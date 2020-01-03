After Coastal Carolina mounted a 17-point comeback and pulled out a 92-88 win against their old foe Winthrop last month, CCU head coach Cliff Ellis reflected on the history of the rivalry.
“When I came here, Winthrop were the kings, the absolute kings, of the Big South,” Ellis said.
He was not wrong.
From 1999 to 2010, Winthrop won the Big South regular season title seven times and the Big South Tournament nine times. Yes, the Eagles won the Big South Tournament nine times over a span of 12 seasons. This included two four straight Big South Conference Tournament Championships. The Eagles also swept the regular season and the conference tournament in the same season six times.
During that winning stretch, the Chanticleers and Eagles had met in the Big South Championship game twice, including a classic 2006 championship that saw the Eagles winning the game in the final 10 seconds.
Colton Ray-St. Cyr played for Coastal Carolina from 2014 to 2017 and was a part of many great games in the Coastal-Winthrop rivalry, a rivalry that was well-established before he came to Coastal.
“The rivalry from the older players was intense,” said Ray-St. Cyr. “They had beaten us a few times in the early 2000s and held us from getting to the NCAA Tournament a couple of times. Needless to say, the alumni when I was there could not stand them.”
The rivalry between Coastal Carolina and Winthrop was not only felt between the players and coaches, but students and fans as well.
“Winthrop was always a tough game, they had a bunch of talented players, were well coached, and were one of the top teams in the conference,” said Ben Skeen, who was a student from 2013 to 2017. “It always seemed to mean a little more than most, since they were an in-state opponent.”
From 2012 to 2014, Winthrop had a 4-1 record over the Chanticleers, but none of those matchups had been in the Big South Tournament. The two would meet in the 2014 Big South Championship game at the HTC Center on Coastal’s campus.
Much like in 1993, the Chanticleers defeated the Eagles 76-61 to go back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 21 years.
“We got to celebrate a berth to the NCAA Tournament by beating our rival on our home court,” said Ray-St. Cyr. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Lightning would strike twice the following year as the Chanticleers took down Winthrop once again in the 2015 Big South Championship, 81-70. The victory marked back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the Chanticleers, sending fans like Skeen into a frenzy for a second straight year.
“No question the best moments versus Winthrop were definitely those back-to-back Big South Championships,” Skeen said. “For Coastal to go back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years, to follow it up and defend their title the next year, and to beat a very strong Winthrop team to do it both years, that was special. When you add in that Coastal won the championship on our home floor both years, it was incredible.”
It was in that moment where many felt that a changing of the guard had taken place, as Winthrop had not won the Big South regular season or tournament since their win over CCU in 2010.
“I feel that we unseated that king towards the end of our time in the Big South,” Ellis said. “And it is because of those games in the Big South Championship, it helped create this incredible rivalry between Coastal Carolina and Winthrop.
The Chanticleers left the Big South following the 2016 season. The Chants and the Eagles split the season series and Gardner-Webb withheld a Big South Semifinal matchup between the two sides as the Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated the Chanticleers in the quarterfinals.
“Rivalries are only good if both teams are good, and Winthrop absolutely was. It’s hard for me to say that we hated Winthrop more than Liberty, but no one was upset seeing them go home with an L,” Skeen said. “That being said, there was a tremendous level of respect for the players, coaches, fans, and program. Once we left the Big South, both sets of fans wished the other the best of luck in the future.”
For three years, the rivalry between the Chanticleers and the Eagles was dormant. No last-second stunners. No heartbreaking games.
That was until this season when the Coastal and Winthrop were able to close a four-year deal and renew the rivalry.
“Anytime we can rekindle a rivalry, particularly one that features an in-state opponent, it’s something I think our fans enjoy seeing,” said Coastal Carolina Athletics Director Matt Hogue. “It’s not always workable since scheduling is not an exact science, but when the opportunity arises we try to work it out. In addition to those games, we also look forward to continuing to establish our new rivalries in the Sun Belt.”
Many fans and former players were excited to see the old Big South rivalry back on the schedule and the matchup this season did not disappoint. The Chants rallied in the second half to eek out a four-point win over their old rivals.
“It was great to see Winthrop back on the schedule and it was great to see the guys pull out a win,” Ray-St. Cyr said. “It put a smile on my face seeing my alma mater pull out a win over Winthrop.”
With a rivalry renewed, the Eagles will look to get revenge next season on Coastal’s floor.
However, since it has been awhile since the rivalry was played, Ray-St. Cyr hopes that the current student body understands how big of a game this is and what their support means to the team.
“The reason that these games were big rivals was bigger than just two teams not liking each other,” Ray-St. Cyr said. “The fans played a role in it as well. When we would go to Winthrop to play, their fans really got after us and it was the same when they came to Conway. I think the fans need to understand that those guys thrive off that energy and they should bring it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.