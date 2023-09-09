CONWAY | Coastal Carolina first-year coach Tim Beck took the type of second-half gamble Saturday night that he was reluctant to take in the season opener at UCLA, and Jared Brown took it from there for the Chanticleers.
An onside kick in the third quarter built on CCU’s momentum in a close game against Jacksonville State, and perhaps CCU’s most explosive player scored a pair of long, electrifying touchdowns afterward.
Brown, the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, scored on a 48-yard reception and 77-yard run to help the Chants pull away from the Gamecocks for a 30-16 win in front of an announced attendance of 16,006 at Brooks Stadium.
The Chants improved to 1-1 following their opening 27-13 loss to UCLA and snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to last season, while the Gamecocks, who are in their first FBS season as a member of Conference USA, fell to 2-1.
“It’s been a long time now. It’s been what, four games?” said Beck, who received a game ball in the locker room from CCU vice president of intercollegiate athletics Matt Hogue acknowledging his first college win as a head coach. “For them to sing the victory song in the locker room meant a lot to some of those guys. I think they’re relieved too.”
Last week, with CCU trailing by a point early in the fourth quarter, Beck opted to attempt a 55-yard field goal rather than go for a first down on fourth-and-3 at the UCLA 38 and the kick was missed. UCLA scored on the next play to take an eight-point lead.
Saturday, after CCU took a 13-9 lead on a Liam Gray field goal midway through the third quarter, CCU successfully executed an onside kick. The Chants kicked off from midfield because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Gamecocks, and Gray’s kick to the right was deflected high into the air and was recovered by redshirt-freshman Tray Brown at the JSU 34.
“We felt there was an opportunity for it, and you play to win,” Beck said. “. . . We had seen some things on film, it was after a penalty and we had an opportunity with a short field. What good does it do to kick the ball to the back of the end zone? I don’t know if that’s all that smart.”
Though the Chants were held without a first down, Gray continued CCU’s momentum with a 43-yard field goal.
CCU forced a punt after three plays on the ensuing possession, leading to Brown’s 48-yard touchdown reception. He caught a pass while running toward the left sideline, broke a tackle at the JSU 40 as he turned upfield and raced down the sideline to the end zone to give the Chants a 23-9 lead.
Two CCU possessions later, Brown broke through or ran past five attempted tackles en route to his 77-yard TD run. He took an end-around to the left side and broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage before streaking down the sideline and running past four players who appeared to have an angle to tackle him or knock him out of bounds.
“I always believe I’m the fastest guy out there and nobody can catch me, so just knowing that thought I have that in my head,” Brown said. “I just trust all my coaches and they’re going to put me in the best position possible, so my trust is in their hands.”
Brown's second score was the Chants’ fifth straight in the game and gave them a 30-9 lead.
Brown finished with 170 all-purpose yards with the 77-yard run and 93 yards on seven receptions, CCU quarterback Grayson McCall completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown pass for the 26th consecutive game, and Gray set a career-high with three field goals.
The CCU defense recorded 12 tackles for loss, including two by defensive lineman Michael Mason, a Wofford transfer from Florence who had eight total tackles, and linebackers Shane Bruce and JT Killen each recorded double-digit total tackles.
A second half surge
Coastal took the game’s opening possession 76 yards in nine plays and 4 minutes to take a 7-0 lead on Braydon Bennett’s well-blocked 8-yard run over the left side of the offensive line.
The score was set up by a 33-yard Sam Pinckney reception down the right sideline on a free play after a Gamecocks defensive lineman was drawn offside and McCall took a deep shot. The Pinckney reception came on third-and-8, and the Chants converted an earlier third-and-10 with a 15-yard reception out of the backfield by Reese White.
JSU answered with an 11-play, 53-yard drive that culminated with a 40-yard field goal by Alen Karajic. After CCU turned the ball over on downs on its second possession when Bennett was tackled for a 3-yard loss on an inside handoff, the Gamecocks added another Karajic field goal of 39 yards, giving the junior 230 career points.
The game was then suspended due to inclement weather in the area for 44 minutes with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.
Coastal punted shortly after the break and the Gamecocks drove 70 yards with the help of a 35-yard reception by Perry Carter to set up a first-and-goal at the 4.
Tackles for no gain and a loss on consecutive running plays by sophomore linebacker Joah Cash and freshman linebacker Wyatt Gedeon, with help from others, followed by a false start penalty and incomplete pass. That forced JSU to settle for a 28-yard Karajic field goal that gave the Gamecocks a 9-7 lead.
It was the first time in nine trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line this season that JSU failed to score a touchdown, and all of them had come on runs.
“We bend a little bit but we made sure we didn’t break,” Mason said. “It might be a big play but we’re not going to let them in the end zone.”
Coastal drove 74 yards in 15 plays to reach the JSU 6 and Gray kicked a 28-yard field goal with a minute left in the half to give the Chants a 10-9 lead.
Coastal took command in the third quarter.
A Mason sack for a 9-yard loss led to a JSU turnover on downs on the quarter’s opening possession, and CCU drove 66 yards in 12 plays for a 25-yard Gray field goal and a 13-9 lead.
The onside kick and Brown’s two long TDs followed.
“Making a play like that [onside kick] is a momentum shift so everyone is up and everyone’s ready to go now," Brown said. "So having that big play really helped our team.”
The Gamecocks scored with 10 minutes to play on a 19-yard run by quarterback Logan Smothers and drove inside the Chants’ 10 with about 5 minutes to play before Jahmar Brown sacked Smothers on fourth down to essentially secure the CCU win.
Brown is a 2022 South Carolina transfer who has been moved from linebacker to safety. His sack was was one of Coastal's 12 tackles for loss.
Up next
Coastal will face Duquesne, its lone Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent of the season, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Duquesne (1-1) defeated Division II Edinboro 49-7 in its opener and dropped a 56-17 decision to West Virginia on Saturday in the first of four consecutive road games.
The Pittsburgh school went 4-7 last season and 3-4 in the Northeast Conference.
The game will be broadcast online on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.