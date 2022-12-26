The 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl shapes up to be an offensive shootout between Coastal Carolina and East Carolina.
Both teams have star quarterbacks leading potent offenses that rank inside the top 60 in the country in both points per game and yards gained per game, and defenses that are both outside the top 90 in yards allowed and outside the top 70 in points allowed per game.
Coastal has one of the top quarterbacks in the country in redshirt junior Grayson McCall, who said he is playing in the game despite entering the transfer portal.
The Chants’ spread option offense has averaged 31.6 points per game in McCall’s 10 starts, as the three-time reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year has completed 197 of 285 passes (69.1%) for 2,633 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Chants have the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in wide receiver Jared Brown, who is explosive with the ball in his hands and has 47 catches for 782 yards and six TDs, and grad student Sam Pinckney, who has 67 catches and is 83 receiving yards from reaching 1,000 on the season.
Coastal also has a full complement of running backs for one of the few games this season with Reese White, Braydon Bennett, Aaron Bedgood and CJ Beasley all expected to be available.
“Coming from my background running the triple option at Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel, I’ve witnessed what can happen if you face someone who’s not very prepared,” ECU fourth-year coach Mike Houston said. “Fortunately we do have a little bit of time. Most of the time you’re trying to get ready for a team like that in a week, and that’s a real challenge.”
East Carolina, meanwhile, has the No. 2 passer in the competitive 11-team American Athletic Conference in Holton Ahlers and No. 2 rusher in the conference in Keaton Mitchell – both in terms of yards.
Ahlers, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior, has completed 289 of 431 passes (67.1%) for 3,408 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions. Mitchell, a 5-9, 185-pound sophomore, has gained 1,325 yards on 179 carries with 13 TDs and a gaudy per-carry average of 7.4 yards.
“I’ve had a chance to watch them [on film]. They’re dynamic out at receiver, they’ve got some length, they’re really good at running back, the quarterback has played a lot of football, the O-line is big,” said Chad Staggs, CCU’s defensive coordinator and acting head coach for the bowl game. “I mean we’ve got a challenge in front of us. We’ll need to play well.
“We’ll need our offense to play well. We’ll need to not turn the ball over. We’ll need to play a clean game and we’ve not played a lot of those this year.”
Additionally, both teams’ defenses have been torched in each of their last two games.
Coastal allowed a combined 92 points to James Madison and Troy, while the Pirates allowed 88 points to Houston and Temple.
Oddsmakers expect scoring, as the game’s over-under was set at 62 points as of Thursday.
Ahlers is backed up by Carolina Forest High graduate Mason Garcia, a redshirt sophomore who has played in two games and attempted 12 passes this season.
Staggs is serving as the head coach because Jamey Chadwell left the program on Dec. 4 after six years to take the Liberty University head job, and new CCU coach Tim Beck has been focused on recruiting and other duties with the early signing period beginning Dec. 21.
Who’s In, Who’s out
Both teams have announced and/or anticipate losses for the game to the transfer portal or pro career preparation.
“You’ve got to manipulate your depth chart and go play with the ones that want to play, or that can,” Staggs said. “I don’t know if I can rule anyone out right now. . . . They want to play this game.”
The acting coach got a boost when McCall included that he would play in his announcement that he was entering the portal.
“When Grayson McCall comes out and says he’s playing in this bowl game for his brothers, it wasn’t me talking him into it, it was him saying ‘I’m playing in it,’ “ Staggs said. “I guess it shows you the character of Grayson McCall. When your leader does that, it rallies the troops for everyone else.”
As of Thursday, Staggs expected many of CCU’s handful of players who have entered the portal to play in the bowl, possibly including All-Sun Belt First Team selections junior center Willie Lampkin and sophomore linebacker/defensive end Josaiah Stewart, who leads the team in sacks over the past two seasons.
“There’s a lot up in the air with this portal stuff right now,” Staggs said. “. . . I”m a lot better coach when you’ve got two of your best players playing. It’s just where college football is right now. If you’re not in the playoff and have a chance at the NFL that’s what players are doing, and now the portal has created a little bit more because people may be going from a lower level school up, and [the larger school’s coaches] don’t want them to play.”
Other Chants who have entered the portal include junior cornerback and kick returner Manny Stokes, who has played significant minutes over the past couple seasons; redshirt senior nose tackle Travis Geiger, who has 55 career tackles and started a pair of games in 2021; and redshirt junior linebacker Tre Pinkney, who had 47 tackles this season, thought he has reportedly removed himself from it.
ECU has at least two players skipping the game.
Senior tight end Ryan Jones (6-3, 247) has declared for the NFL Draft and is foregoing the bowl game.
Jones spent two seasons with the Pirates after transferring from Oklahoma and has a combined 78 receptions for 855 yards and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons. He was a second-team all-conference pick in 2021.
Avery Jones, a three-year starter on the offensive line including the past two seasons at center, is transferring to Illinois in January and is foregoing the game.
“Fortunately we’ve been able to recruit a great amount of depth there along the offensive front, so we have multiple guys who will be prepared to play on game day,” Houston said.
Christmas on the road
CCU flew to Birmingham on Dec. 22. “It’s going to be over Christmas, so we’ll be a family together,” Staggs said. “It’s going to be like a bunch of brothers to have fun with over Christmas. Everybody is trying to make it the best kind of experience.”
Coastal has four players from Alabama on its roster, including junior tight end Jacob Jenkins, who is from Hoover in the greater Birmingham area. The team’s participation in the game may help the coaching staff further its recruiting efforts in the area.
”It’s really cool to come to this game when you do recruit this area so hard, so we’re excited about that,” Staggs said.
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Teams: Coastal Carolina (9-3, 6-4 Sun Belt) vs. East Carolina (7-5, 4-4 American Athletic)
When: 6:45 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, Dec. 27
Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
TV: ESPN
Radio: WRNN FM 99.5
Odds: ECU -8, O/U 62
