Tim Beck has been a coach for 35 years.
He has held high-profile positions as the offensive coordinator for marquee college football programs including Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and North Carolina State.
But he’s never been a college head coach.
So he’s not taking anything for granted with his initial opportunity to lead a program at Coastal Carolina.
“I’m going to give it everything I have,” said Beck, who was introduced as CCU’s new coach at a news conference at the HTC Center on Monday. “I’ve waited too long for this. I’m not going to screw this up. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to treat this job with the utmost respect that it deserves.
“. . . And every day I go to work I’ll constantly remind myself of the traditions and the people that were here before me that laid the foundation of what Coastal Carolina football is all about. It’s a proud thing.”
Beck has replaced Jamey Chadwell, who accepted the head coaching position at Liberty University on Sunday after six years at CCU, including five as the head coach.
Beck has a five-year contract with a base salary of approximately $1 million per year, according to CCU chairman of athletics and executive for football Joe Moglia. He said the contract also has incentives similar to those in Chadwell’s former deal, which included up to $2.6 million in bonuses for the head coach, assistants and support staff for football and classroom success.
There are bonuses for division and conference titles, bowl invitations and wins, and national rankings.
“What we have that other programs don’t have is our bonus plan, which is significant, but you only get paid if you do well,” Moglia said.
Beck’s buyout has increased significantly from Chadwell’s to ensure that either Beck stays for the contract’s duration – if the school wants him to – or Coastal will be well compensated if he is hired away
Chadwell’s buyout was a decreasing sliding scale that was $950,000 this year, which Liberty is on the hook for, according to his contract. Beck’s buyout is $3 million through the first four years of the contract, according to Moglia, who said the contract will be reevaluated after three years.
“Ours is a pretty good business practice,” Moglia said.
Beck will not coach the Chants (9-3) against East Carolina (7-5) in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 in Birmingham, Alabama. Defensive coordinator Chad Staggs will lead the team as the interim head coach.
“I’ll be the team’s biggest cheerleader,” Beck said.
Instead, Beck will focus largely on retaining CCU’s current commitments and possibly adding more through recruiting, and will be on the road quite a bit leading up to the start of the early signing period on Dec. 21.
He said he’s looking for players with talent, character and integrity.
“We’re looking for OKG’s – our kind of guys,” he said. “Players who are tough, physical, fast. Players that love the game of football.”
Beck said he will evaluate the current assistants before deciding whether to make changes on the coaching staff. It remains to be seen if Chadwell will try to entice some of his assistants – most of them have been with him at one or more coaching stops prior to CCU – to join him at Liberty.
Beck complimented the current group of assistants.
“I believe in them. They’ve helped create a great tradition, a great program,” he said.
Despite his extensive history as an offensive coordinator as well as a quarterbacks coach at five college stops, he said he doesn’t intend to be the Chants’ primary play-caller and will focus more on managing and overseeing the entire program.
He said he hopes to retain some of the features of the Chants’ current triple-option spread offense that makes it unique in the future.
“If we can keep the pieces in place and keep that as an advantage for us, we’ll try to do that. But I can’t make any promises that that’s going to take place,” Beck said. “We’re still in the evaluation process and we’ll go from there. I’ll know as time passes a little bit more.
“I don’t want to get too much into schematics yet. You win with people. It’s not plays, really. You need good people that play really hard.”
Targeting the CCU job
Beck has been intimately familiar with Coastal Carolina for several years, and said he has coveted the head coaching position in Conway.
His daughter, Haylie, enrolled at Coastal in 2017 and played volleyball and beach volleyball.
He recalls being in Myrtle Beach during her recruitment in June 2016.
“I remember sitting on the beach and the baseball team winning the national championship, and everybody on the beach was cheering listening to the game on the radio, as were we, and it just seemed like faith,” Beck said. “This became the job that I wanted, and I watched and I saw the culture and I saw the leadership, I saw it continue and it just made me more hungry for the job. I waited for this one.”
Beck continued communication with Moglia and kept his eye on the program over the past few years as he went from being Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016, to Texas’ OC and QB coach from 2017-19, to N.C. State’s OC and QB coach for the past three years.
“I remember looking at my wife [Tamara] and saying, ‘This is a gold mine. This is it. This is the one,’ ” said Beck, who got emotional when thanking his family for their support throughout his coaching career. “. . . I can not tell you how humbled, how honored and proud I am to be the fourth football coach at Coastal Carolina
“. . . First of all I’ve got to thank God for just showing me the way and answering my prayers and my family’s prayers.”
Beck said he believes Coastal has built a culture of togetherness and cohesiveness that permeates through the administration, coaches and players.
“I think that characteristic here at Coastal is second to none,” Beck said. “It’s what Joe [Moglia] was talking about earlier about what makes it so unique and so special, and why things are done a little bit different here. That’s our brand, that’s what makes us who we are.”
Beck said he will use the transfer portal primarily to fill specific position needs. It’s conceivable that a player or two may follow Beck to CCU, just as it’s possible some may follow Chadwell to Liberty.
CCU already has one N.C. State transfer, as offensive lineman Zovon Lindsay enrolled at CCU prior to the 2021 season.
“If you have a need that you have to fill and you have to address it, that would be an answer now,” Beck said of the portal. “. . . Everyone has to be able to use that and we will.”
Regarding opportunities for Coastal players to benefit from use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), Beck said he’d like to educate players on how to take advantage of it. “As a coach I believe that’s the right thing to do for them, in ways legally that we’re able to help them,” he said.
Why Tim Beck?
Moglia met Beck in 2009 when he returned to college football coaching from the corporate investment world, and they spent two years together on Bo Pelini’s staff at Nebraska – Beck as a running backs coach and Moglia as an executive advisor to Pelini.
“So for two years I saw the way he recruited. For two years I saw him put together a game plan. For two years I was up in the box while he was calling plays with him,” Moglia said. “. . . I saw how he treated his players. I saw the respect and admiration that his players had for him. And that really, really registered with me back then.”
As chairman of athletics and executive for football over the past four years, Moglia kept a list of potential replacements for Chadwell when the time came, and Beck remained high on the list as it was pared down leading up to Chadwell’s departure.
Moglia said a member of Chadwell’s staff was among those in consideration for the head coaching job.
Moglia gave some insight into his and CCU’s hiring process Monday. He said about eight or nine head coaching candidates at other schools received copies of Chadwell’s contract this year to review and see if they took issue with any of the terms.
That is in part why the school was able to name a replacement for Chadwell on the same day of his departure.
“I believe we’ve got the right guy. I really do believe that,” Moglia said. “He’s a very accomplished football coach, he’s got an incredible resume. You can see his resume. But he’s a genuinely good man, he genuinely cares about his players, his kids, he’s a genuine family guy. He’s a stand-up guy.
“. . . At the end of the day it’s not going to be about him, it’s going to be about his players, his coaches and our greater community.”
