PASADENA, California | A moral victory and reason for optimism? Perhaps.
A missed opportunity? Absolutely.
Coastal Carolina had a significant advantage over UCLA in several normally meaningful statistical categories on Saturday night in front of 43,705 at the Rose Bowl.
The Chants ran 17 more plays, had more first downs, dominated time of possession by nearly 10 minutes, and even had the advantage in turnovers into the game’s final three minutes.
CCU embarked on long, time-consuming drives possession after possession nearly the entire night against a beleaguered Bruins defense.
But CCU cracked the goal line just once, and star senior quarterback Grayson McCall uncharacteristically turned the ball over three times in the final 21 minutes with two interceptions and a fumble to quash any chance of a comeback.
The end result was a 27-13 loss to UCLA in front of late-night national audience on ESPN in both teams’ season-opener.
"We're going to win a lot of games," first year CCU head coach Tim Beck said. "We've got a good football team and I think our guys know it."
Safety Clayton Isbell, a super senior transfer from Utah who was an FCS All-American at Illinois State, tied a CCU single-game school record with three interceptions, including two in the end zone to thwart Bruins scoring opportunities.
"[Isbell] has really elevated our secondary," Beck said. "He's smart, instinctive, he's fast, a good tackler. He's the ideal NFL safety and we're blessed to have him."
CCU super senior receiver Sam Pinckney had nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Heralded UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore showed why he was considered by many to be the top quarterback of the 2023 class, completing touchdown passes on two consecutive throws in the second and third quarters to help the Bruins pull away.
Six of CCU’s first seven drives into the fourth quarter were of at least nine plays and 49 yards, including one of 16 plays and 75 yards. But that drive ended in a field goal, epitomizing CCU’s inability to finish drives with touchdowns, or even scores.
Conversely, just one of UCLA's 11 drives consisted of nine plays or more.
"You can move the ball up and down the field. Everybody does it," Beck said. "In any game you watch on TV you see it. It comes down to who can score touchdowns and who can't. We didn't, and they were able to a couple of times, had a couple big plays. So we ended up on the short side of the stick.
"But I thought our defense really played well and gave us an opportunity to win the game, we just didn't finish offensively."
A missed opportunity
UCLA scored a touchdown just 2:04 into the game, driving 78 yards in 7 plays for a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Garbers to tight end Carsen Ryan, who was open down the left sideline.
“It’s just the first game, the first drive, a lot of things happen fast," Isbell said. "As you play the game slows down, so I think it just slowed down for us throughout.”
Coastal answered the opening TD with a 49-yard drive that reached the UCLA 16-yard line and included a 31-yard back-shoulder reception by Pinckney for a third-down conversion, but Liam Gray pushed a 33-yard field goal attempt wide to the right.
Isbell intercepted a Garbers pass in the end zone near the goal line while playing zone in the middle of the field on a third-and-6 at the CCU 8. The Bruins had driven 72 yards in 12 plays following CCU’s missed field goal attempt.
CCU’s second possession was a 16-play, 75-yard drive that included a 12-yard PInckney reception on the left sideline on third-and-9 at the UCLA 17 that gave the Chants a first-and-goal at the 5, but McCall was sacked on a jailbreak blitz following two incompletions and the Chants settled for a 22-yard Gray field goal.
Heralded freshman Dante Moore from Detroit made his collegiate debut to lead the Bruins’ on their second TD drive of 61 yards in six plays, to the delight of the Rose Bowl crowd.
His most impressive throw was a 39-yard strike to J. Michael Sturdivant down the right sideline to the CCU 18 while running to his right on a scramble, and he hit Carson Steele for a 14-yard TD pass on a flare to the left to give UCLA a 14-3 lead with 3:57 left in the first half. His next throw would be a touchdown as well.
Sturdivant, a transfers from California, finished with five catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.
The Chants drove 51 plays in 13 plays to add a Gray 41-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, and the Chants received the ball to start the second half.
They took that possession 75 yards in nine plays to score on a 9-yard Pinckney reception at the right sideline, as McCall lofted a pass and Pinckney separated slightly against tight single coverage as the ball was arriving.
Prior to the TD catch, Braydon Bennett spun out of a tackle in the backfield and lunged for a first down on fourth-and-1 at the UCLA 11.
Isbell recorded his second interception on the Bruins’ ensuing drive. Super senior defensive lineman Michael Mason of Florence hit Garbers as he threw and the ball floated short in the middle of the field, where Isbell caught it at the 8 and returned it 29 yards.
CCU reached the Bruins’ 24 in nine plays before McCall was picked off when Jaylin Davies stepped in front of a pass over the middle intended for Tyson Mobley.
The Chants took over on their own 1 when Jared Brown caught a 56-yard punt that was headed for the end zone, but they again embarked on a long drive of 61 yards in 10 plays. On fourth-and-3 at the UCLA 38, Beck opted to have Gray attempt a 55-yard field goal that had the distance but was just wide right.
Moore hit Sturdivant over the top of the defense for a 62-yard touchdown pass on the next play to give the Bruins a 21-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
"He was banging them in pregame and he has a really strong leg and had the distance, he just missed it," Beck said. "I wanted to let him know we trust in him and believe in him. I felt like defensively for the most part we were playing pretty good and making them work for their yards and their points."
A sack contributed to a three-and-out on CCU’s next possession, and UCLA took advantage of McCall’s late turnovers with a pair of field goals to close out the scoring.
McCall, who completed 27 of 42 passes for 271 yards and was sacked four times, threw just two interceptions in 11 games last season and has still only thrown 10 in his career.
"I love Grayson McCall," Beck said. "He was trying everything he could to make plays and help us win the game."
Coastal's five possessions in the second half ended on a missed field goal, punt, interception, turnover on downs and fumble.
"What we do from there, that's going to be the question," Beck said. "It's not where you start it's where you finish. Championships are still won in November. It's a long season. This was just one game. We've got to grow from it, we've got to learn from it, and we've got to keep getting better every day."
