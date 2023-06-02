CONWAY | Coastal Carolina true freshman starter Liam Doyle had a no-hitter through six innings, striking out a career-high nine batters Friday night in CCU’s opening game of the NCAA Conway Regional.
But he didn’t come out for the seventh inning.
And Rider took advantage.
The Broncs recorded eight hits – including seven in a row – and scored nine runs off a pair of CCU relievers in the seventh to take a 9-5 lead and won in extra innings to drop the Chanticleers into the loser’s bracket.
They scored two runs in the top of the 10th and survived a CCU rally with a diving catch with the bases loaded by centerfielder Richie Sica to end the game and shock the Chanticleers with an 11-10 win at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Sica entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement, and snared a ball lofted into the left-center gap by Caden Bodine that would have plated the winning run for the Chants. The catch was No. 1 on ESPN SportCenter's Top 10 Plays on Friday night.
CCU (39-20), ranked eighth in the country in three of the six national polls and no lower than 12th in any of them, will face Colonial Athletic Association tournament champion and longtime regional rival UNC Wilmington (34-22) in an elimination game at noon Saturday.
“We just have to suck it up at this point and come out tomorrow and find a way to win, then we’ll figure out how to do things on Sunday,” CCU head coach Gary Gilmore said. “ . . . We’ll just find out how tough we are.”
Rider (36-19), winners of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament who tied the record for most wins in program history Friday, will face Duke (36-21) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils finished fifth overall in the ACC and are ranked as high as 17th in the country. They defeated UNCW 12-3 Friday afternoon.
The winner of the CCU-UNCW game will have to win two elimination games Sunday to force a regional title-deciding game Monday. The loser will be eliminated from the regional.
“As long as we don’t give up and we keep believing, we have an opportunity to find our way into that second game on Sunday if we keep on playing and play the way we’re capable of,” Gilmore said.
In the 10th, CCU All-American reliever Teddy Sharkey walked Jordan Erbe on five pitches to lead off the inning. Erbe advanced to second on a bunt and scored on John Volpe’s single to center field, and the Broncs added another run after Volpe stole second without a throw and scored on a single to center by Brian Skettini.
“Once we tied it 9-9 and got a chance to go to [Sharkey] I thought we had a great chance to win," Gilmore said. "It just wasn’t his day either.”
The Chants, who forced extra innings with two runs in the seventh and one in both the eighth and ninth, scored a run in the bottom of the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Ty Dooley and loaded the bases with a pair of walks before Sica’s heroics.
Bodine said he initially thought the ball would drop in for the game-winning hit. “That was the hope. That would have been pretty cool but it just didn’t go our way,” Bodine said.
A superlative start
It appeared Doyle was going to preserve much of the pitching staff for the remainder of the double-elimination regional weekend.
The lefthander walked two and hit a batter in his 22nd collegiate appearance while throwing 99 pitches, which is just shy of his career-high of 103 against Marshall two weeks ago.
But CCU’s lack of pitching depth, which has been a weakness all season, hurt the Chants in the late innings.
The nine runs in the seventh are the most allowed in any inning this season by CCU, surpassing seven, which occurred twice.
CCU’s team ERA of 6.17 is the highest of any regional host in the past 10 years, according to ESPN.
The Chants are likely without their top two starters this weekend, as sophomore Matthew Potok is out for the remainder of the season, according to CCU coach Gary Gilmore, and freshman Jacob Morrison is questionable to play in the regional, Gilmore said Monday.
Doyle hit a batter with one out in the first inning and walked a batter with two outs before striking out Brendan O’Donnell to end the inning and begin a streak of 15 consecutive batters retired.
“I trust the coaching staff. I thought it was the right move to pull me and get ready for Monday,” Doyle said. “We went to our best guys and didn’t have our day out of the bullpen.”
Will Smith of Conway and Darin Horn combined to face 13 batters and allow the =eight hits and three walks while recording two outs before Colin Yablonski induced a fly out to end the inning.
“Liam Doyle pitched his heart out," Gilmore said. "To go six innings and give up no hits, then somehow we give up nine in the next inning. In all honesty it’s tough to deal with but we have to move on.
“The guys we went to have been very effective down the stretch for us. . . . I’ve been around this game as a player and coach probably 45-50 years and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen [seven straight hits] before, but it happened.”
Coming up just short
Coastal chipped away at the four-run deficit with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a Ty Dooley two-run homer to right-center with one out, but the Chants stranded a runner at first in the inning.
An RBI single in the eighth by Derek Bender of Murrells Inlet cut the deficit to a run, but a pop out by Dooley with two outs stranded runners on first and second.
Redshirt senior Kameron Guangorena led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Blake Barthol on a play that required a review to determine if he was out at first base. Payton Eeles was hit by a pitch, the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pickoff attempt by Danny Kirwin, and Bodine was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out.
Nick Lucky lined a two-strike pitch to left field for a sacrifice fly that scored pinch-runner Dean Mihos to tie the game, and Derek Bender popped out to leave the winning run on second base. It was one of 16 runners left on base by CCU compared to eight by Rider.
“We were one hit away several times of blowing that game wide open, and we just didn’t get it,” Gilmore said. “. . . Even though the offense scored runs, there were a whole bunch more left out there that we didn’t get.”
Coastal scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning on a bloop two-out single into center field by Zack Beach that scored Bodine, who had singled.
The Chants added a pair of runs and chased Broncs starter and lefty ace Frank Doelling despite the first two batters being retired in the fourth inning.
Chad Born was hit by a pitch, Blake Barthol singled and Payton Eeles walked to load the bases and result in Doelling’s exit. Bodine reached into the right-handed batters box to slap an offspeed pitch off the end of the bat into center field for a two-run single, and following a walk that loaded the bases, Bender grounded out on a 3-2 pitch.
Graham Brown’s two-run home run on a breaking ball in the fifth – his 15th of the season, which is second to Bender on the team – gave CCU a 5-0 lead.
