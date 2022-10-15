Coastal Carolina found a way to win its first six games of the season, including four second-half comebacks in addition to a late goal-line stand in last week’s seven-point win at Louisiana-Monroe.
“Pretty soon finding a way is going to run out unless we start playing better as a team in all areas,” Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell warned on Wednesday.
As it turns out, Chadwell was foreshadowing Saturday’s homecoming game against Old Dominion at Brooks Stadium.
The Chants finally faced a situation – in particular a running game – they couldn’t overcome.
The Chants (6-1) allowed 525 yards to the Monarchs, including 324 rushing, which is an ODU school record against an FBS opponent, to drop their first game of the season 49-21.
“All credit goes to Old Dominion. This wasn’t an upset. They were better than us,” Chadwell said. “It was disappointing in the way we played and that’s on me as the head coach. I’m accountable for that and we didn’t do a good job of being ready to go and they took it to us."
Blake Watson set the ODU record for rushing yards in a game with 256 on just 18 carries and scored three times. He is ODU’s first 200-yard rusher in six seasons.
Old Dominion entered the game 130th – second to last – in FBS in rushing with 71.4 yards per game.
"We could not stop them at all," Chadwell said. "It seemed like it was easy for them and it was a grind for us to try to score and try to stay in the game. . . . They came in and took it right to us. They dominated us really up front.”
Old Dominion (3-3), which opened its season with a win over Virginia Tech, improved to 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference in its first season in the league after moving from Conference USA, while CCU is 3-1 in the conference.
ODU’s points total is the most CCU has allowed since giving up 56 to Appalachian State in 2019, as the Chants are now 28-4 in their past 32 games since the start of the 2020 season.
The loss snaps CCU winning streaks of nine games overall, five in the Sun Belt and five at home.
Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall had a big game before he was pulled prior to CCU's final drive, completing 26 of 34 passes for 358 yards and three touchdowns, though he was sacked seven times. The Chants had allowed a total of seven sacks in their first six games.
With former CCU quarterback Alex Ross in attendance on Hall of Fame Weekend, McCall tied the former standout’s school record for career touchdown passes with 72 against just seven interceptions. McCall has also thrown a touchdown pass in a school-record 20 straight games.
“It’s definitely a cool milestone,” McCall said, “but I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. I’ve got to be better and do a better job of leading my teammates.”
The Chants amassed 454 yards of offense, though just 88 on the ground.
Momentum swing
Coastal never led Saturday, but the Chants had a chance around halftime to potentially take the lead and grab momentum. A penalty and turnover thwarted those opportunities, however, and the Monarchs pulled away.
Trailing 14-7, McCall hit Jared Brown for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds remaining in the first half. But lineman Antwine Loper was penalized 15 yards for an illegal hands to the face personal foul on the play and CCU was unable to score before halftime.
On the first possession of the second half, the Chants drove to the ODU 31, where Sam Pinckney, who had a team-high 113 yards receiving on seven catches, caught a pass for a first down but fumbled and ODU recovered.
It was debatable if Pinckney was down before he lost the ball but the call was not overturned and ODU scored on its next two possessions to open up a 21-point lead.
“That was a huge turning point. That was a big deal,” Chadwell said of the two possessions around halftime. “The momentum, we could just never get it.”
No takeaways this week
CCU entered Saturday leading the nation in turnovers forced with 17, but for the first game this season it failed to record one.
The Chants were also tied for third in the nation in turnover margin at 1.5 per game with a difference of nine in its first six games, and lost a fumble Saturday.
The takeaways by defensive coordinator Chad Staggs’ unit have been a key factor in the Chants pulling out close wins all season.
“As a defense our job is to get the ball back,” said redshirt junior linebacker Tre’ Pinkney. “Coach Staggs is big on that. So we focus on that a lot and we really focus on swarming to the ball. So we on defense, getting turnovers is really like the biggest priority.”
Are changes coming?
Could changes be coming on special teams for the Chants?
Chadwell was critical of some of his special teams units and singled out short punts after last week’s win at Lousiana-Monroe, when CCU averaged just 30 yards on its six punts.
Things didn’t improve much Saturday, as Evan Crenshaw’s one punt attempt traveled 33 yards and Kade Hensley missed his only field goal attempt short and right from 46 yards.
The Chants are young at the kicking positions. Crenshaw is a true freshman and Mack West, who has punted twice including a 7-yard effort last week, is a redshirt freshman. Hensley is a redshirt freshman and his backup who has split kickoff duties this season, Liam Gray, is a redshirt freshman.
“That’s one of the things that if we don’t improve it’s going to cost us,” Chadwell said Wednesday. “. . . If things don’t get better we’re probably going to have to make some changes at certain positions and those guys know that, we’ve already talked about that if they don’t improve. And they’re young, they’re both freshmen guys doing it, but we’re six games in, too, so we’ve got to figure it out.”
Among the nation’s best
Old Dominion had two players leading the nation in statistical categories, and despite the Monarchs' lopsided win they came up well short of their season averages.
Junior receiver Ali Jennings III led the country in receiving yards per game with 137.6, and in part because of ODU’s success on the ground he was targeted six times and had six catches for 87 yards and a TD.
Sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson led the nation in tackles with 80 for an average of 16 per game, and he had just one solo tackle and five assists for six total tackles.
Up next
Coastal has an off week upcoming before trying to bounce back with a tough two-game stretch in six days.
The Chants will travel to Marshall (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Oct. 29 to face a Thundering Herd team that has a win at Notre Dame this season.
That will be followed by a home game on Nov. 3 against Appalachian State (3-3, 1-2), which has a win at Texas A&M this season.
“Our tougher games are the last six, we know that,” Chadwell said.
“It’s just one loss. It’s not the end of the world,” McCall said. “Obviously we’d love to get that one today but it’s just back to work, no big deal. I know we’re going to figure it out and get the ship back sailing.”
