Coastal Carolina remains perfect.
Following a 22-17 win over the BYU Cougars Saturday, the Chanticleers are 10-0 for the first time since 2014.
The 10-0 mark is also a first for any Sun Belt program since the conference began in 2001.
Saturday's victory concluded a dramatic week that featured scheduling changes midweek, "College GameDay" visiting Conway and a Top 15 matchup between two of the best mid-major programs in the 2020 season.
"It was an unreal experience and something that I am grateful for," head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "At our level, you don't get to experience that often, maybe hardly ever."
The win over No. 8 BYU is not only the first victory over a Top 10 program in Coastal's history, it also puts the Chanticleers on a much better path towards the possibility of playing in a New Year's Six bowl, something GameDay host Rece Davis addressed prior to Saturday's matchup.
"It’s not as direct a path, but if they were to beat BYU, Coastal could be in great shape should Cincinnati stumble,” Davis said.
Well, one of those things happened Saturday. Now, all eyes are on Dec. 12 as the Cincinnati Bearcats face off with Tulsa in the final game of the regular season. The Bearcats will meet with the Golden Hurricanes the following week for the American Athletic Championship game.
Chanticleer fans will be pulling for Tulsa in hopes of obtaining not just a higher ranking but also a more prestigious bowl game.
The Chanticleer players are putting their focus on the next opponent: the Troy Trojans.
Following Saturday's big win, Chadwell said he's "not worried at all" when it comes to getting his team "reset" ahead of their matchup with Troy.
He has reason to be confident. Coastal has not gotten complacent after victories over Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, and Appalachian State. Following those major matchups, the Chants have won easily.
As of right now, the Chanticleers have wins over a Power Five program in Kansas, a ranked Louisiana-Lafayette squad on the road, a high quality Appalachian State team and now a Top 10 win over a BYU team that was averaging 47 points per game.
Despite the success of 2020, Chadwell feels that his team will still be slighted by the College Football Playoff committee.
"They are going to continue to doubt us and continue to say whatever," Chadwell said. "We're going to continue to put our product on the field, and we're going up against people that they think are deserving and we're finding ways to win those games. I hope [Saturday's win] shows people that we have a program to be reckoned with."
Coastal Carolina took full advantage of the opportunity that was placed in front of it Saturday, squashing BYU's hopes of getting a New Year's Six bowl and elevating their own chances for that opportunity. On Senior Night, the program honored the set of players who made it through the first four years of Coastal's transition to the FBS.
This group has navigated peaks and valleys. From the worst season in Coastal history at 3-9 in 2017 to coming within one game of reaching bowl eligibility in the previous two seasons and then a historic 2020.
When asked about his seniors, Chadwell was overcome with emotion.
"They're deserving of these opportunities they've been creating," he said, fighting back tears. "They came in when you're transitioning, a lot of challenges with that transition. A lot of challenges coming into a really good league. They got beat up and told they were no good for a long time and it was process. They could've easily left because that's what most people do."
Chadwell said that when he took over in 2018, those seniors could've left then. But they "stuck it out," something he is grateful for.
"They got a special place in the coach's heart," Chadwell said.
Coastal now looks to do something it's never accomplished in the 18-year history of the football program: finish the regular season undefeated. Should Coastal defeat Troy and reach 11-0, the Chants would also finish undefeated in their conference. That would be just the seventh time in Sun Belt history that a team finished undefeated in the conference and the first since Arkansas State in 2015.
Troy hopes to play spoiler Saturday, especially after last year's matchup when Coastal stunned the Trojans 36-35. In that game, running back CJ Marable scored the go-ahead touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion in the final 30 seconds.
Kickoff between the Chants and the Trojans is set for 3 p.m.
If the Chants run the table with Troy and their Sun Belt Championship game with No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 19, the Chants will be in a prime position to secure a New Year's Six bowl and possibly a game on New Year's Day.
Regardless of what happens the rest of this season, the teal team from Conway has proven it is ready for the biggest stage.
"Everyone knows who Coastal Carolina University is now," senior offensive lineman Trey Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.