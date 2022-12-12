After rewriting the Coastal Carolina offensive record books and helping to elevate the football program to national prominence in three years as a starter, Grayson McCall intends to play at another school as a redshirt senior next season.
McCall announced Monday afternoon on social media that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
"This has been extremely hard for me, but after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities," McCall wrote in a Twitter post. "No matter what happens, Conway is always home, and I'll forever be a Chanticleer."
McCall also announced that he will line up under center one more time in teal and play in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina on Dec. 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.
"I will play in the bowl game and finish what I started," McCall's post read.
McCall holds multiple CCU records as well as the all-time single-season NCAA passing efficiency rating record of 207.6, which he set in 2021 to break a mark that was previously held by Alabama's Mac Jones and LSU's Joe Burrow. His career passing efficiency rating of 187.69 is also first all-time.
His CCU records include 78 career touchdown passes, 94 total touchdowns responsible for, and touchdown passes in 23 consecutive games, which is a current streak. He also threw two touchdown passes or more in 25 different games.
McCall is the first three-time Sun Belt Conference Football Player of the Year, winning the award in each of the past three seasons.
He is 28-4 as a starter, and in 34 games he completed 70.4% of his passes for 8,019 yards and 78 touchdowns with just eight interceptions in 780 pass attempts. He has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In 10 games this season, McCall has completed 197 of 285 passes (69.1%) for 2,633 yards and 24 TDs with two interceptions, and has rushed for 183 yards and five TDs. He again ranks high nationally in FBS in several statistics including third in passing efficiency (173.1), fourth in yards per pass attempt (9.24) and seventh in completion percentage.
Coastal Carolina (9-3), which went 5-7 in 2019 - the season preceding McCall's tenure as a starter - is 31-6 over the past three seasons, has won a Sun Belt championship and played for another this season, and was ranked in the AP Top 25 for a total of 24 weeks, reaching as high as No. 9 in the nation.
"Nothing I can put into words can truly explain my love and appreciation for this place," McCall wrote. "I'm so thankful for all the memories I've made in Conway, and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything."
McCall flirted with transferring late last year, but chose to return to CCU, in part citing his relationship with the offensive coaching staff and appreciation for CCU's spread option offense under then head coach Jamey Chadwell.
But Chadwell has taken the head coaching job at Liberty and CCU hired former N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck as head coach on Dec. 6.
McCall is the program's third major loss to the transfer portal, as sophomore defensive end/linebacker Josaiah Stewart and junior center Willie Lampkin, who were both first-team all-conference and freshman All-America selections, previously announced they are in the portal.
Stewart owns CCU's single-season sacks record of 12.5 set as a freshman in 2021 and was named the 2022 Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Stewart announced on social media Monday that his "top 3" possible landing spots are LSU, Michigan and Southern California.
Lampkin, who moved from guard to center this season, was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year by the College Football Network
Beck will have a lot to replace in his first season, as at least four other Chants have entered the portal in addition to the three team stars.
