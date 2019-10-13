The Georgia State Panthers used three 100-yard rushers, including their quarterback, to guide them to a 31-21 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Brooks Stadium.
“This loss is on me,” Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I have got to do a better job at getting our guys ready to go.”
The Panthers ran all over the Chants, piling up 350 rushing yards. Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington was the leader with 128 yards on 19 carries.
Ellington also had 122 yards through the air on 16 of 24 passing.
“We had no answer for him tonight,” Chadwell said.
Georgia State got on the board first with a field goal. Coastal had a chance in the red zone on the following drive, but the Chants also had to settle for a field goal.
Coastal put together a strong drive early in the second quarter, but once again had to settle for a field goal, making it 6-3 with 12:36 to go in the half.
Georgia State would strike quickly on the ensuing drive, going 75 yards in four plays and capping off the march with a 46-yard touchdown run by Seth Paige.
The Chanticleers couldn’t get anything going on offense, which allowed the Panthers to put together a near seven-minute drive that resulted in a touchdown.
The Chants went into the half trailing 17-6.
Coastal opened the second half with a four-minute drive that ended in Bryce Carpenter finding his former high school teammate in Jaivon Heiligh to cut the lead to 17-13.
“I really don’t see a difference between Fred and Bryce,” Hellish said. “I have deeper connection with Bryce because we played together in high school, but at the end of the day football is football and I have to do my job.”
The third quarter belonged to Georgia State’s Tra Barnett, who had two touchdowns to help give the Panthers a 31-13 lead going into the final quarter of play.
As the teams were switching sides going into the fourth quarter, the entire Georgia State sideline was jumping around, spraying each other with water bottles, celebrating as if they’d already won.
That is something that didn’t sit well with the home side.
“We kind of had the mindset going into the quarter of ‘OK go ahead and celebrate' because we felt like we were the better team and we thought that was going to show in the fourth quarter,” linebacker Teddy Gallagher said.
Coastal was able to cut the lead to 10 with 10 minutes to go in the quarter thanks to a touchdown from CJ Marable and two-point conversion from Ky’Jon Tyler.
From there, things just didn't go well for the Chanticleers.
Coastal forced Georgia State to punt, but during the return the ball was fumbled and recovered by Georgia State. However, the defense was able to force a field goal from the Panthers that was missed, giving the Chants another chance.
Coastal almost had the ball put right on the goal line thanks to defensive pass interference, but due to an offensive pass interference penalty, the call was negated and Coastal stayed on the 16 yard line.
Coastal had two chances to get one yard but failed to do so giving the ball back to the Panthers, ultimately falling 31-21.
“I thought about [going for the field goal], but we were so close and based on our record on fourth down I had confidence in our offense,” Chadwell said. “We were going to have to do an onside kick regardless, so I felt that our offense’s ability to capitalize on fourth down would’ve helped us get a touchdown.”
The loss drops Coastal's record to 3-3. Their Sun Belt Conference losing streak extends to six games.
However, both players and coaches believe that that streak doesn’t define this team and that the 17,249 fans that came out Saturday night will be seeing something special from this group.
“We appreciate the support and wish we could have performed better for them tonight,” Gallagher said.
The 17,249 fans was the largest crowd for a CCU football game in program history.
“We have to execute better, but the fact that fans are staying longer means that the fans believe this program is on the rise,” Heiligh said. "This game was a little setback. We are going to be fine.”
Coastal travels to Statesboro, Georgia, next weekend to face Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN3.
