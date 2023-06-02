CONWAY | Coastal Carolina true freshman starter Liam Doyle had a no-hitter through six innings, striking out a career-high nine batters Friday night in CCU’s opening game of the NCAA Conway Regional.

But he didn’t come out for the seventh inning.

And Rider took advantage.

The Broncs recorded eight hits – including seven in a row – and scored nine runs off a pair of CCU relievers in the seventh to take a 9-5 lead and won in extra innings to drop the Chanticleers into the loser’s bracket.

They scored two runs in the top of the 10th and survived a CCU rally with a diving catch with the bases loaded by centerfielder Richie Sica to end the game and shock the Chanticleers with an 11-10 win at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Sica entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement, and snared a ball lofted into the left-center gap by Caden Bodine that would have plated the winning run for the Chants. The catch was No. 1 on ESPN SportCenter's Top 10 Plays on Friday night.

CCU (39-20), ranked eighth in the country in three of the six national polls and no lower than 12th in any of them, will face Colonial Athletic Association tournament champion and longtime regional rival UNC Wilmington (34-22) in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

“We just have to suck it up at this point and come out tomorrow and find a way to win, then we’ll figure out how to do things on Sunday,” CCU head coach Gary Gilmore said. “ . . . We’ll just find out how tough we are.”

Rider (36-19), winners of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament who tied the record for most wins in program history Friday, will face Duke (36-21) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils finished fifth overall in the ACC and are ranked as high as 17th in the country. They defeated UNCW 12-3 Friday afternoon.