CONWAY | As much as Coastal Carolina would like to claim it controlled Saturday’s game against Gardner-Webb in all three phases, in reality the Chanticleers needed special plays on special teams and some late heroics in order to outlast the Runnin’ Rebels 31-27 at Brooks Stadium.
The Chants’ lone Football Championship Subdivision foe of the 2022 season outgained them offensively 495-354 and at least matched them in most other offensive and defensive statistical categories.
But CCU’s first kickoff return for a touchdown in six years by true freshman Matthew McDoom in the second quarter was followed by a forced fumble by super senior Jairan Parker on the ensuing kickoff that led to two scores in 40 seconds and a 14-point lead.
Though CCU (2-0) relinquished the lead in the fourth quarter, quarterback Grayson McCall threw a go-ahead touchdown pass with 6:25 to play and senior cornerback Lance Boykin intercepted two passes in the final 5:30.
Despite its win, CCU’s performance will temper the excitement generated by last week’s 38-28 season-opening victory over Army in front of a school record crowd of 21,165. Saturday’s announced paid attendance was 12,261.
McCall completed 22 of 30 passes – with four dropped passes and four sacks – for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, Sam Pinckney had team receiving highs with seven receptions for 87 yards, and Tyson Mobley had a pair of touchdown receptions.
GW (1-1) quarterback Bailey Fisher completed 27 of 37 passes for 403 yards and a touchdown with the two late interceptions, and receiver T.J. Luther took advantage of a loose CCU secondary with five receptions for 188 yards.
Game recap
In the first half, CCU had three of its seven possessions end on a dropped pass on third down, a fumble, and McCall’s seventh interception of his career.
The teams traded field goals in the game’s opening 25 minutes, as CCU redshirt freshman Kade Hensley hit a 48-yarder and GW’s Jay Billingsley hit a 47-yarder before McDoom ran the ensuing kickoff back 95 yards for a score. It was CCU’s first kickoff return for a TD since Ky’Jon Tyler's return against Hampton in 2016.
That was followed by Parker’s forced fumble with a big hit on Janiero Crankfield, who fumbled for the second time in the first half, and Hensley recovered to give CCU possession at the GW 33, leading to the first of Mobley’s two receiving TDs from 21 yards.
GW pulled within seven points on a Cutrell Haywood 2-yard TD reception with 2:40 left in the half, and had a 67-yard interception return for a TD negated by a penalty.
McCall’s interception nearly allowed GW to tie the game late in the first half, as strong safety Jamari Brown settled in the middle of the field to pick off a 20-yard pass and returned it for a TD, but a holding penalty at the CCU 12-yard line kept the points off the board.
GW did not score on the possession because the first half clock ran out as Fisher was tackled at the 5-yard line on a scramble.
Mobley’s second TD from 7 yards gave CCU a 24-10 lead in the third quarter, but GW scored on its next three possessions to take a 27-24 lead.
The Chants then regained the lead on a 7-yard TD reception by junior tight end Jacob Jenkins – his first as a Chant – with 6:25 to play. It culminated what proved to be the game-winning drive of 10 plays and 84 yards, and McCall was 4 of 6 for 69 yards on the drive with two dropped passes
A tackle for a loss of 5 yards by linebacker Jahmar Brown on GW’s next possession led to a third-and-long pass deep down the left sideline that was intercepted by Boykin at the CCU 47 with 5:28 to play.
A 16-yard completion over the middle from McCall to Jenkins at the GW 37 on third-and-10 helped CCU burn a few minutes off the clock before it was forced to punt following a high shotgun snap over McCall’s head on third down.
Boykin’s interception at the CCU 30 with a minute to play sealed the win, allowing Coastal to improve to 13-2 all-time against its former Big South Conference brethren.
The Bulldogs defeated Division II Limestone 56-21 in their opener. They are coming off a 4-7 season under third-year head coach Tre Lamb but returned 24 starters in the three phases combined and 61 letterwinners.
Bulldogs' All-America candidate Narii Gaither has led the Big South in rushing yards in each of the last two years but had just one carry for 9 yards before missing the rest of the game with an injury.
Up next
Coastal completes its season-opening three-game home stand at 1 p.m. next Saturday against Buffalo (0-2), and the game promotion will be a white out.
The game will finish a home-and-home two-game series against the Bulls. The Chants escaped Buffalo with a 28-25 win last September.
Buffalo lost 31-10 in its opener at Maryland of the Big Ten and fell to Holy Cross 37-31 on a Hail Mary pass with no time remaining Saturday night.
CCU tickets can be purchased at www.GoCCUsports.com, by calling 843-347-8499 or visiting the ticket office Monday-Friday in Arcadia Hall.
Sun Belt shines brightly
Saturday was a banner day for the Sun Belt Conference, particularly the league's East Division, of which CCU is a member.
Two of the East Division's teams defeated schools ranked in the AP top eight, and a third knocked off a storied Power Five program - all on the road.
Appalachian State defeated No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 in College Station, Texas; Sun Belt newcomer Marshall knocked off No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 in South Bend, Indiana; and Georgia Southern downed Nebraska of the Big Ten 45-42 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Those victories indicate CCU's road to a conference championship will be extremely difficult, and the Chants face all three this season: hosting Georgia Southern on Oct. 1, traveling to Marshall on Oct. 29 and hosting App State just five days later on Thursday, Nov. 3.
"If you've watched our league you know there are good teams in this league, and when everybody's healthy our league can compete with anybody," Chadwell said. "This East Division is challenging, it's hard, and if you don't come ready to play every week you know something is going to happen. Those teams that came in, they're serious about football and they've made the commitment to that, and it shows."
Marshall has joined the East Division this year from Conference USA along with Old Dominion and Southern Miss, and James Madison also joined the division as a fledgling FBS program after reaching the FCS championship game in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and winning titles in 2004 and '16.
