learning how to play all over again. They walk into your program with confidence and all of it seems to go away when you start playing again because they have to really believe they can actually come out here and play.”
Coastal has lost two experienced players for the season to injury.
Junior outfielder Billy Underwood is out with a broken leg suffered in a January practice, and pitcher Matt Joyce, who was going to be relied upon for middle-inning relief, had Tommy John arm surgery in the fall.
CCU hosts N.C State (3-0), which is ranked in the Top 30 in all the major national preseason rankings and is as high as No. 21, at 4 p.m. Wednesday night before hosting Creighton for a three-game series next weekend.
“It was interesting this weekend,” Gilmore said. “I thought we did a lot of good things. We didn’t play bad today, we just didn’t play good enough to win. I thought we were just a teeny bit off the sharpness we had been the first two days competing in the batter’s box. It’s part of baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.