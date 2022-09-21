CONWAY | Coastal Carolina has trailed in the second half in each of its first three games, but the Chanticleers have managed to emerge from their early-season, non-conference schedule undefeated.
They now begin what promises to be their toughest league schedule since entering the Sun Belt Conference in 2017.
Several Sun Belt teams have already claimed victories this season against Power Five programs and historically prominent teams.
Marshall defeated Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana; Appalachian State defeated Texas A&M in College Station, Texas; Georgia Southern knocked off Nebraska on the road; and Old Dominion downed Virginia Tech in its opener. Notre Dame and Texas A&M were ranked in the AP Top 10 at the time of their losses.
The Chants (3-0) have all four orchestrators of the upsets on their schedule in the Sun Belt’s East Division.
Marshall and Old Dominion are among four teams that have been added to the conference this season.
“I definitely think with the additions, in my time frame here this will be the toughest conference race that we’ve had,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. “. . . If you look at the number of wins that our conference has had so far versus top programs, now we’re getting ready to go against each other and going forward it’s going to be challenging. It’s going to be hard, and that’s one thing our young team needs to understand.”
CCU opens Sun Belt play against Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Atlanta. The game will be aired nationally on ESPN2.
About Georgia State
The Panthers are 0-3 with losses to South Carolina, North Carolina and Charlotte, but they have held second-half leads in all three games.
They fell to the Gamecocks 35-14 and the Tar Heels 35-28, and on Saturday they lost a 42-41 shootout against Charlotte, giving up a touchdown with 17 seconds to play after taking a lead on a TD with 1:39 remaining.
“They’ve played two Power 5 teams and played both of them really well and honestly could have had two victories,” Chadwell said.
Georgia State is led by dual-threat redshirt senior quarterback Darren Grainger (6-4, 195), a Conway High grad. Grainger has completed 45 of 87 passes for 640 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season, and is second on the team with 172 rushing yards and a score.
The Panthers amassed 602 yards in their up-tempo offense last week, the fourth most in program history, as Grainger passed for a career-high 343 yards and Jamari Thrash broke the program single-game receiving yardage record with 213 yards on 10 receptions.
Georgia State is an older and experienced team, with 17 starters on offense and defense in at least their junior seasons, and all significant special teams players at least redshirt juniors.
“They’ve got experience, they’ve got talent,” Chadwell said. “This is their year if they’re going to try to make something happen. This will be a huge challenge. It will be the best team we’ve faced up to this point. If we keep playing the way we’ve played they’ll blow us out of the water. It won’t be close. It will be ugly on national television. So we’ll have to improve a lot.
“But what I know about our team, I do know they’ll play hard. I do know they’ll prepare well. We’ve gotten better each week. It’s not showed in certain ways, but we’re finding a way and some young guys are getting confidence.”
Georgia State handed CCU one of its two losses last season, defeating the Chants 42-40 in Conway. The Chants failed to convert a two-point conversion with about a minute remaining in a game that quarterback Grayson McCall missed with a shoulder injury.
“They beat us last year so I’m pretty sure they’re expecting to have the same result, but we’re not going to go like how we did last year, because last year we were a little shaky but we’re going to prep and get right,” redshirt sophomore running back CJ Beasley said.
CCU is 2-3 against Georgia State over the past five years, alternating wins and losses each season beginning with a loss in 2017. Neither team has won at home yet in the series.
“To win a game [in the Sun Belt] you have to be able to fight because every game is not easy, every game is not a cakewalk,” CCU junior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin said. “To be able to win and to be a top team in this conference you have to be able to fight and be tough.”
Coastal seeking a faster start
Coastal has had to rally in all three of its wins.
In its opener, the Chants took the lead late in the third quarter of a 38-28 win over Army. They needed a score in the final 6 ½ minutes to overcome FCS opponent Gardner-Webb 31-27, and on Saturday they took a lead early in the fourth quarter on the return of a fumbled punt snap to defeat Buffalo 38-26.
“We have not been playing great by any means, but we’re finding a way to win, and our players believe they can do that,” Chadwell said. “. . . It shows a lot of character and resolve, but as I told them, I think we know how to finish a game, we’ve got to figure out how to start one real quick.”
After enjoying three home games, CCU is going on the road for the first time this season.
“I’m actually excited about going on the road,” Chadwell said. “There’s something about going on the road, just being your group and you have to find a way to get victory among 90 people total and you’re going against thousands. There’s something cool about that from a coaching standpoint, from a team bonding standpoint.”
CCU is 25-3 since the start of the 2000 season, including 14-2 in Sun Belt play. Because of their quick rise to prominence and the manner in which they’ve celebrated their success, the Chants have become one of the conference’s hunted teams.
“Because of success, because of being on television, because of the notoriety, everybody wants a piece of the team in teal. Everybody, because of all of what’s happened,” Chadwell said. “Whether we’re any good or whether we’re really good, everybody wants a piece of that. And the guys now that are playing really haven’t earned that, that was a lot of previous times. But they’ve got to understand when you put that on what people are coming after.”
The Chants return home Oct. 1 for a 4 p.m. start against Georgia Southern on Family Weekend in their second of eight conference games that will be interrupted by an off week the weekend of Oct. 22 and non-conference game at Virginia on Nov. 19.
“I think everybody in this organization is so excited to be opening conference play,” CCU redshirt junior linebacker Jahmar Brown said. “We know throughout the next nine games we face a lot of good teams, we’ll have a lot of good opportunities to put a lot of good stuff on film. And we have just an outstanding opportunity in front of us.”
Thursday’s Game
Who: CCU (3-0) vs. Georgia State (0-3)
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta
Occasion: Sun Belt Conference opener
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WRNN 99.5 FM
CCU’s 2022 Schedule
Sept, 3, Army 38-28 (win)
Sept. 10, Gardner-Webb, 31-27 (win)
Sept. 17, Buffalo, 38-26 (win)
Sept. 22, at Georgia State, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1, Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8, at Louisiana-Monroe
Oct. 15, Old Dominion
Oct. 29, at Marshall
Nov. 3, Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12, Southern Miss
Nov. 19, at Virginia
Nov. 26, at James Madison
