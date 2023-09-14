Coastal Carolina has 52 new players on its football team this year, and it’s not hard to determine who has had the biggest impact among them thus far.
It would be difficult to have a more impressive debut for a new team than Clayton Isbell Jr. did for the Chanticleers in their season-opening game at UCLA.
The super senior safety intercepted three passes to tie the single-game school record shared by Mario Norman (2007), Josh Norman (2009) and Dontavius Johnson ( 2012), and also recorded a team-high nine tackles as he made plays all over the Rose Bowl field.
“Clayton came right in and showed that prowess,” CCU head coach Tim Beck said. “He has really elevated our secondary. He’s smart, instinctive, he’s fast, a good tackler. He’s the ideal NFL safety and we’re blessed to have him.”
In CCU’s first two games, Isbell has 13 tackles, including nine solo and one for a loss. The Chants are 1-1 with a 27-13 loss to UCLA despite Isbell’s efforts and 30-16 win over Jacksonville State, and host FCS foe Duquesne at Brooks Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A long way to Conway
This will be the 23-year-old’s final season of college football, as he’s in his sixth year with a full redshirt year as a freshman and extra Covid year granted by the NCAA, and he has traveled far and wide to play the sport.
Isbell is from St. Charles, Illinois, which is just west of Chicago, and he stayed close to home for four years at Illinois State, where he was a two-time FCS All-American. He then headed west to Utah for the 2022 season, and made his way across the country to CCU this year.
“I’m really religious so I’d say it’s God’s plan. It’s all about God’s timing,” said Isbell, who has earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from Illinois State in 2022 and is working toward a second bachelor's degree in communications at Coastal.
His family has made the journey with him.
His parents, Clayton Sr. and ShaWanda, who are both retired from the U.S. Army, sold their home in Illinois and rented a home in Salt Lake City for his one season in Utah. They moved this summer to a rented home in Carolina Forest for his final college season at Coastal, and his older brother, DeAndre, has been along for the ride at all three places as well.
“My parents, they love the game of football and love watching me play,” said Isbell, who has quickly taken to beach days on the Grand Strand.
At Illinois State, Isbell earned Hero Sports FCS class All-America honors as both a redshirt freshman and sophomore. He recorded five interceptions, six pass breakups, 105 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in his 28-game Redbirds career.
Last year at Utah, which went 10-4, won the Pac-12 championship and played in the Rose Bowl, Isbell played in 14 games and started one, recording 16 tackles (11 solo) and a quarterback hurry.
He entered the transfer portal in mid-March and committed to Coastal in mid-April.
Isbell said he wanted to make the move from Utah to CCU for both on- and off-the-field reasons, and chose CCU’s offer over a couple others.
He said he connected with Beck and first-year CCU defensive coordinator and safeties coach Craig Naivar, as well as his host players during his visit to the Conway campus.
“It was just personal reasons. I wanted to put myself in a better spot to have fun playing the game again, and also outside the game of football I wanted to be in an environment where I was comfortable with myself,” said Isbell, who declined to elaborate further on his choice to leave Utah.
Comfortable at Coastal
Naivar was the staff member who recruited Isbell to attend CCU.
The 30-year college coach was SMU’s special teams coordinator and safeties coach last season, and had taken a look at Isbell when he entered the transfer portal following his 2021 season at Illinois State.
“We had already taken a guy at SMU so we didn’t go on him, but I knew of him from then,” Naivar said. “When I saw his name was in the portal from Utah, then we jumped all over him. He had shown that he had ability, especially at Illinois State. He had the characteristics and physical traits that we needed, he had experience, he showed he was a playmaker on tape, and he had a strong desire to be here.
“So not only do you want to recruit guys you think fit the system, but the guys that are hungry, the guys who want to be here and succeed. He checked all those boxes and we were excited to get him here.”
Naivar said Isbell’s stat line through two games could be even better.
“He’s been in a position to make some plays, and he’s left some out there, too,” Naivar said. “We’ve let people off the hook two weeks in a row now. He’s made some explosive plays and there’s some stuff we need to clean up, as well.”
Isbell, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, wants to play in the NFL, and his performance against UCLA caught some teams’ attention. A scout from the Washington Commanders was at CCU’s practice Tuesday and said Isbell was among the players he was instructed to observe and inquire about.
“I feel I can accomplish that if I put my mind to it,” Isbell said.
When his playing career is over, Isbell doesn’t plan on his involvement in the game to be over.
“Whenever I’m done physically playing the game of football, I’m going to go right into coaching,” Isbell said. “I just want to be around the game for the rest of my life.”
Saturday’s Game
Who: Duquesne (1-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (1-1)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway
Occasion: Extra Yard for Teachers celebration
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
Line: N/A
