Coastal Carolina fans showed up Saturday night for the Chanticleers’ 2022 season-opening game against Army, and Reese White showed out.
With sophomore Braydon Bennett missing the game due to an injury, and Aaron Bedgood injured during the game after just one rush, the run game was left largely to the senior from Sandy Springs, Georgia.
White had 21 of CCU’s 53 rushing attempts in the game and gained a career-high 133 yards with a rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns to lead CCU to a 38-28 win.
“I had it in my head that even if I was hurting a little bit I was going to have to suck it up and pull through for my team because I knew they needed me,” White said. “Aaron was a big part of the passing game for the running backs and I knew I had to step up, and that’s what I did.”
He caught a 6-yard touchdown pass for CCU’s first score and a 14-yard TD reception to give the Chants a 24-21 lead late in the third quarter. He also scored on a 2-yard TD run in the fourth to put the Chants up by 10 points.
His three TDs matched a career high, set against Kansas last season.
White’s career night came in front of an announced CCU record crowd of 21,165.
"What a great environment that our students and our fans created out there," CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. "It was electric all game long and we fed off of that. . . . It was a special night in Conway."
Grayson McCall, who was limited throughout much of fall practices as he recovered from right shoulder surgery this past winter, looked like the quarterback the Chants are pushing for Heisman Trophy candidacy.
He played a clean game, completing 12 of 17 passes – with two or three receiver drops – for 174 yards and three touchdown passes, and he added a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to give CCU a 10-point cushion.
“There’s a lot of expectations, there’s a lot of pressure on him,” Chadwell said. “When you lose some really good players that helped him grow, and you’re counting on some young guys, sometimes you feel like you’ve got to do everything perfect, then he’s coming off an injury. There’s a lot going on and I thought he handled it pretty well. He kept the team going when some things didn’t happen.”
McCall’s 5-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 6 minutes off the clock when the Chants needed it most, leaving Army with less than 3 minutes on the clock.
On Army’s last possession, a sack by Jahmar Brown, a tackle for loss by Rolan Wooden II and Shane Bruce, and a quarterback hurry on fourth down by Josaiah Stewart helped force a turnover on downs.
Coastal outgained Army, which features a grueling triple-option rushing attack, 263-202 on the ground. Redshirt sophomore CJ Beasley, who had 22 career rushing attempts entering the game, gained 91 yards on 19 carries Saturday.
“CJ has never really had a lot of real playing time and real action,” White said. “. . . I’m proud of CJ because he showed me something that I really wanted to see tonight.”
Coastal possessed the ball for 36 minutes against a ball-control team, including 23 of 30 minutes in the second half, which reflects the effectiveness of the lines, including an offensive line with three new starters.
“It’s a mind game, just the mentality of playing tough this week,” senior defensive lineman Kennedy Roberts said. “We knew they were going to come out hard. Playing low and getting in the backfield to disrupt plays.”
Game recap
The game was back and forth throughout, with the 10-point margin of victory matching the largest lead by either team.
Army scored first on a 70-yard TD reception by Tyrell Robinson, and CCU tied the score in the final minute of the first quarter.
On fourth-and-1 at the Army 6, McCall took a shotgun snap and rolled to his right, lofting a short pass over a pair of oncoming defenders to White at about the 8, and White had no one in front of him.
Georgia State graduate transfer Sam Pinckney notched his first touchdown as a Chanticleer three minutes into the second quarter on a 26-yard reception. McCall stepped up in a crowded pocket and found Pinckney behind the defense in the right corner of the end zone, and Pinckney laid out to reel in the pass.
Army fullback Jakobi Buchanan, who is listed at 6-feet and 260 pounds, converted a pair of fourth-and-2s inside the CCU 25-yard line with bruising runs of 5 and 7 yards, then completed a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard dive into the end zone to tie the game at 14 with 3 minutes remaining in the first half.
Redshirt freshman Kade Hensley of Johnson City, Tennessee, connected on his first field goal attempt at CCU with a 25-yarder to give the Chants a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. It capped a 13-play, 68-yard drive that stalled at the Army 7.
Army’s fourth pass attempt of the game with 5:23 left in the third quarter went for a 46-yard touchdown as Ay’Juan Marshall was uncovered down the right sideline and Tyhier Tyler hit him to give Army a 21-17 lead.
Coastal answered quickly with an eight-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a 14-yard TD reception by White, who slipped out of the backfield and behind the defense over the middle.
“Reese White stepped up tremendously. I’m proud of him," Chadwell said. "Statistically 100-something yards gained, physical, tough yards, played hard and was banged up a little bit himself.”
CCU got the ball back three plays after the ensuing kickoff when linebacker Adrian Hope, a transfer from Furman, pressured Tyler and as he scrambled toward the right sideline, and Tyler’s desperation pass down the sideline was overthrown and intercepted by sophomore safety Tavyn Jackson at the CCU 44.
The Chants converted the turnover into a 1-yard White TD run with 10 minutes to play to extend their lead to 10 points. The TD followed a fourth-and-goal play from the 8-yard line that resulted in a pass interference call in the end zone.
"My thought process was we're going to go for the touchdown because I felt like we needed more points than a field goal," Chadwell said. ". . . We were going to be aggressive because the possessions were limited."
Army responded just two offensive plays later when Cade Ballard hit Braheam Murphy for a 73-yard TD pass. Murphy was well behind the CCU defense on the second major breakdown in the CCU secondary.
"Where we were just terrible was the two passes," Chadwell said. "Giving up the easy passing touchdowns really hurt us."
Saturday’s win is the 150th in the history of the CCU program at the beginning of its 20th season.
Quotes
* “A game like this is about toughness. You’ve got to be able to match their toughness physically and mentally for four quarters. It wasn’t perfect by any means but our guys fought and kept striking for four quarters.. . . I thought our guys were tremendous the way they competed.” - Chadwell
* “I think we grew a lot closer because we had so many new kids, we had a lot of people leave last year. You would think the culture would leave with them, but the new kids have really picked up on helping each other out, being friendly with everybody and just loving each other.” - White
* “I want to do whatever I can to help the team win. If that means I get 40 or 50 carries, then so be it.”
* “It was pretty cool to see 21,000 people here. I’ve never seen that before.” - White
Up next
CCU takes on its lone Football Championship Subdivision opponent of the 2022 season next week when it hosts Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The game will only be broadcast online on ESPN+.
