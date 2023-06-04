CONWAY | The NCAA Conway Regional will come down to a Monday championship game at 6 p.m. at Springs Brooks Stadium.
A berth in a Super Regional will be on the line, and it could become volatile based on the combativeness created Sunday night.
Coastal Carolina defeated Duke 8-6 in an elimination game for the Chanticleers to force the deciding game, breaking a 5-5 tie with three runs in the seventh inning.
The game was tense throughout, and became heated following Derek Bender’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh that gave Coastal an 8-5 lead.
Bender celebrated demonstratively as the ball sailed over the fence – just as CCU’s Graham Brown did following a first-inning grand slam – though nothing was directed by Bender toward the Duke bench.
The umpires huddled and spoke to both coaches following the homer, and Duke head coach Chris Pollard berated one umpire at close range for nearly a minute before retreating to the dugout.
“There’s a lot on the line and emotions are high. I mean, that’s fun though man. That’s why we do this stuff,” Pollard said. “I hope it’s intense tomorrow too. I tell these guys all the time. . . . You spend all that time training and if you’re lucky you might get 61 or 62 ballgames. So go out there and enjoy the heck out of it and play with passion and it’s okay to wear your emotion on your sleeve a little bit.”
“. . . It’s just two really good clubs playing really hard with a lot on the line.”
CCU has won three straight games to force the Monday nightcap after falling to Rider 11-10 in 10 innings in its regional opener Friday night.
The Chants defeated UNC Wilmington 12-2 Saturday, Rider 13-5 Sunday afternoon and Duke on Sunday evening. The Blue Devils (37-22) defeated UNCW 12-3 Friday and Rider 2-1 Saturday to earn the coveted winner’s bracket seat, requiring Coastal (42-20) to defeat them twice.
Coastal's three runs in the seventh were the result of a Payton Eeles infield single, Caden Bodine triple to right-center field, and Bender's towering two-run shot to left-center that gave him 83 RBI to set a new CCU single-season record, surpassing the 82 recorded by David Anderson in 2008 and Zach Bierrmann in 2018.
Slams abound early
Coastal jumped on Duke righthanded starter Jason White with four runs in the bottom of the fourth on Brown’s second opposite field grand slam of the regional. The two-out homer followed a pair of hit batters sandwiching a single by Bender.
CCU has had leads of at least four runs before their opponents scored in each of its first four regional games.
The first inning could have been more explosive had Bodine not popped off the second base bag at the completion of his slide on what would have been a double with one out. He was initially ruled safe but the umpires reviewed the play on video and reversed the call.
Big 6-foot-8 freshman righthander Jacob Morrison was deemed questionable for the regional by coach Gary Gilmore with right forearm tightness, but he got his first start since May 5, when he suffered his only loss of the season against Appalachian State.
Morrison rose to the No. 1 starter position with the loss for most of the season of sophomore Matthew Potok and was 6-1 with a 6.07 ERA this year in 12 starts.
But he lasted just 1 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs on three hits.
Morrison gave up a solo homer in the second followed by a pair of hard-hit singles and a hit batter before he was pulled, and Duke No. 9 hitter Damon Lux hit the first pitch from junior lefthanded reliever Bryce Shaffer deep over the left field fence for a grand slam.
The pitching staffs settled down in the middle innings, as a CCU’s run on a Payton Eeles two-out RBI double into the right field corner in the fourth inning that tied the game at 5 was the only run allowed between the top of the second and bottom of the seventh.
While Duke used five pitchers in the first seven innings, Shaffer carried the load for CCU, going a full six innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
CCU vs. Duke matchup
The matchup of Duke vs. Coastal is generally one of a prolific pitching staff against a prolific offense.
Entering regional play, Coastal ranked fifth in Division I in runs scored with 9.24 per game and 18th in batting average at .310.
Riddled with injuries throughout the year, the Chants’ pitching staff is 174th in earned run average at 6.17 and 158th in walks and hits allowed per nine innings (WHIP) at 1.63.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are eighth in Division I with a 3.95 ERA, fourth in strikeouts per nine innings with 11, and in the top 20 in both hits allowed per nine innings and WHIP (walks and hits per nine innings)
Offensively, Duke ranks 43rd in the nation in scoring at 7.8 runs per game and 158th in batting average at .278.
Coastal is trying to reach its fourth Super Regional while playing in its 18th regional since 2001, joining CCU teams in 2008, 2010 and 2016, when the Chants won the national championship.
Duke is in its 10th regional and is seeking its fourth College World Series appearance. The Blue Devils finished fifth overall in the ACC with a 16-13 conference record and is ranked as high as 17th in national polls.
Coastal is 3-3 all-time against Duke, with all the games coming since 2014.
