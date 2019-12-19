After a rough ending to the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational that saw Coastal Carolina lose sophomore guard Ebrima Dibba for the season, the Chanticleers have turned things around and are on a four-game winning streak heading into the start of Sun Belt Conference play.
“We’ve faced a lot of tough competition with a lot of guys trying to get used to each other on the court,” Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis said. “The injuries haven’t helped us either.”
The Chants started the season without 2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Devante Jones. Jones broke his foot while playing pickup basketball during the evacuations of Hurricane Dorian.
Jones made his return to the court in the Chants second game of the season. In his return, Jones scored seven points, dished out seven assists and pulled down four rebounds in just 19 minutes of play in Coastal’s 102-66 win over Hampden-Sydney on Nov. 8.
That would be the only time that Jones scored single digits this season. He has scored 15 or more points in six of the previous nine games.
Coastal had two tough one-point losses to start the 2019-2020 season. The Chants bounced back with two big wins over Middle Tennessee State and Pac-12 program Utah.
The win against 79-57 Utah in the Myrtle Beach Invitational was undoubtedly one of the biggest wins in program history. Coastal shot 45 percent from the floor, going 11-24 from three-point range.
The Chants were led by junior guard Keishawn Brewton and Dibba in that win over Utah. Brewton led all scorers with 22 points, including going 6-of-9 from deep. Dibba added 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
The win led to a matchup versus then-24 ranked Baylor.
In a back-and-forth first half, Coastal went into the halftime break with a 39-37 lead over Baylor.
Then it happened. Just before the 16-minute mark in the second half, Dibba was fouled and landed awkwardly.
Coach Ellis confirmed that Dibba tore his ACL, LCL and his hamstring was “torn off the bone.”
The Chants were not the same after Dibba went down. Baylor eventually pulled away and escaped the HTC Center with a 77-65 win.
Coastal, still reeling from the loss of Dibba, was blown out by Mississippi State 81-56.
After four games in seven days, the Chants took a much needed six-day break between games. It seemed that that rest is what they needed as they closed out the month of November with a 92-77 win over Delaware State.
“We’ve seen a lot throughout this non-conference schedule,” Ellis said. “We’re basically using our third-string lineups. A lot of freshman or guys that don’t get a lot of playing time have stepped us and need to continue to do so.”
Senior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater led all scorers and was critical from three-point range, going 8-10 and scoring 26 points in the win. Jones added 10 more points, while grabbing 12 boards and coming 2 assists shy of a triple-double.
Gumbs-Frater leads the NCAA in three-point percentage this season, shooting 54.8 percent from deep.
After a 35-point win over Greensboro College, the Chants rekindled a matchup with an old rival — Winthrop.
Coastal played catch up a majority of the first half and eventually found themselves trailing by 15 with 16:52 left in the game.
Over the course of five minutes, the Chants went on an 18-5 run to trail the Golden Eagles 65-62. Winthrop responded with a 9-0 run of their own, only to see the Chants pull within one at the 8-minute mark.
Coastal eventually tied things up and took an 81-80 lead with 2:41 remaining in the game thanks to two free throws from freshman forward Hosanna Kitenge.
There would be six lead changes in less than minutes. Devante Jones' 32nd point of the night was the closer as Winthrop had a chance to take the lead with 12 seconds but fell short and the Chants escaped with a 92-88 win.
“It’s a big win for us going into conference play,” said Ellis. “The energy at Winthrop was electric and it definitely gave us a taste of what we would face when we go on the road in the Sun Belt.”
The Chants closed out non-conference play on Saturday with a 91-71 win over North Carolina Central. Jones led all scorers with 19 points and tacked on 10 assists for his third double-double in the last five games.
Jones also went 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Jones has gone perfect from the line in seven games this season. He has made 22 straight free throws and has gone 29 out of 30 from the charity stripe since going 0-2 in the Baylor game.
Jones leads the Sun Belt in free-throw percentage with 89.8 percent.
Coastal has averaged 84.2 points per game this season. That’s good for being ranked 10th in the nation in scoring offense. The Chants have averaged 97.3 points per game in their last four games.
While keeping that kind of momentum on the offensive side of the ball going will be difficult going into conference play, it is something the Chants will have to do if the team wants to be a contender in the conference tournament.
“It’s a long, 20-game race,” said Ellis. “You can’t get too behind and you can’t get too low. You have to play each game one at a time.”
The next win for Coastal, no matter when it is, will be a major milestone for Ellis as it will be career win number 850. Ellis, who is in his 47th season as a head coach, started coaching at Cumberland University in Tennessee. In 1975, he made the jump to D1 to coach South Alabama.
With the win over North Carolina Central last Saturday, Ellis has now amassed 771 career DI wins as a head coach, passing former Kentucky and Louisville head coach Rick Pitino.
Coastal Carolina opens Sun Belt Conference play at Troy Thursday before going to Mobile, Alabama, to take on South Alabama on Saturday.
Coastal returns home for their conference home opener on Jan. 2 against Georgia Southern.
