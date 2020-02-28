Chances of the Chanticleer men making the 2020 Sun Belt Conference tournament are becoming slim.
Following a tough 74-71 loss to South Alabama at home on Saturday, Coastal sits in ninth place in the conference standings. The top 10 teams make the tournament.
“We have to pick our heads up,” said senior Tyrell Gumbs-Frater, who scored a career-high 33 points on Saturday. “We have to bounce back and keep a positive mentality. We are going to watch the film and correct our mistakes.”
Saturday’s loss was a difficult one to stomach for the Chanticleers.
Coastal tied things up at 71 with under four seconds to go in the game. As South Alabama drove down the floor, they heaved up a shot before the buzzer sounded and missed. But the crowd’s cheers quickly turned to boos as they realized that a foul had been called on Coastal’s sophomore guard Devonte Jones.
The Jaguars made just one of the three foul shots, but senior Tommy Burton quickly called a timeout after getting the rebound. Coastal had no more timeouts and received a technical foul. The Jaguars made the following two free throws and escaped the HTC Center with their sixth straight win.
All of this drama played out on senior day for Coastal Carolina.
“Everyone is disappointed because it felt like victory was right in our hand,” head coach Cliff Ellis said. “We have to bounce back because this is Sun Belt basketball. It’s not going to forgive you.”
This conference schedule has not been easy for Coastal. The Chanticleers are 2-5 in the last seven conference home games. The loss on Saturday marks the third straight season that the Chanticleers have not had a winning conference record.
The team has had a particularly tough month of February.
The Chanticleers began the month without Keishawn Brewton, who decided to leave the program for personal reasons.
Brewton played key rolls in several games this year for Coastal, including a 22-point performance against Utah in the Myrtle Beach Invitational back in November.
Since Brewton’s departure, Coastal has gone 3-4 in February, including an embarrassing 100-63 loss to Texas State at home on Feb. 6.
While Coastal has had trouble at home this season, those woes have not always followed the team on the road. The Chanticleers are 5-5 in away games this year.
With no game on Thursday, Coastal has a week to recover and prepare for rival Appalachian State, a team that beat them at home earlier this season 78-58.
“Appalachian State is always a tough place to play,” Ellis said. “They are having one heck of a year and they have a lot of experience. When we leave for our games next week, we are not coming back until we are done. We will see how things play out for the Sun Belt tournament and hope we can win several more games.”
Should Coastal reach seventh or eighth place in the conference, the Chanticleers would host a first round Sun Belt tournament game on Saturday, March 7 at the HTC Center.
If the Chants finish in ninth or 10th, they will go on the road in the first round.
Coastal Carolina travels to Appalachian State on Saturday.
Tip off is set for 4:30 p.m. The Chants will play their final game of the regular season at Louisiana-Lafayette on Tuesday. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
